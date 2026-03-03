Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Sink as Crude Oil Surge Rattles Markets

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -2.18%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -2.27%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -2.37%.  March E-mini S&P futures (ESH26) are down -2.05%, and March E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQH26) are down -2.21%.

Stock indexes are plunging today, with the S&P 500 falling to a 3.25-month low, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping to a 2.75-month low, and the Nasdaq 100 sliding to a 3.5-month low. 

Global stock markets are plummeting, and crude oil prices and bond yields are soaring as the war in Iran enters its fourth day with no sign of de-escalation, bolstering fears of a lengthy disruption to energy markets and a surge in inflation.

WTI crude oil (CLJ26) is up more than +8% at an 8.5-month high after an adviser to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander told state TV that “we will set fire to any ship attempting to pass through” the Strait of Hormuz, which runs along Iran's coast and handles a fifth of the world's oil.  Goldman Sachs estimates the real-time risk premium for crude oil at $18/bbl, corresponding to its estimate of the impact of a six-week full halt to tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. 

Also, falling debris from an intercepted Iranian drone caused a major fire at the United Arab Emirates' major oil-trading hub, Fujairah, one of the largest oil storage centers in the Middle East.  European natural gas prices are up +22% today at a 3-year high after Qatar shut its Ras Laffan plant, the world's largest natural gas export facility, after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack.  The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of the global liquefied natural gas supply.

President Trump said Monday that combat operations against Iran could last for weeks until all objectives were completed.  President Trump has called for Iran’s leaders to capitulate, but Iran’s security chief said that it has no intention of negotiating with the US.

Global bond yields are soaring today, weighing on stocks amid the potentially inflationary impact of surging energy prices.  The 10-year German bund yield jumped to a 2.5-week high of 2.814%, the 10-year UK gilt yield rose to a 3-week high of 4.553%, and the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 2-week high of 4.12%.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said, "Inflation has been above the Fed's objective for nearly five years now, so I don't think we have room to be complacent."

NY Fed President John Williams said additional Fed interest rate cuts will be warranted if inflation slows further once most of the impact of tariffs has passed.

This week's market focus will be on US-Iran war news, corporate earnings, and economic news.  On Wednesday, the Feb ADP employment change is expected to increase by +40,000. Also, the Feb ISM services index is expected to slip by -0.3 to 53.5.  In addition, the Fed releases its Beige Book.  On Thursday, weekly initial unemployment claims are expected to increase by +3,000 to 215,000.  Also, Q4 nonfarm productivity is expected to be up +1.8%, and Q4 unit labor costs are expected to be up +2.0%.  On Friday, Feb nonfarm payrolls are expected to increase by +60,000, and the Feb unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.3%.  Also, Feb average hourly earnings are expected to increase by +0.3% m/m and +3.7% y/y.  In addition, Feb retail sales are expected to fall -0.3% m/m and Feb retail sales ex-autos are expected to remain unchanged m/m.

Q4 earnings season is nearing its end, with more than 90% of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings results.  Earnings have been a positive factor for stocks, with 73% of the 481 S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations.  According to Bloomberg Intelligence, S&P earnings growth is expected to climb by +8.4% in Q4, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.  Excluding the Magnificent Seven megacap technology stocks, Q4 earnings are expected to increase by +4.6%.

The markets are discounting a 2% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the next policy meeting on March 17-18.

Overseas stock markets are sharply lower today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 fell to a 2-month low and is down -4.15%.  China’s Shanghai Composite fell from a 10.5-year high and closed down -1.43%.  Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 dropped to a 3-week low and closed down -3.06%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM6) today are down by -7 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is up +3.6 bp to 4.071.  June T-notes tumbled to a 2-week low today, and the 10-year T-note yield jumped to a 2-week high of 4.115%.  Soaring energy prices today have sparked inflation concerns and are weighing on T-notes prices, with WTI crude oil up more than +7% at an 8.5-month high.  The 10-year breakeven inflation rate rose to a 2-week high of 2.318%.  T-notes recovered from their worst levels after the stock sell-off prompted some safe-haven buying of government debt.

