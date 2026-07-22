Terms of Use
Last Updated February 3, 2026
From time to time Barchart.com may review and update its terms and policies.
These Terms of Use govern your use of any services provided by Barchart.com, Inc., (“Barchart”, “we”, or “us”) including without limitation, any content, functionality or services offered on or through www.barchart.com (collectively, the “Barchart Services”), whether as a guest or a registered user. Barchart Services may include “AI Features,” which means any Barchart Service, feature, or functionality accessible through Barchart’s website, including any Beta service, that uses artificial intelligence (“AI”), including those that may be labeled or described as AI Features (for example, by incorporating the term “AI” or other marks or images of similar import into a product or feature name).
PLEASE READ THE TERMS OF USE CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU START TO USE THE BARCHART SERVICES. YOUR AFFIRMATIVE ACT OF USING THE BARCHART SERVICES SIGNIFIES THAT YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF USE, AND YOU CONSENT TO THE COLLECTION, USE AND DISCLOSURE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION AS DISCLOSED IN THE PRIVACY POLICY, WHICH IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE, DO NOT USE THE BARCHART SERVICES.
CHANGES TO THE TERMS OF USE
We may change these Terms of Use at any time. You can review the most current version of these Terms by clicking on the “Terms of Use” link located at the bottom of our web pages. You are responsible for checking these terms periodically for changes. If you continue to use the Barchart Services after we post changes to these Terms of Use, you are signifying your acceptance of the new terms.
ACCESS TO WEBSITES AND SERVICES
We may discontinue or change any Barchart service or feature at any time and without notice. We will not be liable if for any reason all or any part of the Barchart Services is unavailable at any time or for any period. From time to time, we may restrict access to some parts of the Barchart Services, or the entirety of the Barchart Services, to users, including registered users.
To access some of the Barchart resources, such as watchlist, screeners, or portfolios, you may be asked to provide certain registration details or other information. If you register as a user (a “Member”) of any of the Barchart Services, during the registration process you may be prompted to click a “Register Now,” “Submit,” or similar button. Clicking any such button will further confirm your agreement to be legally bound by these Terms.
It is a condition of your use of the Barchart Services that all the information you provide is correct, current, and complete. You agree that all information you provide to register with Barchart or otherwise, including, but not limited to, through the use of any interactive features on the Barchart Services, is governed by our Privacy Policy, and you consent to all actions we take with respect to your information consistent with our Privacy Policy. By registering with Barchart, you represent that you are of legal age to form a binding contract and are not a person barred from receiving Barchart services under the laws of the United States or other applicable jurisdiction.
If you choose, or are provided with, a user name, password, or any other piece of information as part of our security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential, and you must not disclose it to any other person or entity. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the password and account and are fully responsible for all activities that occur under your password or account. You also acknowledge that your account is personal to you and agree not to provide any other person with access to any Barchart Site, or any portion of a Barchart Site, using your user name, password, or other security information. You agree to notify us immediately of any unauthorized access to or use of your user name or password or any other breach of security. Barchart will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with this provision.
We have the right to disable any user name, password, or other identifier, whether chosen by you or provided by us, at any time in our sole discretion for any or no reason, including if, in our opinion, you have violated any provision of these Terms of Use.
If you register for any of our free Barchart Services, including the Barchart family of newsletters, we will automatically opt you into our Smart Brief and Barchart Partner email lists. The Barchart Smart Brief and Partner email lists are an important revenue source for Barchart which help pay for the upkeep and continued development of the Barchart Services. As a Subscriber, Barchart will look to send you relevant content, some of which is advertisements for third party products and services, including special offers, webinars, educational booklets, and promotions tailored to your perceived interests. You can edit your account information, including your newsletter preferences, at any time. Commercial email communications from Barchart come with an unsubscribe link at the bottom for you to opt-out of future such marketing communications. You can also email Barchart at any time and request to be removed, temporarily or permanently, from one or all of our email lists. We do not share your email address with any third party advertisers.
TERMINATION
You may terminate your Barchart account and thereby your access to the Barchart Services by submitting such termination request to Barchart. Members can automatically deactivate or delete their Barchart account through the Member Profile page. You agree that Barchart may, without prior notice, immediately terminate, limit your access to, or suspend your Barchart account and the Barchart Services, and delete your and associated email address. Cause for such termination, limitation of access or suspension shall include, but shall not be limited to, (a) breaches or violations of the Terms of Use or other incorporated agreements or guidelines, (b) requests by law enforcement or other government agencies, (c) discontinuance or material modification to the Barchart Services (or any part thereof), (d) unexpected technical or security issues or problems, (e) extended periods of inactivity, (f) engagement by you in fraudulent or illegal activities, (g) and/or abusive correspondence with Barchart. Further, you agree that all terminations, limitations of access and suspensions for cause shall be made in Barchart’s sole discretion and that Barchart shall not be liable to you or any third party for any termination of your account, your access to the Barchart Services, or the removal of any associated email address.
In addition to the any other restrictions set forth in these Terms of Use, your use of the AI Features is subject to the following strict prohibitions. You shall not, and shall not attempt to: (a) circumvent, disable, or bypass any safety filters, content moderation protocols, or system constraints, including the use of "prompt injection" techniques or "jailbreaking" elicit Output (as defined below) the AI Features are designed or programmed to avoid, (b) use any automated or manual process to extract the underlying model weights, architecture, or training data of the AI Features, including by using any bot, script, or automated tool to query the AI Features or programmatically scrape the AI Feature’s Outputs, (c) reverse engineer, decompile, or disassemble the AI Feature’s logic, algorithms, or server configurations to recreate the AI Features or develop a competing model, system, product, or service, (d) attempt to bypass established rate limits or usage quotas by creating multiple accounts or using distributed querying of the AI Features, (e) include in any Input (as defined below), or otherwise upload, or provide the AI Features with any Personal Health Information (PHI) as defined by HIPAA, Personally Identifiable Information (PII) beyond what is required for account creation, or any trade secrets or proprietary information belonging to a third party, and/or (f) use the AI Features, or any Output generated therefrom, to develop, train, or improve any machine learning models, artificial intelligence algorithms, or similar technologies that compete with the Barchart Services or the AI Features.
Barchart reserves the right, but assumes no obligation, to monitor your use of the AI Features to ensure compliance with these Terms of Use and to maintain the security and operational integrity of the Barchart Services and AI Features. This includes the right to review Inputs and Outputs for the purpose of identifying abusive or prohibited usage patterns. Barchart may, in its sole discretion and without prior notice to you, limit, suspend, or terminate your access to the Barchart Services and/or the AI Features if Barchart detects patterns of use that it deems abusive or a violation of these Terms of Use.
BARCHART PREMIER & PLUS BILLING, CANCELLATION & REFUND POLICY
Unless otherwise stated, all subscriptions are automatically renewing. To cancel your Barchart Premier or Barchart Plus subscription, please login to www.barchart.com and visit the "Subscription Details" page or send a request to cancel to our Support Desk through our Contact Form.
Annual and biennial subscriptions are eligible for a full refund within the first 30-days of your payment. Monthly subscriptions are eligible for a refund within 24-hours of your payment. After the aforementioned refund periods, all sales are final.
Upon receipt and processing of the request, Barchart will acknowledge the cancellation via email. Please retain a copy of the cancellation email for your records. If the refund request was sent within the time period allowed, the refund will be approved and processed within 7 business days.
Barchart does not offer partial cancellations. Upon cancellation your service will remain active through the end of your paid term.
Trials are limited to a maximum of 2 trials per 12-month period per person. Cancellation of a trial takes effect immediately, not at the end of the trial period.
OWNERSHIP OF INFORMATION; LICENSE TO USE BARCHART.COM; REDISTRIBUTION OF DATA.
Unless otherwise noted, all right, title and interest in and to the Barchart Services, and all information and content (“Content”) made available through the Barchart Services, in all languages, formats and media throughout the world, including all copyrights and trademarks therein, are the exclusive property of Barchart, its affiliates or its Data Providers (as defined below). Any Content on websites that are hosted by Barchart and/or its affiliates (a “Site” or “Sites”) is owned by or licensed to Barchart. Further, the Content was created, developed, compiled, prepared, revised, selected, and/or arranged by us, using our own methods and judgment, and through the expenditure of substantial time and effort. User acknowledges the Content is protected under United States copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other intellectual property or proprietary rights laws. Such Content may include data and prices wholly owned by Barchart and/or managed by Barchart on behalf of the Site. The Content is also protected as a collective work or compilation under U.S. copyright and other laws and treaties.
Use of Barchart.com Screenshots, Static Images and Broadcasting:
You may capture and use static screenshots of Barchart charts, information, web pages or graphics, as well as broadcast Barchart web pages on screen/video (live or recorded) for news, social or educational purposes, in news, social media, videos, reports, publications and other works you create, provided you display without modification applicable attribution, indications of authorship or ownership, and copyright notices (e.g. "Chart Provided by Barchart.com" or "© [YEAR] Barchart.com.").
In addition, you may use the Barchart Services as follows for your personal, non-commercial use only:
- You may use Barchart Content offered for downloading, such as daily data files, for personal use only and subject to the rules, if any, that accompany that particular Content.
- Your computer may temporarily store copies of Barchart content in RAM incidental to your accessing and viewing such Content.
- You may store files that are automatically cached by your web browser for display enhancement purposes.
In no event shall any user:
- Modify copies of any materials from the Barchart Services.
- Delete or alter any copyright, trademark, or other proprietary rights notices from copies of materials from the Barchart Services.
