These Terms of Use govern your use of any services provided by Barchart.com, Inc., (“Barchart”, “we”, or “us”) including without limitation, any content, functionality or services offered on or through www.barchart.com (collectively, the “Barchart Services”), whether as a guest or a registered user. Barchart Services may include “AI Features,” which means any Barchart Service, feature, or functionality accessible through Barchart’s website, including any Beta service, that uses artificial intelligence (“AI”), including those that may be labeled or described as AI Features (for example, by incorporating the term “AI” or other marks or images of similar import into a product or feature name).

PLEASE READ THE TERMS OF USE CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU START TO USE THE BARCHART SERVICES. YOUR AFFIRMATIVE ACT OF USING THE BARCHART SERVICES SIGNIFIES THAT YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF USE, AND YOU CONSENT TO THE COLLECTION, USE AND DISCLOSURE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION AS DISCLOSED IN THE PRIVACY POLICY, WHICH IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE, DO NOT USE THE BARCHART SERVICES.

CHANGES TO THE TERMS OF USE

We may change these Terms of Use at any time. You can review the most current version of these Terms by clicking on the “Terms of Use” link located at the bottom of our web pages. You are responsible for checking these terms periodically for changes. If you continue to use the Barchart Services after we post changes to these Terms of Use, you are signifying your acceptance of the new terms.

ACCESS TO WEBSITES AND SERVICES

We may discontinue or change any Barchart service or feature at any time and without notice. We will not be liable if for any reason all or any part of the Barchart Services is unavailable at any time or for any period. From time to time, we may restrict access to some parts of the Barchart Services, or the entirety of the Barchart Services, to users, including registered users.

To access some of the Barchart resources, such as watchlist, screeners, or portfolios, you may be asked to provide certain registration details or other information. If you register as a user (a “Member”) of any of the Barchart Services, during the registration process you may be prompted to click a “Register Now,” “Submit,” or similar button. Clicking any such button will further confirm your agreement to be legally bound by these Terms.

It is a condition of your use of the Barchart Services that all the information you provide is correct, current, and complete. You agree that all information you provide to register with Barchart or otherwise, including, but not limited to, through the use of any interactive features on the Barchart Services, is governed by our Privacy Policy, and you consent to all actions we take with respect to your information consistent with our Privacy Policy. By registering with Barchart, you represent that you are of legal age to form a binding contract and are not a person barred from receiving Barchart services under the laws of the United States or other applicable jurisdiction.

If you choose, or are provided with, a user name, password, or any other piece of information as part of our security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential, and you must not disclose it to any other person or entity. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the password and account and are fully responsible for all activities that occur under your password or account. You also acknowledge that your account is personal to you and agree not to provide any other person with access to any Barchart Site, or any portion of a Barchart Site, using your user name, password, or other security information. You agree to notify us immediately of any unauthorized access to or use of your user name or password or any other breach of security. Barchart will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with this provision.

We have the right to disable any user name, password, or other identifier, whether chosen by you or provided by us, at any time in our sole discretion for any or no reason, including if, in our opinion, you have violated any provision of these Terms of Use.

If you register for any of our free Barchart Services, including the Barchart family of newsletters, we will automatically opt you into our Smart Brief and Barchart Partner email lists. The Barchart Smart Brief and Partner email lists are an important revenue source for Barchart which help pay for the upkeep and continued development of the Barchart Services. As a Subscriber, Barchart will look to send you relevant content, some of which is advertisements for third party products and services, including special offers, webinars, educational booklets, and promotions tailored to your perceived interests. You can edit your account information, including your newsletter preferences, at any time. Commercial email communications from Barchart come with an unsubscribe link at the bottom for you to opt-out of future such marketing communications. You can also email Barchart at any time and request to be removed, temporarily or permanently, from one or all of our email lists. We do not share your email address with any third party advertisers.