European government bond yields are moving higher.  The 10-year German bund yield rose to a 2.5-week high of 2.814% and is up +5.9 bp to 2.771%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield climbed to a 3-week high of 4.553% and is up +14.2 bp to 4.516%.

The Eurozone Feb CPI rose +1.9% y/y, stronger than expectations of +1.7% y/y.  Feb core CPI rose +2.4% y/y, stronger than expectations of +2.2% y/y.

Swaps are discounting a 3% chance of a +25 bp rate increase by the ECB at its next policy meeting on March 19.

US Stock Movers

Magnificent Seven technology stocks are lower today.  Tesla (TSLA) is down more than -4%, and 

Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) are down more than -2%.  Also, Nvidia (NVDA) is down more than -2% as US officials are considering caps on the number of AI accelerators Nvidia can export to any one Chinese company.  In addition, Meta Platforms (META) is down by more than -1%, Apple (AAPL) is down -0.85%, and Microsoft (MSFT) is down -0.60%. 

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are falling today, weighing on the broader market.  Micron Technology (MU) is down more than -8% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100, and Western Digital (WDC) is down more than -7%.  Also, KLA Corp (KLAC), ASML Holding NV (ASML), Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), and Intel (INTC) are down more than -6%, and Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) are down more than -5%.  In addition,Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Analog Devices (ADI), and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) are down more than -4%.

Mining stocks are plunging today with gold prices down more than -4% and silver prices down more than -7%. Hecla Mining (HL) is down more than -14%, and Coeur Mining (CDE) is down more than -11%.  Also, Anglogold Ashanti (AU) is down more than -10%, and Barrick Mining (B) is down more than -9%.  In addition, Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and Newmont Corp (NEM) are down more than -7%.

Airline stocks are under pressure for a second day today as crude oil prices surged to an 8.5-month high, which will boost jet fuel prices and cut into airlines’ profits.  Alaska Air Group (ALK) is down more than -6%, and American Airlines Group (AAL) and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) are down more than -4%.  Also, Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are down more than -3%.

Homebuilders are retreating today after the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 2-week high, which will push mortgage rates higher and may curb home sales prospects.  Lennar (LEN) and PulteGroup (PHM) are down more than -3%.  Also, DR Horton (DHI), Toll Brothers (TOL), and KB Home (KBH) are down more than -2%. 

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are sliding today, with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) down more than -2%.  MARA Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) are down more than -6%.  Also, Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) is down more than -5%, and Strategy (MSTR) and Coinbase Global (COIN) are down more than -3%. 

Sea Lt. (SE) is down more than -23% after reporting Q4 net income of$410.9 million, weaker than the consensus of $442 million. 

MongoDB (MDB) is down more than -22% after forecasting 2027 revenue of $2.86 billion to $2.90 billion, below the consensus of $2.90 billion. 

Surgery Partners (SGRY) is down more than -20% after forecasting full-year revenue of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion, well below the consensus of $3.56 billion. 

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is down more than 17% after forecasting Q4 revenue of $425 million to 435 million, the midpoint below the consensus of $430.5 million. 

ON Holding AG (ONON) is down more than -13% after forecasting full-year net sales at constant currencies up +23%, below the consensus of +25.8%. 

Pinterest (PINS) is up more than +6% after authorizing a new $3.5 billion share repurchase program and announcing a $1 billion strategic investment from Elliot Investment Management.

Best Buy (BBY) is up more than +4% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.61, stronger than the consensus of $2.46.

Target (TGT) is up more than +4% after forecasting full-year adjusted EPS of $7.50 to $8.50, the midpoint above the consensus of $7.61.