- Use any data mining, robots, or similar data gathering and extraction tools to capture data or content from the Barchart Services.
- Frame any portion of Barchart or Content.
- Use the Content in any manner that affects our ability to earn money in connection with the Barchart Services or competes with the Barchart Services.
- Circumvent any mechanisms included in the Content for preventing the unauthorized reproduction or distribution of the Content. For information on white-labeling Barchart content, please visit Barchart Market Data Solutions.
If we provide desktop, mobile, or other applications for download, you may download a single copy to your computer or mobile device solely for your own personal, non-commercial use, provided you agree to be bound by any end user license or other applicable agreement for such applications.
Information Ownership and Use for the AI Features
To the extent permitted by applicable law, users of the AI Features retain all ownership rights in data, text, prompts, queries, or other materials you provide, upload, or submit to the AI Features (“Inputs”).
Subject to these Terms of Use, and to the extent permitted by applicable law, Barchart owns all its right, title, and interest, if any, in and to the responses, text, data, summaries, or other content generated by the AI Features in response to Inputs (“Output”). You may use the Output for any lawful purpose, however, you acknowledge and agree that: (a) because the AI Features use artificial intelligence technologies, other users may provide similar Inputs and receive identical or similar Outputs, and you acquire no exclusive rights in such coincidental similarities, whether in copyright, or otherwise, and (b) Output may not be eligible for copyright protection or other intellectual property ownership, and Barchart makes no representation or warranty with regard to the legal protectability 6 57054902.1 or intellectual property rights in Output. You represent, warrant, and agree that you have all necessary rights, licenses, and permissions to provide Inputs and that you will not use Output to infringe the rights of Barchart or any third party.
By using the AI Features, you grant Barchart a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, and sublicensable license to host, store, use, reproduce, and process Inputs to: (a) provide the Barchart Services and AI Features, (b) troubleshoot the performance of the Barchart Services and AI Features, (c) train, refine, improve, develop, customize, and optimize the AI Features, and (d) enhance the performance, reliability, accuracy, and functionality of the Barchart Services, AI Features, and Output. You acknowledge and agree that Barchart may use any of your Contributions (as defined below) for these purposes as well.
Outputs are generated through machine learning processes and are not tested, verified, or endorsed by Barchart, and Barchart makes no representations, warranties, or guarantees relating to the accuracy, reliability, completeness, or currentness of Output. You should independently review and verify all Outputs as to appropriateness for any and all uses by you, and you are solely responsible for reviewing and verifying the accuracy and legality of all Output before use or distribution.
EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE EXPRESSLY PERMITTED BY THE PRECEDING PARAGRAPHS, YOU AGREE NOT TO REPRODUCE, RETRANSMIT, DISSEMINATE, SELL, DISTRIBUTE, PUBLISH, BROADCAST OR CIRCULATE ANY OF THE BARCHART SERVICES OR CONTENT IN ANY MANNER OR FOR ANY PURPOSES (WHETHER PERSONAL OR BUSINESS) WITHOUT THE PRIOR EXPRESS WRITTEN CONSENT OF BARCHART AND/OR THE DATA PROVIDERS. IN ADDITION, YOU SHALL NOT, WITHOUT THE PRIOR EXPRESS WRITTEN CONSENT OF BARCHART AND THE RELEVANT DATA PROVIDERS, MAKE COPIES OF ANY OF THE SOFTWARE OR DOCUMENTATION THAT MAY BE PROVIDED, ELECTRONICALLY OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TRANSLATING, DECOMPILING, REVERSE-ENGINEERING, DISASSEMBLING OR CREATING DERIVATIVE WORKS.
SMS TERMS OF USE
Barchart.com, Inc. also known as "Barchart" or "Barchart.com", offers its end users and clients SMS services for the delivery of information, including market data, news and weather, and information related to commodity supply chains (e.g. grain deliveries). The information received is requested by the end user or is based on a business relationship or transaction with Barchart or a Barchart client. The information sent does not contain advertising or a solicitation. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Users can text HELP to the sending number for help and reply STOP to cancel receiving text messages. Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages
See SMS PRIVACY POLICY for more information.
REPORTING CLAIMS OF COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT / DMCA NOTICE
We take claims of copyright infringement seriously. We will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with applicable law. If you believe any materials accessible on or from this site (the "Website") infringe your copyright, you may request removal of those materials (or access to them) from the Website by submitting written notification to our copyright agent designated below. In accordance with the Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (17 U.S.C. § 512) ("DMCA"), the written notice (the "DMCA Notice") must include substantially the following:
- Identification of the copyrighted work you believe to have been infringed or, if the claim involves multiple works on the Website, a representative list of such works.
- Identification of the material you believe to be infringing in a sufficiently precise manner to allow us to locate that material.
- Adequate information by which we can contact you (including your name, postal address, telephone number, and, if available, email address).
- A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.
- A statement that the information in the written notice is accurate. A statement, under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner.
- Your physical or electronic signature.
Our designated copyright agent to receive DMCA Notices is:
Barchart.com, Inc
222 South Riverside Plaza
Suite 810
Chicago, IL 60606
Phone: 312-939-3022
Email: dmca@barchart.com
If you fail to comply with all of the requirements of Section 512(c)(3) of the DMCA, your DMCA Notice may not be effective. Please be aware that if you knowingly materially misrepresent that material or activity on the Website is infringing your copyright, you may be held liable for damages (including costs and attorneys' fees) under Section 512(f) of the DMCA. It is our policy in appropriate circumstances to disable and/or terminate the accounts of users who are repeat infringers.
MORNINGSTAR NOTICE/DISCLAIMER FOR FUNDAMENTAL DATA
Morningstar fundamental data may include financial statements, financial ratios, corporate actions and company profile data for publicly traded companies (“Fundamental Data”). Morningstar owns all right, title and interest in and to the Fundamental Data included in the Barchart Content made available through the Barchart Services, pursuant to the following notice:
© 2026 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
THIRD PARTY SITES AND ADVERTISERS
The Barchart Services may include links to third party websites. Some of these sites may contain materials that are objectionable, unlawful, or inaccurate. You agree that Barchart shall not be held liable for any trading activities or other activities that occur on any website you access through links on any Barchart Site. We provide these links as a convenience, and do not endorse the content or services offered by these other sites. Any dealings that you have with advertisers found on the Barchart Services are between you and the advertiser and you acknowledge and agree that we are not liable for any loss or claim you may have against an advertiser.
DISCLAIMER REGARDING CONTENT
Barchart cannot and does not represent or warrant that any of the Content available through the Barchart Services is accurate, reliable, current, complete or appropriate for your needs. Various Content available through Barchart may be specially obtained by Barchart from professional businesses or organizations, such as exchanges, news providers, market data providers and other content providers (e.g., the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, CME Group and Dow Jones), who are believed to be sources of reliable Content (collectively, the “Data Providers”). Nevertheless, due to various factors — including the inherent possibility of human and mechanical error — the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, results obtained from use, and correct sequencing of Content available through Barchart are not and cannot be guaranteed by Barchart.
YOUR USE OF THE BARCHART SERVICES, THE CONTENT, AND ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. THE SITES, CONTENT, AND ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. NEITHER BARCHART NOR ANY PERSON ASSOCIATED WITH BARCHART MAKES ANY WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPLETENESS, SECURITY, RELIABILITY, QUALITY, ACCURACY, OR AVAILABILITY OF THE SITES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, NEITHER BARCHART NOR ANYONE ASSOCIATED WITH BARCHART REPRESENTS OR WARRANTS THAT THE SITES, THE CONTENT, OR ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES WILL BE ACCURATE, RELIABLE, ERROR-FREE, OR UNINTERRUPTED, THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED, THAT THE SITES OR THE SERVERS THAT MAKE THEM AVAILABLE ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS, OR THAT THE SITES OR ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES WILL OTHERWISE MEET YOUR NEEDS OR EXPECTATIONS.
TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW, BARCHART HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND FITNESS FOR PARTICULAR PURPOSE. THE FOREGOING DOES NOT AFFECT ANY WARRANTIES THAT CANNOT BE EXCLUDED OR LIMITED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW.
DISCLAIMER REGARDING AI FEATURES
YOUR USE OF THE AI FEATURES AND ANY OUTPUT GENERATED BY THE AI FEATURES IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES HAVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS AND LIMITATIONS, INCLUDING THE POTENTIAL FOR THE GENERATION OF OUTPUT THAT IS INACCURATE, BIASED, OR OFFENSIVE. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION HAS BEEN OR IS MADE BY BARCHART OR ANY THIRD PARTY INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AS TO THE ACCURACY, CORRECTNESS, RELIABILITY OR OTHERWISE OF THE OUTPUT. THE ENTIRE RISK AS TO THE USE OF THE AI FEATURES AND OUTPUT IS ASSUMED BY YOU.
THE AI FEATURES USE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGIES LICENSED FROM THIRD-PARTIES, AND THE AI FEATURES MAY INTERACT WITH, RETRIEVE DATA FROM, OR EXECUTE COMMANDS ACROSS THIRD-PARTY SERVERS, DATABASES, AND APPLICATIONS (“THIRD-PARTY SOURCES”). BARCHART DISCLAIMS ALL RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY RELATING TO OR ARISING FROM ANY LICENSED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY OR DATA OBTAINED FROM THIRD-PARTY SOURCES UTILIZED BY AND/OR INCORPORATED INTO THE AI FEATURES OR OUTPUT. ANY DATA OBTAINED FROM THIRD-PARTY SOURCES IS PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. BARCHART DOES NOT VERIFY THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, OR TIMELINESS OF DATA PROVIDED BY THIRD-PARTY SOURCES.
YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT THE AI FEATURES AND OUTPUT ARE PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. OUTPUT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE FINANCIAL, INVESTMENT, TAX, LEGAL, CONSULTING, REGULATORY OR ANY OTHER FORM OF ADVICE AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS SUCH BY YOU. ANY SUCH RELIANCE BY YOU IS ENTIRELY AT YOUR OWN RISK. YOUR USE OF THE AI FEATURES DOES NOT CREATE ANY KIND OF SPECIAL, FIDUCIARY, OR PRINCIPAL-AGENT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BARCHART AND YOU.
ALL OTHER DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY SET FORTH IN THESE TERMS OF USE APPLY TO THE AI FEATURES AND ARE INCORPORATED INTO THIS DISCLAIMER REGARDING AI FEATURES, AND NO INFORMATION, WHETHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, OBTAINED BY YOU FROM THE AI FEATURES OR OUTPUT SHALL CREATE ANY WARRANTY NOT EXPRESSLY MADE HEREIN.
DISCLAIMER REGARDING HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS
BARCHART MAKES NO REPRESENTATION THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are mentioned below, and there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of the trading losses are material points, which can also adversely affect trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the market in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
DISCLAIMER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS AND TRADING
DECISIONS TO BUY, SELL, HOLD OR TRADE IN SECURITIES, COMMODITIES AND OTHER INVESTMENTS INVOLVE RISK AND ARE BEST MADE BASED ON THE ADVICE OF QUALIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS. ANY TRADING IN SECURITIES OR OTHER INVESTMENTS INVOLVES A RISK OF SUBSTANTIAL LOSSES. THE PRACTICE OF “DAY TRADING” INVOLVES PARTICULARLY HIGH RISKS AND CAN CAUSE YOU TO LOSE SUBSTANTIAL SUMS OF MONEY. BEFORE UNDERTAKING ANY TRADING PROGRAM, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A QUALIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL. PLEASE CONSIDER CAREFULLY WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ABILITY TO BEAR FINANCIAL RISKS. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL WE BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE YOU OR ANYONE ELSE INCURS AS A RESULT OF ANY TRADING OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY THAT YOU OR ANYONE ELSE ENGAGES IN BASED ON ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL YOU RECEIVE THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES.
NO ADVICE OR SOLICITATION
BARCHART CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE TAX, LEGAL OR INVESTMENT ADVICE AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION BY BARCHART OF THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF SECURITIES.
BARCHART DISCLOSURE POLICY
Barchart believes in transparency, which is why we require all of our authors and contributors to disclose whether they own a position in any securities referenced in the article. Any such disclosure shall appear at the end of the relevant article. THIS DISCLOSURE POLICY DOES NOT EXTEND TO BROAD-BASED ETFS / ETPS OR MUTUAL FUND HOLDINGS.
Articles published on Barchart and its affiliate sites are for informational purposes only. All statements, views and opinions expressed by Barchart authors and contributors are solely the views, opinions and responsibility of the person or entity providing the content and do not reflect the views and opinions of Barchart or its affiliates.
Barchart offers no assurances about the accuracy and completeness of the published content.
Barchart is under no obligation to correct or modify any information published on this website.
None of the information in articles published on Barchart or its affiliate sites should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell a particular investment or subscribe to a particular strategy. It is only the view and opinion of the author or contributor.
Neither Barchart nor any of its affiliates are responsible or liable to you or any third party for the content or accuracy of any content provided by third parties. ANY ACTION TAKEN BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN OUR ARTICLES IS DONE SO STRICTLY AT YOUR OWN RISK.
FEEDBACK TO BARCHART
By submitting ideas, suggestions, documents, and/or proposals (“Contributions”) to Barchart through its contact or feedback webpages, you acknowledge and agree that: (a) your Contributions do not contain confidential or proprietary information; (b) Barchart is not under any obligation of confidentiality, express or implied, with respect to the Contributions; (c) Barchart shall be entitled to use or disclose (or choose not to use or disclose) such Contributions for any purpose, in any way, in any media worldwide; (d) Barchart may have something similar to the Contributions already under consideration or in development; (e) your Contributions automatically become the property of Barchart without any obligation of Barchart to you; and (f) you are not entitled to any compensation or reimbursement of any kind from Barchart.com under any circumstances.
UPDATES TO AI FEATURES
Barchart reserves the right to modify, update, retrain, or replace the Large Language Models (LLMs) and any other AI systems. architectures, and technologies underlying, used with, or that are part of the AI Features (collectively, “AI Updates”) at its sole discretion and at any time. Such AI Updates may be implemented to enhance performance, improve security, address legal compliance, or reflect advancements in technology.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL BARCHART, ITS SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, AGENTS, EMPLOYEES, PARTNERS AND LICENSORS BE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, UNDER ANY LEGAL THEORY, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE, OR INABILITY TO USE, THE BARCHART SERVICES, THE AI FEATURES, ANY WEBSITES LINKED TO THE BARCHART SERVICES AI FEATURES, ANY CONTENT ON THE BARCHART SERVICES, AI FEATURES, OR SUCH OTHER WEBSITES, INCLUDING ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERSONAL INJURY, PAIN AND SUFFERING, EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, LOSS OF REVENUE, LOSS OF PROFITS, LOSS OF BUSINESS OR ANTICIPATED SAVINGS, LOSS OF USE, LOSS OF GOODWILL, LOSS OF DATA, AND WHETHER CAUSED BY TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), BREACH OF CONTRACT, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF FORESEEABLE.
INDEMNITY
You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Barchart and its subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, agents, employees, partners and licensors from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, judgments, awards, losses, costs, expenses, demands, or fees, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, arising out of or related to and content or inputs you submit, post, transmit, modify or otherwise make available through the Barchart Services or the AI Features, your use of Barchart Sites, Services, or the AI Features, your connection to the Barchart Services, your violation of the Terms of Use, or your violation of any rights of another, your use, publication, or distribution of Output that is alleged to be defamatory, discriminatory, obscene, or infringing on the intellectual property rights of a third party, or your failure to adequately verify or review Output before using or relying on it for any purpose.
DISPUTES
ALL DISPUTES (EXCEPT ACTIONS FOR INJUNCTIVE RELIEF BROUGHT BY BARCHART) ARISING UNDER THIS AGREEMENT SHALL BE RESOLVED EXCLUSIVELY THROUGH BINDING ARBITRATION BEFORE A FORUM LOCATED IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS. YOU AGREE THAT IN ANY SUCH DISPUTE OR ARBITRATION, YOU WILL ONLY ASSERT CLAIMS IN AN INDIVIDUAL (NON-CLASS, NONREPRESENTATIVE) BASIS, AND THAT YOU WILL NOT SEEK OR AGREE TO SERVE AS A NAMED REPRESENTATIVE IN A CLASS ACTION OR SEEK RELIEF ON BEHALF OF THOSE OTHER THAN YOURSELF. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY AGREEING TO THIS SECTION, YOU ARE GIVING UP THE RIGHT TO LITIGATE (OR PARTICIPATE AS A PARTY OR CLASS MEMBER) IN COURT. YOU ALSO AGREE THAT ANY DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEEDING WILL ONLY CONSIDER YOUR INDIVIDUAL CLAIMS AND YOU AGREE THAT NO DISPUTE WILL BE HEARD AS A CLASS ACTION, REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR CONSOLIDATED ACTION. ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING, OR ARBITRATION BROUGHT BY A PARTY PURSUANT TO THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY BREACH THEREOF MUST BE COMMENCED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CLAIM OR CAUSE OF ACTION AROSE, WHETHER OR NOT THE PARTY HAD ANY KNOWLEDGE OR NOTICE THEREOF.
PRIVACY STATEMENT
Effective Date: July 15, 2026
Thank you for using Barchart.com, Inc.’s online and mobile resources and for viewing this privacy statement (the “Privacy Statement” or “Statement”). Our Privacy Statement, contained in the pages that follow, serves to give notice about the types of personal information we collect, how we use it, and who we share it with and why. We delve into those matters in a fair amount of detail in the pages that follow. We encourage you to read this Privacy Statement carefully.
This Privacy Statement was amended as of July 15, 2026 and is effective as of that date. The English language version of this Privacy Statement is the controlling version regardless of any translation you may attempt.
Please note that use of our online and mobile resources is also governed by our Terms of Use (“Terms”). By accessing, using, or placing an order through our online and mobile resources you agree to these Terms. We encourage you to read the Terms carefully.
NAVIGATING THROUGH THIS STATEMENT
You can use the links below to navigate to areas of this Statement that apply specifically to you, or which may otherwise be of interest:
- Some Important Vocabulary
- When And to Whom Does This Privacy Statement Apply
- How Do We Collect Personal Information?
- What Types of Personal Information Do We Collect?
- How Do We Use the Personal Information We Collect?
- When/With Whom Do We Share or Sell Personal Information?
- Do Not Track Signals
- Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies
- Your Privacy Rights
- How to Exercise Your Privacy Rights
- Children’s Privacy
- Submitting Information From Outside the United States
- The EU General Data Protection Regulation
- Swiss Residents and the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection
- Promotional Messages
- Changes to this Privacy Statement
- Contacting Us
SOME IMPORTANT VOCABULARY
Although not itself a contract, this Privacy Statement is an important document that explains how we address some of our legal obligations, and your related legal rights, involving personal information. We’ll use this section to let you know about some words that have special meanings whenever you see them in this Statement. When we reference “this Statement”, “this Privacy Statement” and “our Statement”, we mean the Privacy Statement you are reading now. Wherever we say “Barchart.com”, “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”, we mean Barchart.com, Inc. We use the words “you” and “your” to mean you, the reader, and other visitors to our online and mobile resources who are, in all cases, over the age of 13, or otherwise have verifiable parental consent to view this page. This age requirement is discussed in more detail later in this Statement here.
When we talk about our “online and mobile resources”, we mean all websites, subdomains, and other pages that link to this Statement, as well as any applications, portals, or other features we operate to allow you to interact with us and our systems, including any mobile apps we’ve created and distributed to let you interact with the content we provide. An “affinity action” is when you “follow” us, “like” us or take a similar or analogous action on our external social media presence.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, when we refer to “personal information”, we mean any information, data or data element, whether in electronic or other form, that, alone or in combination with other elements, can be used to distinguish, trace, or discover your identity. Certain data privacy laws include specific elements or defined terms for what they consider to be personal information (sometimes also referred to as “personal data”). Where such data privacy laws apply, then the term “personal information” includes the specific elements and defined terms required by such laws.
WHEN AND TO WHOM DOES THIS PRIVACY STATEMENT APPLY?
Our online and mobile resources collect personal information from: (1) visitors to, and users of, our online and mobile resources; and (2) those who may interact with our ads and content displayed on third party sites. This Statement applies to our processing and sharing of personal information collected from the data subjects listed in the previous sentence. If we have legal obligations to other categories of data subjects, such as our employees, supply chain partners or vendors, we provide them with separate legally required notices in confidential contracts, policies, and other similar documents.
HOW DO WE COLLECT YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION?
We collect and otherwise obtain your personal information in the following ways: (1) when you choose to give it to us by voluntary submission; (2) through automatic collection by technical means when you visit or use our online and mobile resources; and (3) when it is provided to us by external sources such as integration partners, marketing companies, data brokers, advertising companies, social media companies and/or companies that provide services on our behalf who, in each case, may have previously and separately collected elements of your personal information without our involvement and then shared it with us to us as part of a service for which we engaged that source.
Voluntary Submissions. Here are some of the ways you voluntarily give us your personal information:
- Creating Accounts – If we make an account creation feature available you will provide us your email address and other identifiers.
- Making Purchases – If you choose to make a purchase through our online and mobile resources, we will collect your name, email, phone number, residential address, and other information you provide to fulfil the order.
- Signing up for Newsletters – Similar to account creation, we collect some voluntarily submitted information if you sign up to receive a newsletter or other informational or marketing material we publish.
- Registering for Events – When you register for events or programs we may host, you will be submitting certain identifiers. If the event requires a fee, we may also ask you to submit credit card or other financial information.
- Sending Emails and Texts – If you choose to send us an email from our “contact us” link or a similar link, you will be giving us your email address and any other personal information that may be in your message or attached to it. The same is true if you send us a text message.
- Using Community Features – Some of our online and mobile resources may offer social media-like community features letting users post messages and comments, and/or upload image or other files and materials. If you choose to make use of these features, the information you post, including your screen name and any other personal information, will be in the public domain and may not covered/protected by this Statement.
If you prefer that we not receive the above-described personal information, please don’t submit it. This means you shouldn’t participate in the applicable activities on or use the applicable features available from our online and mobile resources. Your use of our online and mobile resources is strictly your choice. By not participating, you may limit your ability to take full advantage of the online and mobile resources, but most of the content in our online and mobile resources will still be available to you and we never discriminate on the basis of how much information you provide.
Automatic Collection. When you visit or use our online and mobile resources, information about your internet/electronic activity is automatically collected through your browser via tracking technologies, such as “cookies.” As just about everyone knows by now, cookies are small text files downloaded onto your computer or mobile device. Cookies allow us to collect your IP address and recognize your computer or mobile device and store some information about your preferences for using our online and mobile resources or past actions.
If you access our online and mobile resources from a phone or other mobile device, the mobile services provider may transmit to us certain information such as uniquely identifiable mobile device information. That, in turn, allows us to collect mobile phone numbers and associate them with the mobile device identification information.
External Sources. We may work with companies who provide us with data, including personal information, so that we can tailor our services to audiences who have the most interest. We may also collect personal information about you from our third-party integration partners. For example, if you connect your Barchart account with a financial account provider, we will collect information from and about the connected financial accounts.
We also may work with digital advertising and marketing companies to provide you with ads that meet your interests and that enhance your experience with us. These ads may be displayed on websites or device applications operated by third parties. These third parties collect information with their own cookies, pixels, and related tracking technology and then provide that information to us. We are not responsible for their data collection practices.
Further, we maintain a presence on one or more external social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. We may allow the community features of our online and mobile resources to connect with, or be viewable from, that external social media presence. Similarly, our online and mobile resources may contain links to other websites or apps controlled by third parties. We are not responsible for either the content on, or the privacy practices of, social media platforms, or any third-party sites or apps to which we link. Those apps, sites and platforms are not controlled by us and therefore have their own privacy policies and terms of use. To be clear: neither this Statement nor our Terms apply to our social media presence or any third-party sites or apps to which we may link. That means even if you take an affinity action on our specific social media presence, and identifiers about you are automatically collected and given to us as a result, that collection and transfer is governed by the privacy policies and other terms of the applicable social media platform and are not our responsibility.
If you have questions about how those apps, sites, and platforms collect and use personal information, you should carefully read their privacy policies and contact them using the information they provide. In addition, certain coalitions of advertisers allow consumers to opt out of receiving interest-based advertising from members of those coalitions. You can visit the Digital Advertising Alliance and Network Advertising Initiative to opt out of receiving interest-based advertising from members of these coalitions. You will need to exercise these opt outs on each browser on each device for which you wish to opt out of interest-based advertising.
WHAT TYPES OF PERSONAL INFORMATION DO WE COLLECT?
The categories of personal information we have collected from visitors and users of our online and mobile resources in the previous 12 months, and may collect from you, are as follows:
- General Identifiers such as a real name, alias, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, date of birth, postal address, email address, account name, or other similar identifiers.
- Commercial Information including records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, and other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies.
- Financial Account Information such as financial institution name and account number, cash positions, account value, transaction details and amounts, and open positions held.
- Internet Activity Data or other similar electronic network activity information, such as browsing history, chat transcripts, search history, and information regarding a consumer's interaction with our online and mobile services or an advertisement regardless of device type used, be it a personal computer, cell phone or other mobile device.
- Audio/Visual Data such as profile or account photos, or videos or other electronic recordings, such as recordings of customer service phone calls.
- Analytics and Inference Data drawn using the above-described personal information to create a profile reflecting our customers’ interests and preferences or to otherwise improve our products and services.
Sensitive Personal Information. We may collect “sensitive personal information” such as social security number, driver's license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers.
Deidentified Information. We may collect deidentified data and inferences derived from the categories of personal information described in this Statement. This data does not identify you in any way. We will not reidentify, or attempt to reidentify, any deidentified information that we collect as described in this Statement.
HOW DO WE USE THE PERSONAL INFORMATION WE COLLECT?
Use for Legitimate Business Purposes. We use the personal information we collect only in the manner and through the means allowed by applicable law. That means we determine whether we have a lawful basis or legitimate business purpose to use your personal information before doing so. Generally speaking, we collect personal data from you where we have your consent to do so, where we need the personal data to perform a contract with you, or where the processing is in our legitimate interests and not overridden by your data protection interests or fundamental rights and freedoms. Specifically, we use personal information for the following business purposes:
- Transaction Processing – such as processing, completing, and maintaining records of transactions.
- Performance of Contracts – such as fulfilling our duties and exercising our rights under contracts we may have with you or our vendors and supply chain partners.
- Promotions – such as providing personalized promotions and special offers.
- General Marketing – such as providing users with information about our brand, products, and events.
- Improving our Products and Services – such as using your information to operate, improve, and support our services.
- Tailored Marketing – providing users with marketing tailored to their interests.
- Account Servicing – facilitating and servicing your account
- Physical Security – providing security at our physical locations and for internal or external investigations.
- Technical Security – monitoring our networks and detecting security incidents.
- Customer Service – responding to consumer inquiries, including requests for information, online support and phone calls.
- User Experience – such as internal research and analytics to improve user experience on our online and mobile resources.
- Knowing Our Customer – understanding the demographics and interests of our online and mobile resource visitors.
- Debugging – debugging, identifying, and repairing errors that impair existing intended functionality of our online and mobile resources.
- Detecting and Preventing Unlawful Acts – protecting against malicious or illegal activity and prosecuting those responsible.
- Verification – verifying accounts and responding to consumer requests.
Retention of Your Personal Information. We store and retain your personal information in accordance with applicable law and as long as necessary to carry out the purposes described above and in accordance with our internal data retention procedures. The criteria used to determine the retention periods include: (1) how long the personal information is needed in connection with the purposes for which we use it; (2) the type of personal information collected; and (3) whether we are subject to a legal, contractual or similar obligation to retain the personal information (e.g., mandatory data retention laws, government orders to preserve personal information relevant to an investigation, or personal information that must be retained for the purposes of litigation or disputes).
WHEN/WITH WHOM DO WE SHARE OR SELL PERSONAL INFORMATION?
We may share or sell the categories of personal information described in this Privacy Statement with the following categories of third parties for the business purposes described below:
- Corporate Affiliates – We may share personal information with our corporate affiliates or corporate parents who will use such information in the same way as we can under this Statement.
- Operations Support Vendors – We may share your personal information to vendors that help us to operate and increase the efficiency of our business and our online and mobile resources.
- Customer Support Vendors – We may share your personal information with vendors that provide customer support services, such as chatbot, phone, or email support.
- Promotional or Fulfillment Vendors – In order to carry out promotions we make available to you and/or deliver our products and services, we are required to share personal information with vendors who specialize in those activities.
- Software and Technology Vendors – Our various service providers may have access to or be provided with some of your personal information in connection with the tasks they perform on our behalf such as maintaining portions of our networks or the software applications that run on them. Some of our vendors will provide us with, or support their own services with, artificial intelligence tools.
- Transaction Support Vendors / Payment Processors – We share personal information with those of our vendors and business partners that process payments on our behalf and send you confirmations and administrative messages.
- Marketing and Advertising Partners – We may share or sell your personal information to third parties, including social media networks, who support our online advertising, data co-operatives, mobile advertising, data analytics, social media engagement, and other advertising networks that support our marketing efforts. We may also share or sell your personal information to our third- party partners and advertisers for their own marketing and advertising purposes.
- Security and Fraud Prevention Providers – We also may disclose personal information to third party security and fraud prevention providers when we have reason to believe that someone is causing injury to or interference with our rights or property or harming or potentially harming other persons or property.
- Law Enforcement or Government Agencies – We may disclose personal information to government agencies and authorities, and to other third parties when compelled to do so by such government authorities, or at our discretion, or otherwise as required or permitted by law, including responding to court orders and subpoenas.
- Successors for Business Sale/Purchase – If we, or any of our affiliates, sell or transfer all or substantially all of our assets, equity interests or securities, or are acquired by one or more third parties as a result of an acquisition, merger, sale, reorganization, divestiture, consolidation, or liquidation, personal information may be one of the transferred assets.
In some jurisdictions, our transfer of information to third-party providers is defined as “selling” personal information or “sharing” personal information for “cross-context behavioral advertising.” We may sell or share the following categories of information to third parties: (1) persistent identifiers, such as unique device identifiers, email addresses, account information, IP addresses, information related to your browser and operating system, and other information that you provided through our online and mobile resources; (2) user activity data, such as data generated through your activities on our online and mobile resources; and (3) information about your financial accounts, holdings, and transactions, including but not limited to financial institution name and account number, cash positions, account value, transaction details and amounts, and open positions held.
Disclosing your Personal Information. We may disclose the categories of personal information described in this Statement for the business and commercial purposes described in this Privacy Statement to the categories of third parties as described in this Privacy Statement, which may include: (1) our service providers and suppliers; (2) our business and marketing partners, including advertising networks; (3) data analytics providers; and (4) other parties in connection with business transfers and for legal, safety, fraud prevention, and enforcement reasons. We use and partner with different types of entities to assist with our daily operations and to manage our online and mobile resources.
DO NOT TRACK AND GLOBAL PRIVACY CONTROL
Certain browsers and plug-ins allow users to send signals such as Do Not Track (“DNT”) or Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). While we do not respond to DNT signals, we do honor GPC signals as a valid request to opt-out of the sale or sharing of your personal information where required by applicable law.
When we receive a GPC signal, we will process it as a request to opt-out of any sale or sharing of your personal information that occurs via cookies or similar tracking technologies on our website. Please note that this opt-out mechanism applies only to the specific browser or device on which the signal is sent, and you may need to adjust your settings on each browser or device you use.
COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES
We use cookies and other tracking technologies to provide, protect, and improve our online and mobile resources and to collect, use, and share your information as described in this Privacy Statement. These technologies are useful for storing your preferences and settings, enabling you to sign-in, gathering information such as browser type and operating system, providing interest-based advertising, combating fraud, analyzing how our online and mobile resources perform, and fulfilling other legitimate purposes.
Cookies used on our online and mobile resources may include: (1) required or “essential” cookies used to perform essential website functions, such as enabling secure login or supporting shopping carts; (2) preferences cookies that remember your preferred settings, such as your language and region settings; (3) analytics cookies to better understand how you use our online and mobile resources and to help us improve our online and mobile resources; (4) advertising cookies that show you ads, send you marketing messages, and personalize content based on your activities on other websites and social media profiles. Advertising cookies may share your information with third parties, including advertisers and social networks. If you previously provided information to us, a unique identifier in the cookie may associate the information collected via the cookie with your information. We may share aggregate cookie and tracking information that does not directly identify you with third parties.
Some content on our online and mobile resources may be provided by third parties that use cookies in conjunction with other tracking technologies to collect information about you when you use our online and mobile resources, which enables them to provide targeted advertising to you. We do not control these third parties’ tracking technologies or how they may be used. We may display certain advertising offers on our online and mobile resources or allow service providers, advertisers, ad networks, or other third parties to advertise on our online and mobile resources. Additionally, we may use third-party software to serve ads on our online and mobile resources, implement email marketing campaigns, and manage other interactive marketing initiatives. This third-party software may use cookies, web beacons, or similar tracking technology to help manage and optimize your online experience with us.
Most web browsers are set to accept cookies by default. You can usually choose to set your browser to disable or reject cookies. Be aware that disabling or rejecting cookies could affect the availability and functionality of our online and mobile resources. Please note that we may still use information we’ve collected from cookies prior to you disabling them; however, we will not collect any further information from the disabled cookies.
YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS
Where applicable based on privacy laws in your jurisdiction, you may have certain rights you can request that we fulfill. These rights may include:
- The Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose the information that we have collected about you and identify the purposes for which the information was used, whether and to whom it was shared, and what sources it was obtained from.
- The Right to Delete. You have the right to request that we delete information that we maintain about you, subject to certain exceptions.
- The Right to Correct. You have the right to correct any information that we store about you.
- The Right to Opt-Out of Your Personal Information Being Sold or Shared. You may opt-out of us sharing or selling your information by contacting us at privacy@barchart.com or by visiting us at Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information.
- Right to Opt-Out of Targeted Advertising. You have the right to request that we opt you out of targeted advertising.
- Right to Opt-Out of Profiling or Automated Decision Making. To the extent applicable, you have the right to not be subject to profiling or automated decision making in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects.
- Right to Withdraw Consent from Processing. If we have collected and processed your information based on your consent, then you can withdraw your consent at any time.
- Right to Data Portability. You have the right to request that we provide you with a copy of your information on file with us.
- Right Not to Receive Discriminatory Treatment. Exercising your rights under this Privacy Statement will not result in any discrimination by us. We will treat you the same as any other user.
- Right to Complain. You have the right to complain to your state’s Attorney General. For more information, please contact your Attorney General.
- Right to Appeal. If you make a request to exercise any of the applicable data access rights and we are unable to comply with your request, you may request to appeal our decision. To appeal any data privacy request decision, please contact us by emailing us at privacy@barchart.com with the subject line “Data Access Request Appeal.” If after you complete the appeal process with us, you are still not satisfied with our response, you may contact your state’s Attorney General to file a complaint.
HOW TO EXERCISE YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS
In order to exercise any of the rights detailed in this Privacy Statement, please contact us at privacy@barchart.com or visit our data subject request page. We may require additional information from you to help us verify your identity and state or country of residence, and to otherwise process your request. The verification steps may vary depending on the sensitivity of the information and whether you have an account with us. If we are unable to verify your identity, we may deny your requests to know or delete. You can designate an authorized agent to submit requests on your behalf. However, we will require written proof of the agent’s permission to do so and must verify your identity directly.
CHILDREN’S PRIVACY
Federal law imposes special restrictions and obligations on commercial website operators who direct their operations toward, and collect and use information from children under the age of 13. We take those age-related requirements very seriously, and, consistent with them, do not intend for our online and mobile resources to be used by children under the age of 18, and certainly not by anyone under the age of 13. Moreover, we do not knowingly collect personal information from minors under the age of 18. If we become aware that anyone under the age of 18 has submitted personal information to us via our online and mobile resources, we will delete that information and not use it for any purpose whatsoever.
We strongly encourage parents and legal guardians to talk with their children about the potential risks of providing personal information over the Internet.
SUBMITTING INFORMATION FROM OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES
We control and operate the online and mobile resources from within the United States of America (the “U.S.”). Information collected through the online and mobile resources may be stored and processed in the United States or any other country in which Barchart or its affiliates or service providers maintain facilities. To the extent applicable, we rely on the latest revision of the standard contractual clauses promulgated by the European Commission for transfers of personal data from the European Economic Area (EEA), United Kingdom (UK), or Switzerland to our online and mobile resources within the U.S.
THE EU GENERAL DATA PROTECTION REGULATION
When we collect personal information from individuals located in the European Union (“EU”), Switzerland, or the United Kingdom (“UK”), those individuals have rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). This section of our statement is used to allow us to fulfill our GDPR obligations and explain your GDPR rights. For purposes of this section, the words “you” and “your” mean only such individuals located in the EU, Switzerland, or the UK.
Our Collection, Use, and Sharing Practices
Please review the Sections titled “How Do We Collect Personal Information?” and “What Types of Personal Information Do We Collect?” to understand the scope of purposes and the sources from which we collect personal information. Similarly, you can find information about the categories of third parties with which we may share your personal information and why we share it in the Sections titled “How Do We Use the Personal Information We Collect?” and “When/With Whom Do We Share Personal Information?”
Legal Basis for Processing Your Personal Information
Our legal basis for collecting and using your personal information will depend on the personal information concerned and the specific context in which we collect it. However, we will normally collect personal information where the processing is in our legitimate interests and not overridden by your data protection interests or fundamental rights and freedoms, such as to contact you about products and services you may be interested in. We use the personal information we collect and process about you to, among other things, operate and improve our products and services, to sell and share it to our marketing and advertising partners to better tailor our advertisements to you and to inform you about third party products that you may be interested in, to facilitate payment for our services, and generally to provide our services to you. In certain circumstances where our legal basis of processing is for performance of a contract with you, please be aware that, in those circumstances, where you do not provide personal information which is required by us, we will not be able to provide the products and services under our contract with you or may not be able to comply with a legal obligation on us. In some cases, we may also have a legal obligation to collect personal information from you or may otherwise need the personal information to protect your vital interests or those of another person. If we happen to obtain your consent to process your personal information, you may withdraw your consent at any time as stated here.
Exercising Your Rights
You may exercise the rights available to you under the GDPR, including the right to object to the processing of your personal information, as follows:
- Access – the right to obtain a confirmation that your personal information is being processed, access to your personal information (if we are in fact processing it), other information about the processing of your personal information (most of which is set forth in this Notice) and a copy of the personal information we are processing.
- Rectification – the right to have your personal information corrected if it is inaccurate, and depending on the purposes of processing, you may also have incomplete personal information completed.
- Erasure – also known as the “right to be forgotten,” the right to request your personal information be deleted under certain circumstances such as if it is no longer needed for the original purpose it was collected for or if you withdrew your consent. The right of erasure does not apply under limited circumstances including if the processing is necessary for exercising the right of freedom of expression and information or our compliance with a legal obligation.
- Restrict processing – the right to restrict processing of your personal information under certain circumstances such as if you contest the accuracy of the personal information (and only for so long as it takes to verify that accuracy), the processing is unlawful and you have requested restricting the processing rather than erasure, or if we no longer need the personal information but you need it to establish, exercise or defend a legal claim.
- Portability – the right to receive the personal information you provided to us (and not any other information) under limited circumstances such as if the basis for processing the personal information was consent or necessary for the performance of a contract with you, or the processing is carried out by automated means.
- Automated Processing – the right to not be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing, including profiling, to the extent applicable.
- Object to processing – the right to object to the processing of your personal information under the following circumstances:
- Legitimate Interests - if the basis for which the processing occurs is in our legitimate interests or in the performance of a task carried out in the public interest. If you object, we will stop processing your personal information unless we can demonstrate compelling legitimate grounds for the processing which override your interests, rights and freedoms or we require the personal information to establish, exercise or defend a legal claim.
- Direct Marketing – If the processing is for direct marketing purposes.
You can exercise these rights by contacting us using the contact information listed below; however, we may need to request additional information from you to verify your identity before granting your request. We will respond to all requests we receive from individuals wishing to exercise such rights in accordance with the GDPR. We have the ability to charge a reasonable fee for administrative costs of providing the personal information to you in situations where the request is unfounded or excessive (due to its repeated nature), or in the alternative, we may refuse to act on the request in those situations.
Lodging a Complaint
You have the right to complain to your data protection authority about our collection and use of your personal information. Please contact your local data protection authority for more information. Contact information for data protection authorities can be found below.
Retaining Your Personal Information
We will store and retain your personal information in accordance with applicable law and as long as necessary to carry out the purposes described in this Section in accordance with our internal data retention procedures. The criteria used to determine the retention periods include:
- how long the personal information is needed in connection with the applicable purposes for which we use it;
- the type of personal information collected; and
- whether we are subject to a legal, contractual or similar obligation to retain the personal information (e.g., mandatory data retention laws, government orders to preserve personal information relevant to an investigation, or personal information that must be retained for the purposes of litigation or disputes).
International Transfers
We may disclose your personal information for the purposes described herein to recipients (including affiliates) located in countries outside of the European Economic Area (“EEA”), Switzerland, and the UK, including in the U.S., which may not have data protection laws equivalent to those in the EEA, Switzerland, and/or the UK. We have entered into EU standard contractual clauses (“Model Contracts”) for transfers of personal information. Where we transfer personal information to recipients outside of the EEA, Switzerland, and/or the UK, we will enter into a Model Contract with the recipient or seek assurances from the recipient that another appropriate safeguard is in place to protect the personal data transferred. You can request further details in relation to international transfers, including a copy of the Model Contracts, by contacting us at privacy@barchart.com.
The contact information for our EU representative is:
VeraSafe Ireland Ltd.
Unit 3D North Point House, North Point Business Park, New Mallow Road, Cork T23AT2P, Ireland
+420 228 881 031.
https://verasafe.com/public-resources/contact-data-protection-representative
The contact information for our UK representative is:
VeraSafe United Kingdom Ltd.
37 Albert Embankment, London SE1 7TL, United Kingdom
+44 (20) 4532 2003.
https://verasafe.com/public-resources/contact-data-protection-representative
SWISS RESIDENTS AND THE SWISS FEDERAL ACT ON DATA PROTECTION
If you are located in Switzerland, our processing of your personal information may also be subject to the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection (“FADP”). For Swiss residents, references in this Privacy Statement to “personal information” include “personal data” as defined under the FADP.
Subject to applicable limitations under the FADP, individuals in Switzerland may request information about whether we process their personal data, access their personal data, request correction of inaccurate personal data, request deletion or restriction of processing, object to certain processing, request data portability where applicable, withdraw consent where processing is based on consent, and ask that we review automated individual decisions where applicable. You may exercise these rights by contacting us at privacy@barchart.com.
Where we transfer personal data from Switzerland to a country that does not provide an adequate level of data protection under Swiss law, we rely on appropriate safeguards recognized under the FADP, such as standard contractual clauses, contractual safeguards, or another lawful transfer mechanism. You may request additional information about these safeguards by contacting us at privacy@barchart.com.
We do not use automated individual decision-making that produces legal effects or similarly significant effects concerning individuals in Switzerland unless we provide notice required by applicable law. Where we engage in profiling or high-risk profiling subject to the FADP, we will comply with applicable FADP requirements.
Individuals in Switzerland may contact the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (“FDPIC”) regarding concerns about our processing of personal data.
Under Article 14 of the FADP, we have appointed a Swiss Representative to act as our data protection agent.
The contact information for our Switzerland representativeis:
Elite Med Group
Adam Brogden
Email: contact@gdprlocal.com
Tel: +41 78 229 72 57
Address: Via Luigi Lavizzari, 4 6850
Mendrisio, Switzerland
PROMOTIONAL MESSAGES
By signing up to any of our promotional lists, you are giving your express permission to us and our agents or vendors the right to contact you with targeted advertising materials by email, text message (“SMS”), telephone or cellphone, including the use of automated, predictive, programmable, or similar automatic dialers or dialing software, or any other means of communication we may utilize to provide promotional offers. Your consent is not a condition of purchase. To the extent applicable, you expressly acknowledge that you are solely responsible for all charges billed by your mobile service provider. We may share your data, including your SMS opt-in or consent status, with third parties that help us provide our messaging services, including but not limited to platform providers, phone companies, and any other vendors who assist us in the delivery of promotional messages.
If you no longer wish to receive promotional communications by email, please follow the unsubscribe link located at the end of an email message. If you no longer wish to receive promotional text messages, reply STOP, END, CANCEL, UNSUBSCRIBE, or QUIT to any mobile message from us. When we receive your request, we will take reasonable steps to remove you from our distribution lists, but it may take time to do so. You may still receive materials for a period of time after you unsubscribe. Unsubscribing or changing affinity actions or other submissions or requests made on our external social media presence, will likely require that you do so directly on that applicable social media platform as we do not control their procedures.
CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY STATEMENT
We reserve the right to change or update this Statement from time to time. Please check our online and mobile resources periodically for such changes since all information collected is subject to the Statement in place at the time of collection. We will indicate the effective/amendment date at the beginning of this Statement.
CONTACTING US
If you have questions about our Privacy Statement or privacy practices, or would like to submit a data subject request, please visit https://www.barchart.com/contact or contact us at
Barchart.com, Inc.
222 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 810
Chicago IL, 60606
Manage Your Email Communications
Commercial email communications from Barchart.com come with an unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email for you to opt-out of future such marketing communications.
Manage your Newsletters and third-party emails: www.barchart.com/news/barchart-newsletters
Manage your Reports emails: www.barchart.com/my/eod-reports
Manage your Standard Portfolio emails: www.barchart.com/my/eod-portfolio-emails
Manage your Investor Portfolio emails: www.barchart.com/my/new-eod-portfolio-emails
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EXCHANGE DELAYS and UNIFORM SUBSCRIBER AGREEMENT
Last Updated June 2, 2025
From time to time Barchart.com may review and update this policy.
Exchange Delays
Below are the exchanges and indices covered by Barchart and their respective delay times:
U.S. Equities Exchanges:
American Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca): 15-minutes
Cboe BZX Exchange: Real-Time
NASDAQ Stock Exchange: 15-minutes
FINRA OTC US: 15-minutes
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE): 15-minutes
S&P Indices: 15-minutes
Dow Indices: 15-minutes
Cboe Indices: 15-minutes
Nasdaq Indices: 15-minutes
Canadian Equities Exchanges:
Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX): 15-minutes
TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): 15-minutes
Canadian Securities Exchange (CNSX): 15-minutes
Cboe Canada: 15-minutes
TSX Indices: 15-minutes
Europe and Australia Exchanges:
London Stock Exchange (LSE): 15-minutes
EuroNext Equities (Paris/Amsterdam/Brussels/Lisbon): 15-minutes
Cboe Europe (BXE/CXE): 15-minutes
EuroNext Indices: 15-minutes
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX): 20-minutes
Futures Exchanges & Forex:
BM&F Exchange: 10-minutes
Bursa Malaysia: 15-minutes
Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE): 10-minutes
CME Group (CME/CBOT/KCBT/NYMEX/COMEX): 10-minutes
Eurex: 15-minutes
EuroNext: 15-minutes
Fair Exchange: Real-Time
Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKEX Information Services): 15-minutes
ICE Futures (US/Europe/Canada/Endex/Abu Dhabi): 10-minutes
Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX): 10-minutes
Montreal Exchange: 15-minutes
The Small Exchange: Real-Time
Forex Prices: 10-minutes
Futures, Forex and Crypto prices are quoted in Central Time (CT), Equities prices are quoted in local exchange time.
YOUR AFFIRMATIVE ACT OF USING BARCHART.COM SIGNIFIES THAT YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING UNIFORM SUBSCRIBER AGREEMENT by and between yourself ("Subscriber"), Barchart.com, Inc. and each of the Exchanges designated below ("Exchanges").
Exchanges:
Australia Stock Exchange (ASX), B3 (BM&F BOVESPA), Bursa Malaysia, Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Cboe BZX Exchange, Cboe Europe, Cboe Indices / Market Data Express, Cboe Futures Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), COMEX, Eurex, Euronext, European Energy Exchange AG, Fair Exchange, Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKEX Information Services), ICE Futures US, ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures Canada, ICE Endex, ICE Abu Dhabi, Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT), LIFFE, London Metals Exchange (LME), London Stock Exchange (LSE), Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX), Montreal Exchange (MX), NASDAQ, New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE LIFFE US, Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA), S&P Dow Jones Indices, The Small Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange (TSX Inc.)
1. DEFINITIONS.
- "Device" means any unit of equipment, fixed or portable, that receives, accesses or displays Market Data in visible, audible or other comprehensible form.
- "Force Majeure Event" means any flood, extraordinary weather conditions, earthquake or other act of God, fire, war, terrorism, insurrection, riot, labor dispute, accident, action of government, communications or power failures, or equipment or software malfunctions.
- "Person" means any natural person, proprietorship, corporation, partnership, limited liability company or other organization.
- "Market Data" means information and data pertaining to futures contracts and options contracts or similar derivative instruments traded on the Exchanges as well as associated index data, that includes, without limitation, opening and closing range prices, high-low prices, settlement prices, current bid and ask prices, last sale prices, price limits, requests for quotations, estimated and actual contract volume data, text messages pertaining to market activity, contract specifications, fast or late messages and, as determined by each of the Exchanges, may include information respecting exchange-for-physical (EFP) or against actuals (AA) transactions. With respect to Subscriber's obligations under this Agreement, Market Data includes information, data and materials that are derived from the foregoing and that convey information to Subscriber that is substantially equivalent to Market Data.
2. PROPRIETARY RIGHTS IN THE MARKET DATA.
- Subscriber acknowledges and agrees that each of the Exchanges has exclusive and valuable property rights in and to its own Market Data, that such Market Data constitute valuable confidential information, trade secrets and/or proprietary rights of each of the Exchanges, not within the public domain, that such Market Data shall remain valuable confidential information, trade secrets and/or proprietary rights of each of the Exchanges at least until the Exchanges place their respective Market Data in the public domain or authorize placement of their respective Market Data in the public domain, and that, but for this Agreement, Subscriber would have no rights or access to such Market Data. Whether or not a particular Exchange has placed its Market Data in the public domain or has authorized the placement of its Market Data in the public domain shall be determined according to the terms of such Exchange's agreement with Vendor, which agreement is described in Section 3(a).
- Subscriber acknowledges and agrees that disclosure of any Market Data, or any breach or threatened breach of any other covenants or agreements contained herein, would cause irreparable injury to each of the Exchanges for which money damages would be an inadequate remedy. Accordingly, Subscriber further acknowledges and agrees that each of the Exchanges shall be entitled to specific performance and injunctive and other equitable relief from the breach or threatened breach of any provision, requirement or covenant of this Agreement (including, without limitation, any disclosure or threatened disclosure of Market Data) in addition to and not in limitation of any other legal or equitable remedies which may be available.
3. RECEIPT OF MARKET DATA BY SUBSCRIBER.
- Vendor and Subscriber have entered into an agreement by which Vendor will, among other things, provide Subscriber with Market Data. Vendor has entered into agreements with each of the Exchanges whereby Vendor has been granted the right to receive Market Data and to retransmit the same to Subscriber. This Agreement to the agreement between Vendor and Subscriber sets forth the terms and conditions upon which Subscriber may receive and use Market Data. Subscriber acknowledges that, notwithstanding such agreement, each of the Exchanges may, in its discretion, discontinue disseminating its own Market Data or change or eliminate its own transmission method, speed or signal characteristics. In addition, Subscriber acknowledges and agrees that the Exchanges reserve the right to disapprove any Subscriber and retain the right to direct Vendor to terminate any Subscriber's receipt of Market Data for any reason or no reason, in which event the Exchanges shall so notify Vendor and Vendor shall cease providing Market Data to Subscriber as soon as practicable.
- (1) Except as provided in (2) below, Subscriber will use Market Data only for its own internal business activities and only at the offices and locations and on the Devices designated by Subscriber in writing to Vendor from time-to-time. (The term "for its own internal business activities", as used in the immediately preceding sentence herein, means for Subscriber's (a) trading, for its own account or for the account of its customers, of commodity futures contracts, options on commodity futures contracts or similar derivative instruments, or (b) evaluating, for its own internal business decisions or advice to its customers, the movements or trends in markets for commodity futures contracts, options on commodity future contracts, or like derivative instruments, subject to all of the limitations set forth below in this sub-paragraph as to the telephonic disclosure to customers of a necessary and de minimis number of segments of Market Data.) Subscriber agrees that it will not communicate or otherwise furnish, or permit to be communicated or otherwise furnished, the Market Data, in any format, to any other party or any office or location other than that designated above, nor allow any other party to take, directly or indirectly, any of the Market Data from such offices or locations, and will adopt and enforce any policy that is reasonable to prevent the Market Data from being taken therefrom. Subscriber specifically agrees, without limiting or varying its obligations under paragraph 7 herein or otherwise set forth in this Agreement, that Subscriber shall not use or permit another person to use any Market Data for the purposes of determining or arriving at any price, including any settlement prices, for commodity futures contracts, options on commodity futures contracts, or like derivatives instruments traded on any exchange other than the Exchanges. Subscriber will abide by any other limitations on such use that any of the Exchanges may specify. Subscriber will use its best efforts to ensure that its partners, officers, directors, employees and agents maintain sole control and physical possession of, and sole access to, Market Data received through Devices in Subscriber's possession. (2) Notwithstanding (1) above, Subscriber may, in the regular course of its business, occasionally furnish, to each of its customers, branch offices, and guaranteed introducing brokers, in a quantity restricted to that necessary to enable Subscriber to conduct its business, a de minimis number of segments of Market Data. Such redissemination must be strictly limited to telephonic communications not entailing the use of computerized voice synthesization or any other technology and must be strictly related to the trading activity of Subscriber or any such recipients. Any such recipients must be advised by Subscriber that such segments are proprietary and confidential information not to be disclosed or disseminated to other persons or entities. Subscriber agrees to make all reasonable efforts to ensure that such recipients abide by the provisions of this Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that a Subscriber is a newspaper which reports on, among other things, exchanges on which commodity futures contracts or options on commodity futures are traded, such Subscriber shall be permitted to publish, in its newspaper published for the day following the receipt by such Subscriber of the Market Data, the Market Data received by Subscriber from Exchanges on the day prior to such publication.
- In the event that Vendor has agreed to permit Subscriber to receive, access or display Market Data through means other than a Vendor-provided Device, such as by means of: (i) the Internet, any Intranet or any other type of network; (ii) portable Devices (e.g., pocket pagers, personal digital assistants, laptop computers, etc.); and (iii) synthesized voice responses over telephones, Subscriber will use its best efforts to ensure that no other device, attachment or apparatus is used which may allow third parties not subject to Subscriber's reporting obligations under Section 3(b) above to access the Market Data.
4. REPORTING.
Subscriber agrees to furnish promptly to Vendor any information or reports that may be required by any of the Exchanges as applicable and that is reasonably related to Subscriber's receipt of Market Data. Subscriber further agrees to furnish promptly to Vendor any additional information or reports that may be required by the agreement between Vendor and Subscriber referred to in Section 3(a) as it relates to Subscriber's receipt of Market Data.
5. RIGHT OF INSPECTION AND AUDIT.
During regular business hours, any Persons designated by any Exchange may have access to Subscriber's offices or locations in order to observe the use made of the Market Data and to examine and inspect any Devices, attachments or apparatuses, as well as any books and records required to be maintained by Subscriber under Sections 3(b) and 4 in connection with its receipt and use of Market Data. Subscriber will make prompt adjustment (including interest thereon at the rate of 1.5% per month), through Vendor, to compensate any Exchange that discovers an under-reported use of the Market Data by Subscriber. In addition, at the election of any such Exchange, Subscriber will be liable for the reasonable costs of any audit that reveals a discrepancy in such Exchange's favor of five percent (5%) or more of the amount of fees actually due such Exchange. Subscriber shall maintain the records and books upon which it bases its reporting for Cboe, CBOT, CCX, CCFE, CME, GreenX, KCBOT, or ONECHICAGO Market Data for three (3) years following the period to which the records relate. Subscriber shall maintain the records and books upon which it bases the reporting for NYMEX, COMEX, ICE FUTURES US, ICE FUTURES EUROPE, or ICE FUTURES CANADA Market Data for six (6) years following the period to which the records and books relate. In the event that Subscriber fails to retain such records and books as required above, Subscriber agrees to pay each Exchange's reasonable estimate of any discrepancy discovered pursuant to any such audit.
6. EXCHANGE FEES.
Subscriber will pay Vendor (unless Vendor has assumed Subscriber's payment obligations hereunder), for and on behalf of each of the Exchanges (as applicable), for the right to receive Market Data in accordance with the then-current fee schedule published by each of the Exchanges from time-to- time (including any and all applicable federal, state or local taxes). Each Exchange's fees are subject to modification by each of them at any time, without prior notice to Subscriber. In addition, Subscriber agrees to pay Vendor any penalties assessed against Subscriber by Vendor on behalf of any Exchange. Nothing herein shall limit a Vendor's obligation pursuant to separate agreement between Vendor and any of the Exchanges (as applicable) to pay Exchange fees.
7. COVENANTS, REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF SUBSCRIBER.
Subscriber covenants, represents and warrants that it is not engaged in the business of distributing Market Data and that, to its knowledge after reasonable inquiry, it is receiving the Market Data from a Vendor that is authorized by the Exchanges to distribute the Market Data. Subscriber agrees that it will not use or permit any other Person to use Market Data for any illegal purpose. Subscriber agrees that it will not use Market Data in any way to compete with the Exchanges or Vendor, nor use the Market Data in any way so as to assist or allow a third party to compete with the Exchanges or Vendor. Subscriber agrees that the provision of Market Data by the Exchanges hereunder is conditioned upon Subscriber's strict compliance with the terms of this Agreement and that Vendor may, with or without notice and with or without cause, forthwith discontinue said service whenever in its judgment there has been any default or breach by Subscriber of the provisions hereof, or whenever directed to do so by any of the Exchanges.
8. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES.
SUBSCRIBER AGREES THAT NEITHER VENDOR NOR THE EXCHANGES MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH RESPECT TO THE MARKET DATA, OR THE TRANSMISSION, TIMELINESS, ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS THEREOF, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, QUALITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND THOSE ARISING BY STATUTE OR OTHERWISE IN LAW OR FROM ANY COURSE OF DEALING OR USAGE OF TRADE.
9. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY AND DAMAGES.
Subscriber agrees that: (i) the provision of Market Data is made with equipment, communications devices, and/or leased lines not owned or operated solely by Vendor or the Exchanges; (ii) neither Vendor nor the Exchanges, nor their respective members, directors, officers, employees or agents, guarantees the sequence, accuracy or completeness of the Market Data, nor shall any of them be liable to Subscriber or any other Person for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in Market Data, or in the transmission thereof, or for any other damages arising in connection with Subscriber's receipt or use of Market Data, whether or not resulting from negligence on their part, a Force Majeure Event or any other cause beyond their reasonable control; and (iii) if the foregoing disclaimer and limitation of liability should be deemed invalid or ineffective by a court of competent jurisdiction, neither Vendor nor the Exchanges, nor their respective members, directors, officers, employees or agents shall be liable for any of the foregoing beyond the actual amount of loss or damage, or the sum of fifty dollars ($50.00), whichever is less.
10. TERM AND TERMINATION.
Subject to Subscriber's strict compliance with the provisions of this Agreement, the provision of Market Data by any of the Exchanges hereunder will continue in force during the term of the agreement between Subscriber and Vendor and any renewal term thereof. In addition, it is understood that the provisions set forth in paragraphs 2(a) and 2(b) of this Agreement shall survive the termination of this Agreement.
11. INDEMNIFICATION.
Subscriber will indemnify, defend and hold Vendor and the Exchanges, and their respective members, directors, officers, employees and agents harmless from and against any and all claims arising out of or in connection with this Agreement, including, without limitation, any liability, loss or damages (including, without limitation, attorneys' fees and other expenses) caused by any inaccuracy in or omission from, Subscriber's failure to furnish or to keep, or Subscriber's delay in furnishing or keeping, any report or record required to be kept by Subscriber hereunder.
12. MISCELLANEOUS.
In case of any breach by Subscriber of its obligations hereunder, each of the Exchanges will be considered to be a third-party beneficiary of this Agreement and may bring an action to enforce its terms directly against Subscriber. Any action arising out of this Agreement between the CFE, CBOT, CCX, CCFE, CME, or ONECHICAGO and Subscriber shall be governed and construed in accordance with the internal laws (and not the law of conflicts) of the State of Illinois. Any action arising out of this Agreement between the KCBOT and Subscriber shall be governed and construed in accordance with the internal laws (and not the law of conflicts) of the State of Missouri. Any action arising out of this Agreement between NYMEX, COMEX, GreenX, ICE FUTURES US, ICE FUTURES EUROPE, or ICE FUTURES CANADA and Subscriber shall be governed and construed in accordance with the internal laws (and not the law of conflicts) of the State of New York. Any action arising out of this agreement between Subscriber and Vendor shall be governed and construed in accordance with the internal laws (and not the laws of conflict) of the State of Illinois and all such actions shall be litigated before a court located in Chicago, Illinois without regard to choice of law principles. Subscriber may not assign all or any part of this Agreement without the prior written consent of the Exchanges (as applicable). Neither Vendor nor Subscriber may modify or amend the terms of this Agreement. In the event of any conflict between the terms and conditions of this Agreement and any other agreement relating to Subscriber's receipt and use of Market Data, including, without limitation, the agreement between Vendor and Subscriber referred to in Section 3(a), the terms and conditions of this Agreement will prevail. If, for any reason, one or more provisions of this Agreement is held invalid, the other provisions of the Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.
ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING, OR LITIGATION BROUGHT BY A PARTY PURSUANT TO THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY BREACH THEREOF MUST BE COMMENCED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CLAIM OR CAUSE OF ACTION AROSE, WHETHER OR NOT THE PARTY HAD ANY KNOWLEDGE OR NOTICE THEREOF. THE PARTIES AGREE THAT IN ANY SUCH DISPUTE OR SUBSEQUENT LEGAL ACTION, THEY WILL ONLY ASSERT CLAIMS IN AN INDIVIDUAL (NON-CLASS, NONREPRESENTATIVE) BASIS, AND THAT THEY WILL NOT SEEK OR AGREE TO SERVE AS A NAMED REPRESENTATIVE IN A CLASS ACTION OR SEEK RELIEF ON BEHALF OF THOSE OTHER THAN THEMSELVES. BARCHART WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER ITS COURT COSTS AND ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES INCURRED IN PROVING ANY BREACH BY YOU OF ANY TERMS OF USE.
The Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Privacy Notice and Policy can be reviewed at https://www.cboe.com/legal/privacy.
The Dow Jones Indexes℠ are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by Dow Jones Indexes, a licensed trademark of CME Group Index Services LLC and have been licensed for use. “Dow Jones®” and “Dow Jones Indexes” are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC. “CME” is a trademark of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All content of the Dow Jones Indexes © CME Group Index Services LLC 2018.
HKEX POLICY
HKEX INFORMATION SERVICES LIMITED, ITS HOLDING COMPANIES AND/OR ANY SUBSIDIARIES OF SUCH HOLDING COMPANIES ENDEAVOUR TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY AND RELIABILITY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED BUT DO NOT GUARANTEE ITS ACCURACY OR RELIABILITY AND ACCEPT NO LIABILITY (WHETHER IN TORT OR CONTRACT OR OTHERWISE) FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE ARISING FROM ANY INACCURACIES OR OMISSIONS.
ICE POLICY
ICE DATA LLP, OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES, MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, EITHER AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF ICE FUTURES DATA AND/OR THE FIGURE AT WHICH ICE FUTURES DATA STANDS AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME ON ANY PARTICULAR DAY OR OTHERWISE. THE USE OF THE DATA IS PROVIDED ON AN ‘AS IS’ BASIS AND ICE DATA LLP, AND ITS AFFILIATES, DISCLAIM ALL LIABILITY FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE WHATSOEVER INCURRED BY THE USE OF THE DATA HEREIN.
CME Group Policy
CME Group market data, and all rights in and to it, are the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. or it’s licensors as applicable. All rights reserved, except as expressly licensed by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.
The market data ("Information") contained herein: (i) includes the proprietary information of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. or it’s licensors, as applicable; (ii) may not be copied, sold or further disseminated except as specifically authorized; (iii) does not constitute investment advice; (iv) is provided solely for informational purposes; (v) is not used for any commercial purpose; and (vi) is not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely. You may not develop or create any derivative work or other product that uses, is based on, or is developed in connection with any of the Information (including, without limitation, proprietary data, settlement data or indices) available on this site. In addition to the forgoing, to the fullest extent permitted by law, use of such Information (including associated metadata) in any manner for any machine learning and/or artificial intelligence, including without limitation for the purposes of training, coding, or development of artificial intelligence technologies, tools, or solutions or machine learning language models, or otherwise for the purposes of using or in connection with the use of such technologies, tools, or models to generate any information, material, data, derived works, content, or output, is expressly prohibited.
London Metal Exchange (LME) Policy
Unless specifically agreed with the LME in writing, the Subscriber shall not, and (if the Subscriber is an undertaking) shall not permit any of its employees to use the Information as a Benchmark or in connection with the determination of a Benchmark or pass the Information to an Administrator in connection with the determination of a Benchmark.
The London Metal Exchange logo is a registered trademark of The London Metal Exchange. Use of the LME logo or any other LME trademark is prohibited without the express written consent of LME.