TERMINATION

You may terminate your Barchart account and thereby your access to the Barchart Services by submitting such termination request to Barchart. Members can automatically deactivate or delete their Barchart account through the Member Profile page. You agree that Barchart may, without prior notice, immediately terminate, limit your access to, or suspend your Barchart account and the Barchart Services, and delete your and associated email address. Cause for such termination, limitation of access or suspension shall include, but shall not be limited to, (a) breaches or violations of the Terms of Use or other incorporated agreements or guidelines, (b) requests by law enforcement or other government agencies, (c) discontinuance or material modification to the Barchart Services (or any part thereof), (d) unexpected technical or security issues or problems, (e) extended periods of inactivity, (f) engagement by you in fraudulent or illegal activities, (g) and/or abusive correspondence with Barchart. Further, you agree that all terminations, limitations of access and suspensions for cause shall be made in Barchart’s sole discretion and that Barchart shall not be liable to you or any third party for any termination of your account, your access to the Barchart Services, or the removal of any associated email address.

In addition to the any other restrictions set forth in these Terms of Use, your use of the AI Features is subject to the following strict prohibitions. You shall not, and shall not attempt to: (a) circumvent, disable, or bypass any safety filters, content moderation protocols, or system constraints, including the use of "prompt injection" techniques or "jailbreaking" elicit Output (as defined below) the AI Features are designed or programmed to avoid, (b) use any automated or manual process to extract the underlying model weights, architecture, or training data of the AI Features, including by using any bot, script, or automated tool to query the AI Features or programmatically scrape the AI Feature’s Outputs, (c) reverse engineer, decompile, or disassemble the AI Feature’s logic, algorithms, or server configurations to recreate the AI Features or develop a competing model, system, product, or service, (d) attempt to bypass established rate limits or usage quotas by creating multiple accounts or using distributed querying of the AI Features, (e) include in any Input (as defined below), or otherwise upload, or provide the AI Features with any Personal Health Information (PHI) as defined by HIPAA, Personally Identifiable Information (PII) beyond what is required for account creation, or any trade secrets or proprietary information belonging to a third party, and/or (f) use the AI Features, or any Output generated therefrom, to develop, train, or improve any machine learning models, artificial intelligence algorithms, or similar technologies that compete with the Barchart Services or the AI Features.

Barchart reserves the right, but assumes no obligation, to monitor your use of the AI Features to ensure compliance with these Terms of Use and to maintain the security and operational integrity of the Barchart Services and AI Features. This includes the right to review Inputs and Outputs for the purpose of identifying abusive or prohibited usage patterns. Barchart may, in its sole discretion and without prior notice to you, limit, suspend, or terminate your access to the Barchart Services and/or the AI Features if Barchart detects patterns of use that it deems abusive or a violation of these Terms of Use.

BARCHART PREMIER & PLUS BILLING, CANCELLATION & REFUND POLICY

Unless otherwise stated, all subscriptions are automatically renewing. To cancel your Barchart Premier or Barchart Plus subscription, please login to www.barchart.com and visit the "Subscription Details" page or send a request to cancel to our Support Desk through our Contact Form.

Annual and biennial subscriptions are eligible for a full refund within the first 30-days of your payment. Monthly subscriptions are eligible for a refund within 24-hours of your payment. After the aforementioned refund periods, all sales are final.

Upon receipt and processing of the request, Barchart will acknowledge the cancellation via email. Please retain a copy of the cancellation email for your records. If the refund request was sent within the time period allowed, the refund will be approved and processed within 7 business days.

Barchart does not offer partial cancellations. Upon cancellation your service will remain active through the end of your paid term.

Trials are limited to a maximum of 2 trials per 12-month period per person. Cancellation of a trial takes effect immediately, not at the end of the trial period.

OWNERSHIP OF INFORMATION; LICENSE TO USE BARCHART.COM; REDISTRIBUTION OF DATA.

Unless otherwise noted, all right, title and interest in and to the Barchart Services, and all information and content (“Content”) made available through the Barchart Services, in all languages, formats and media throughout the world, including all copyrights and trademarks therein, are the exclusive property of Barchart, its affiliates or its Data Providers (as defined below). Any Content on websites that are hosted by Barchart and/or its affiliates (a “Site” or “Sites”) is owned by or licensed to Barchart. Further, the Content was created, developed, compiled, prepared, revised, selected, and/or arranged by us, using our own methods and judgment, and through the expenditure of substantial time and effort. User acknowledges the Content is protected under United States copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other intellectual property or proprietary rights laws. Such Content may include data and prices wholly owned by Barchart and/or managed by Barchart on behalf of the Site. The Content is also protected as a collective work or compilation under U.S. copyright and other laws and treaties.

Use of Barchart.com Screenshots, Static Images and Broadcasting:

You may capture and use static screenshots of Barchart charts, information, web pages or graphics, as well as broadcast Barchart web pages on screen/video (live or recorded) for news, social or educational purposes, in news, social media, videos, reports, publications and other works you create, provided you display without modification applicable attribution, indications of authorship or ownership, and copyright notices (e.g. "Chart Provided by Barchart.com" or "© [YEAR] Barchart.com.").

In addition, you may use the Barchart Services as follows for your personal, non-commercial use only:

You may use Barchart Content offered for downloading, such as daily data files, for personal use only and subject to the rules, if any, that accompany that particular Content.

Your computer may temporarily store copies of Barchart content in RAM incidental to your accessing and viewing such Content.

You may store files that are automatically cached by your web browser for display enhancement purposes.

In no event shall any user:

Modify copies of any materials from the Barchart Services.

Delete or alter any copyright, trademark, or other proprietary rights notices from copies of materials from the Barchart Services.

Use any data mining, robots, or similar data gathering and extraction tools to capture data or content from the Barchart Services.

Frame any portion of Barchart or Content.

Use the Content in any manner that affects our ability to earn money in connection with the Barchart Services or competes with the Barchart Services.

Circumvent any mechanisms included in the Content for preventing the unauthorized reproduction or distribution of the Content. For information on white-labeling Barchart content, please visit Barchart Market Data Solutions.

If we provide desktop, mobile, or other applications for download, you may download a single copy to your computer or mobile device solely for your own personal, non-commercial use, provided you agree to be bound by any end user license or other applicable agreement for such applications.

Information Ownership and Use for the AI Features

To the extent permitted by applicable law, users of the AI Features retain all ownership rights in data, text, prompts, queries, or other materials you provide, upload, or submit to the AI Features (“Inputs”).

Subject to these Terms of Use, and to the extent permitted by applicable law, Barchart owns all its right, title, and interest, if any, in and to the responses, text, data, summaries, or other content generated by the AI Features in response to Inputs (“Output”). You may use the Output for any lawful purpose, however, you acknowledge and agree that: (a) because the AI Features use artificial intelligence technologies, other users may provide similar Inputs and receive identical or similar Outputs, and you acquire no exclusive rights in such coincidental similarities, whether in copyright, or otherwise, and (b) Output may not be eligible for copyright protection or other intellectual property ownership, and Barchart makes no representation or warranty with regard to the legal protectability 6 57054902.1 or intellectual property rights in Output. You represent, warrant, and agree that you have all necessary rights, licenses, and permissions to provide Inputs and that you will not use Output to infringe the rights of Barchart or any third party.

By using the AI Features, you grant Barchart a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, and sublicensable license to host, store, use, reproduce, and process Inputs to: (a) provide the Barchart Services and AI Features, (b) troubleshoot the performance of the Barchart Services and AI Features, (c) train, refine, improve, develop, customize, and optimize the AI Features, and (d) enhance the performance, reliability, accuracy, and functionality of the Barchart Services, AI Features, and Output. You acknowledge and agree that Barchart may use any of your Contributions (as defined below) for these purposes as well.

Outputs are generated through machine learning processes and are not tested, verified, or endorsed by Barchart, and Barchart makes no representations, warranties, or guarantees relating to the accuracy, reliability, completeness, or currentness of Output. You should independently review and verify all Outputs as to appropriateness for any and all uses by you, and you are solely responsible for reviewing and verifying the accuracy and legality of all Output before use or distribution.

EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE EXPRESSLY PERMITTED BY THE PRECEDING PARAGRAPHS, YOU AGREE NOT TO REPRODUCE, RETRANSMIT, DISSEMINATE, SELL, DISTRIBUTE, PUBLISH, BROADCAST OR CIRCULATE ANY OF THE BARCHART SERVICES OR CONTENT IN ANY MANNER OR FOR ANY PURPOSES (WHETHER PERSONAL OR BUSINESS) WITHOUT THE PRIOR EXPRESS WRITTEN CONSENT OF BARCHART AND/OR THE DATA PROVIDERS. IN ADDITION, YOU SHALL NOT, WITHOUT THE PRIOR EXPRESS WRITTEN CONSENT OF BARCHART AND THE RELEVANT DATA PROVIDERS, MAKE COPIES OF ANY OF THE SOFTWARE OR DOCUMENTATION THAT MAY BE PROVIDED, ELECTRONICALLY OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TRANSLATING, DECOMPILING, REVERSE-ENGINEERING, DISASSEMBLING OR CREATING DERIVATIVE WORKS.

SMS TERMS OF USE

Barchart.com, Inc. also known as "Barchart" or "Barchart.com", offers its end users and clients SMS services for the delivery of information, including market data, news and weather, and information related to commodity supply chains (e.g. grain deliveries). The information received is requested by the end user or is based on a business relationship or transaction with Barchart or a Barchart client. The information sent does not contain advertising or a solicitation. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Users can text HELP to the sending number for help and reply STOP to cancel receiving text messages. Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages

See SMS PRIVACY POLICY for more information.

REPORTING CLAIMS OF COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT / DMCA NOTICE

We take claims of copyright infringement seriously. We will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with applicable law. If you believe any materials accessible on or from this site (the "Website") infringe your copyright, you may request removal of those materials (or access to them) from the Website by submitting written notification to our copyright agent designated below. In accordance with the Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (17 U.S.C. § 512) ("DMCA"), the written notice (the "DMCA Notice") must include substantially the following:

Identification of the copyrighted work you believe to have been infringed or, if the claim involves multiple works on the Website, a representative list of such works.

Identification of the material you believe to be infringing in a sufficiently precise manner to allow us to locate that material.

Adequate information by which we can contact you (including your name, postal address, telephone number, and, if available, email address).

A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the written notice is accurate. A statement, under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner.

Your physical or electronic signature.

Our designated copyright agent to receive DMCA Notices is:



Barchart.com, Inc

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Phone: 312-939-3022

Email: Andrew LowdonBarchart.com, Inc222 South Riverside PlazaSuite 810Chicago, IL 60606Phone: 312-939-3022Email: dmca@barchart.com

If you fail to comply with all of the requirements of Section 512(c)(3) of the DMCA, your DMCA Notice may not be effective. Please be aware that if you knowingly materially misrepresent that material or activity on the Website is infringing your copyright, you may be held liable for damages (including costs and attorneys' fees) under Section 512(f) of the DMCA. It is our policy in appropriate circumstances to disable and/or terminate the accounts of users who are repeat infringers.



MORNINGSTAR NOTICE/DISCLAIMER FOR FUNDAMENTAL DATA

Morningstar fundamental data may include financial statements, financial ratios, corporate actions and company profile data for publicly traded companies (“Fundamental Data”). Morningstar owns all right, title and interest in and to the Fundamental Data included in the Barchart Content made available through the Barchart Services, pursuant to the following notice:

© 2026 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

THIRD PARTY SITES AND ADVERTISERS

The Barchart Services may include links to third party websites. Some of these sites may contain materials that are objectionable, unlawful, or inaccurate. You agree that Barchart shall not be held liable for any trading activities or other activities that occur on any website you access through links on any Barchart Site. We provide these links as a convenience, and do not endorse the content or services offered by these other sites. Any dealings that you have with advertisers found on the Barchart Services are between you and the advertiser and you acknowledge and agree that we are not liable for any loss or claim you may have against an advertiser.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING CONTENT

Barchart cannot and does not represent or warrant that any of the Content available through the Barchart Services is accurate, reliable, current, complete or appropriate for your needs. Various Content available through Barchart may be specially obtained by Barchart from professional businesses or organizations, such as exchanges, news providers, market data providers and other content providers (e.g., the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, CME Group and Dow Jones), who are believed to be sources of reliable Content (collectively, the “Data Providers”). Nevertheless, due to various factors — including the inherent possibility of human and mechanical error — the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, results obtained from use, and correct sequencing of Content available through Barchart are not and cannot be guaranteed by Barchart.

YOUR USE OF THE BARCHART SERVICES, THE CONTENT, AND ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. THE SITES, CONTENT, AND ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. NEITHER BARCHART NOR ANY PERSON ASSOCIATED WITH BARCHART MAKES ANY WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPLETENESS, SECURITY, RELIABILITY, QUALITY, ACCURACY, OR AVAILABILITY OF THE SITES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, NEITHER BARCHART NOR ANYONE ASSOCIATED WITH BARCHART REPRESENTS OR WARRANTS THAT THE SITES, THE CONTENT, OR ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES WILL BE ACCURATE, RELIABLE, ERROR-FREE, OR UNINTERRUPTED, THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED, THAT THE SITES OR THE SERVERS THAT MAKE THEM AVAILABLE ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS, OR THAT THE SITES OR ANY SERVICES OR ITEMS OBTAINED THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES WILL OTHERWISE MEET YOUR NEEDS OR EXPECTATIONS.

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW, BARCHART HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND FITNESS FOR PARTICULAR PURPOSE. THE FOREGOING DOES NOT AFFECT ANY WARRANTIES THAT CANNOT BE EXCLUDED OR LIMITED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING AI FEATURES

YOUR USE OF THE AI FEATURES AND ANY OUTPUT GENERATED BY THE AI FEATURES IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES HAVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS AND LIMITATIONS, INCLUDING THE POTENTIAL FOR THE GENERATION OF OUTPUT THAT IS INACCURATE, BIASED, OR OFFENSIVE. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION HAS BEEN OR IS MADE BY BARCHART OR ANY THIRD PARTY INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AS TO THE ACCURACY, CORRECTNESS, RELIABILITY OR OTHERWISE OF THE OUTPUT. THE ENTIRE RISK AS TO THE USE OF THE AI FEATURES AND OUTPUT IS ASSUMED BY YOU.

THE AI FEATURES USE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGIES LICENSED FROM THIRD-PARTIES, AND THE AI FEATURES MAY INTERACT WITH, RETRIEVE DATA FROM, OR EXECUTE COMMANDS ACROSS THIRD-PARTY SERVERS, DATABASES, AND APPLICATIONS (“THIRD-PARTY SOURCES”). BARCHART DISCLAIMS ALL RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY RELATING TO OR ARISING FROM ANY LICENSED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY OR DATA OBTAINED FROM THIRD-PARTY SOURCES UTILIZED BY AND/OR INCORPORATED INTO THE AI FEATURES OR OUTPUT. ANY DATA OBTAINED FROM THIRD-PARTY SOURCES IS PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. BARCHART DOES NOT VERIFY THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, OR TIMELINESS OF DATA PROVIDED BY THIRD-PARTY SOURCES.

YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT THE AI FEATURES AND OUTPUT ARE PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. OUTPUT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE FINANCIAL, INVESTMENT, TAX, LEGAL, CONSULTING, REGULATORY OR ANY OTHER FORM OF ADVICE AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS SUCH BY YOU. ANY SUCH RELIANCE BY YOU IS ENTIRELY AT YOUR OWN RISK. YOUR USE OF THE AI FEATURES DOES NOT CREATE ANY KIND OF SPECIAL, FIDUCIARY, OR PRINCIPAL-AGENT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BARCHART AND YOU.

ALL OTHER DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY SET FORTH IN THESE TERMS OF USE APPLY TO THE AI FEATURES AND ARE INCORPORATED INTO THIS DISCLAIMER REGARDING AI FEATURES, AND NO INFORMATION, WHETHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, OBTAINED BY YOU FROM THE AI FEATURES OR OUTPUT SHALL CREATE ANY WARRANTY NOT EXPRESSLY MADE HEREIN.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS

BARCHART MAKES NO REPRESENTATION THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are mentioned below, and there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of the trading losses are material points, which can also adversely affect trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the market in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS AND TRADING

DECISIONS TO BUY, SELL, HOLD OR TRADE IN SECURITIES, COMMODITIES AND OTHER INVESTMENTS INVOLVE RISK AND ARE BEST MADE BASED ON THE ADVICE OF QUALIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS. ANY TRADING IN SECURITIES OR OTHER INVESTMENTS INVOLVES A RISK OF SUBSTANTIAL LOSSES. THE PRACTICE OF “DAY TRADING” INVOLVES PARTICULARLY HIGH RISKS AND CAN CAUSE YOU TO LOSE SUBSTANTIAL SUMS OF MONEY. BEFORE UNDERTAKING ANY TRADING PROGRAM, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A QUALIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL. PLEASE CONSIDER CAREFULLY WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ABILITY TO BEAR FINANCIAL RISKS. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL WE BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE YOU OR ANYONE ELSE INCURS AS A RESULT OF ANY TRADING OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY THAT YOU OR ANYONE ELSE ENGAGES IN BASED ON ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL YOU RECEIVE THROUGH THE BARCHART SERVICES.

NO ADVICE OR SOLICITATION

BARCHART CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE TAX, LEGAL OR INVESTMENT ADVICE AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION BY BARCHART OF THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF SECURITIES.

BARCHART DISCLOSURE POLICY

Barchart believes in transparency, which is why we require all of our authors and contributors to disclose whether they own a position in any securities referenced in the article. Any such disclosure shall appear at the end of the relevant article. THIS DISCLOSURE POLICY DOES NOT EXTEND TO BROAD-BASED ETFS / ETPS OR MUTUAL FUND HOLDINGS.

Articles published on Barchart and its affiliate sites are for informational purposes only. All statements, views and opinions expressed by Barchart authors and contributors are solely the views, opinions and responsibility of the person or entity providing the content and do not reflect the views and opinions of Barchart or its affiliates.

Barchart offers no assurances about the accuracy and completeness of the published content.

Barchart is under no obligation to correct or modify any information published on this website.

None of the information in articles published on Barchart or its affiliate sites should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell a particular investment or subscribe to a particular strategy. It is only the view and opinion of the author or contributor.

Neither Barchart nor any of its affiliates are responsible or liable to you or any third party for the content or accuracy of any content provided by third parties. ANY ACTION TAKEN BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN OUR ARTICLES IS DONE SO STRICTLY AT YOUR OWN RISK.

FEEDBACK TO BARCHART

By submitting ideas, suggestions, documents, and/or proposals (“Contributions”) to Barchart through its contact or feedback webpages, you acknowledge and agree that: (a) your Contributions do not contain confidential or proprietary information; (b) Barchart is not under any obligation of confidentiality, express or implied, with respect to the Contributions; (c) Barchart shall be entitled to use or disclose (or choose not to use or disclose) such Contributions for any purpose, in any way, in any media worldwide; (d) Barchart may have something similar to the Contributions already under consideration or in development; (e) your Contributions automatically become the property of Barchart without any obligation of Barchart to you; and (f) you are not entitled to any compensation or reimbursement of any kind from Barchart.com under any circumstances.

UPDATES TO AI FEATURES

Barchart reserves the right to modify, update, retrain, or replace the Large Language Models (LLMs) and any other AI systems. architectures, and technologies underlying, used with, or that are part of the AI Features (collectively, “AI Updates”) at its sole discretion and at any time. Such AI Updates may be implemented to enhance performance, improve security, address legal compliance, or reflect advancements in technology.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL BARCHART, ITS SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, AGENTS, EMPLOYEES, PARTNERS AND LICENSORS BE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, UNDER ANY LEGAL THEORY, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE, OR INABILITY TO USE, THE BARCHART SERVICES, THE AI FEATURES, ANY WEBSITES LINKED TO THE BARCHART SERVICES AI FEATURES, ANY CONTENT ON THE BARCHART SERVICES, AI FEATURES, OR SUCH OTHER WEBSITES, INCLUDING ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERSONAL INJURY, PAIN AND SUFFERING, EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, LOSS OF REVENUE, LOSS OF PROFITS, LOSS OF BUSINESS OR ANTICIPATED SAVINGS, LOSS OF USE, LOSS OF GOODWILL, LOSS OF DATA, AND WHETHER CAUSED BY TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), BREACH OF CONTRACT, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF FORESEEABLE.

INDEMNITY

You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Barchart and its subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, agents, employees, partners and licensors from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, judgments, awards, losses, costs, expenses, demands, or fees, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, arising out of or related to and content or inputs you submit, post, transmit, modify or otherwise make available through the Barchart Services or the AI Features, your use of Barchart Sites, Services, or the AI Features, your connection to the Barchart Services, your violation of the Terms of Use, or your violation of any rights of another, your use, publication, or distribution of Output that is alleged to be defamatory, discriminatory, obscene, or infringing on the intellectual property rights of a third party, or your failure to adequately verify or review Output before using or relying on it for any purpose.

DISPUTES

ALL DISPUTES (EXCEPT ACTIONS FOR INJUNCTIVE RELIEF BROUGHT BY BARCHART) ARISING UNDER THIS AGREEMENT SHALL BE RESOLVED EXCLUSIVELY THROUGH BINDING ARBITRATION BEFORE A FORUM LOCATED IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS. YOU AGREE THAT IN ANY SUCH DISPUTE OR ARBITRATION, YOU WILL ONLY ASSERT CLAIMS IN AN INDIVIDUAL (NON-CLASS, NONREPRESENTATIVE) BASIS, AND THAT YOU WILL NOT SEEK OR AGREE TO SERVE AS A NAMED REPRESENTATIVE IN A CLASS ACTION OR SEEK RELIEF ON BEHALF OF THOSE OTHER THAN YOURSELF. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY AGREEING TO THIS SECTION, YOU ARE GIVING UP THE RIGHT TO LITIGATE (OR PARTICIPATE AS A PARTY OR CLASS MEMBER) IN COURT. YOU ALSO AGREE THAT ANY DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEEDING WILL ONLY CONSIDER YOUR INDIVIDUAL CLAIMS AND YOU AGREE THAT NO DISPUTE WILL BE HEARD AS A CLASS ACTION, REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR CONSOLIDATED ACTION. ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING, OR ARBITRATION BROUGHT BY A PARTY PURSUANT TO THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY BREACH THEREOF MUST BE COMMENCED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CLAIM OR CAUSE OF ACTION AROSE, WHETHER OR NOT THE PARTY HAD ANY KNOWLEDGE OR NOTICE THEREOF.