Earnings Reports(3/3/2026)

AutoZone Inc (AZO), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), Gitlab Inc (GTLB), On Holding AG (ONON), Ross Stores Inc (ROST), Thor Industries Inc (THO), Versant Media Group Inc (VSNT), Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALK 49.25 -1.52 -2.99%
Alaska Air Group
MSTR 135.69 -1.96 -1.42%
Strategy Inc
GOOGL 301.00 -5.52 -1.80%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 262.15 -2.57 -0.97%
Apple Inc
HL 21.43 -3.20 -12.99%
Hecla Mining Company
CDE 24.28 -2.66 -9.87%
Coeur Mining Inc
ADI 338.47 -12.84 -3.65%
Analog Devices
GLXY 20.77 -0.96 -4.42%
Galaxy Digital Holdings
MDB 256.28 -68.73 -21.15%
Mongodb Inc Cl A
COIN 181.79 -3.45 -1.86%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
TSLA 392.86 -10.46 -2.59%
Tesla Inc
STX 360.10 -19.42 -5.12%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
WDC 253.26 -16.82 -6.23%
Western Digital Corp
AMD 190.90 -7.72 -3.89%
Adv Micro Devices
BBY 64.35 +2.76 +4.48%
Best Buy Company
^BTCUSD 68,930.23 -497.04 -0.72%
Bitcoin - USD
SPY 675.93 -10.45 -1.52%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
META 653.30 -0.26 -0.04%
Meta Platforms Inc
CRDO 95.50 -18.72 -16.39%
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
MU 385.64 -27.03 -6.55%
Micron Technology
AAL 12.17 -0.35 -2.80%
American Airlines Gp
QQQ 598.33 -9.76 -1.61%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
TOL 152.07 -2.21 -1.43%
Toll Brothers Inc
AU 116.19 -12.07 -9.41%
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ADR
FCX 63.47 -4.82 -7.06%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
SGRY 12.96 -2.92 -18.39%
Surgery Partners CS
MRVL 78.57 -2.29 -2.83%
Marvell Technology Inc
TGT 118.68 +5.51 +4.87%
Target Corp
AMAT 353.64 -18.54 -4.98%
Applied Materials
UAL 101.21 -2.00 -1.94%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
B 46.30 -4.25 -8.41%
Barrick Mining Corp
DHI 151.73 -2.67 -1.73%
D.R. Horton
$IUXX 24,511.08 -481.52 -1.93%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ASML 1,348.99 -74.55 -5.24%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNM26 112-290 -0-055 -0.15%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 400.21 +1.66 +0.42%
Microsoft Corp
KBH 59.38 -1.79 -2.93%
KB Home
SE 80.65 -24.56 -23.34%
Sea Ltd ADR
ESH26 6,777.00 -111.25 -1.62%
S&P 500 E-Mini
PHM 129.34 -4.38 -3.28%
Pultegroup
LRCX 219.17 -11.83 -5.12%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 48,019.32 -885.46 -1.81%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ONON 41.01 -5.75 -12.30%
On Holding Ag Cl A
PINS 18.78 +1.30 +7.44%
Pinterest Inc
DIA 481.22 -7.96 -1.63%
Dow Industrials SPDR
KLAC 1,439.82 -95.13 -6.20%
K L A-Tencor Corp
MARA 9.00 -0.45 -4.76%
Mara Holdings Inc
NVDA 179.48 -3.00 -1.64%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 6,758.14 -123.48 -1.79%
S&P 500 Index
NXPI 216.71 -8.05 -3.58%
Nxp Semiconductors
LUV 47.66 -0.61 -1.26%
Southwest Airlines Company
NQH26 24,588.25 -437.00 -1.75%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
DAL 63.33 -0.92 -1.43%
Delta Air Lines Inc
CLJ26 76.90 +5.67 +7.96%
Crude Oil WTI
LEN 106.98 -3.63 -3.28%
Lennar Corp
INTC 43.26 -2.24 -4.92%
Intel Corp
NEM 118.96 -9.51 -7.40%
Newmont Mining Corp
RIOT 15.57 -0.86 -5.23%
Riot Platforms Inc
AMZN 205.85 -2.54 -1.22%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
SoFi Drops 44%. Should You Buy the Stock Now or Stay Away?
Stickers with AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics on new laptop computer by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
The Smart Money Is Broadcasting a Subtle Warning About AMD Stock Options
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict
A hand holding a smartphone with the logos for Magnificent 7 companies_ Image by gguy via Shutterstock_ 4
Are the Magnificent Seven Stocks Losing Steam? Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock 5
ConocoPhillips Stock Jumps - Time to Sell Covered Calls in COP?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot