Up 93% in 2026, Does Nebius Stock Have More Room to Run?

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) has gained 93.47% this year, driven by strong earnings and rapid expansion that has created greater visibility into its future. Notable partnerships were instrumental in this rise.

In March, Nebius entered into a long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement with Meta Platforms (META). Under the agreement, Nebius is expected to provide Meta with $12 billion of dedicated capacity across multiple locations, with deliveries starting early 2027. This is based on the deployments of the Nvidia (NVDA) Vera Rubin platform.

Coming to the company’s relationship with Nvidia, Nebius actually has significant backing from the chip giant. In the same month, Nvidia announced it would invest $2 billion in the company, reflecting solid confidence in Nebius’ engineering expertise across its full AI stack.

However, does this mean the stock can go higher?

About Nebius Stock

Nebius Group is a technology company specializing in AI infrastructure. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it provides cloud platforms tailored for AI workloads, including model training, tuning, and deployment. It has a market capitalization of $38.9 billion.

The company operates data centers and GPU clusters worldwide to support developers and enterprises across sectors such as healthcare, robotics, finance, media, and retail. With roots in advanced engineering, Nebius provides a single platform that brings data, expertise, and compute together for reliable, large-scale AI operations. It also maintains subsidiaries and investments in related AI technologies, fostering innovation beyond core cloud services.

Due to its rapid expansion as a leading AI infrastructure provider amid booming demand for GPU cloud computing, the stock has gained 681.19% over the past 52 weeks, and it is up 93.47% year-to-date (YTD). Just for comparison, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 28.88% over the past 52 weeks, while it is up 1.78% YTD. Nebius’ stock reached a 52-week high of $159.50 on Apr. 13, and it is up 6.5% from that level.

Nebius’ 14-day RSI stands at 75.09, indicating that the stock is in the overbought category. Its forward-adjusted price-to-sales ratio of 11.84 times is higher than the industry average of 3.00 times.

Nebius Group Posts Strong Q4 and Full-Year Results Amid AI Infrastructure Surge

Nebius reported strong results, with a skyrocketing top line, for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025. The company’s Q4 revenue increased by 547% year-over-year (YOY) to $227.70 million, while its annual revenue grew 479% YOY to $529.80 million.

The company is backing its revenue growth with the strong expansion of its infrastructure footprint. Nebius reported deploying five new locations last year and securing nine. While the company targeted 100 MW of power, it delivered approximately 170 MW of active power. As of the end of 2025, Nebius had an ARR of $1.25 billion, which was higher than the $900 million to $1.10 billion guidance range it had projected.

Nebius’ costs also rose due to the expansion of its core AI cloud business and investments in its engineering and development teams, leading to an increase in its adjusted net loss. However, for the fourth quarter, Nebius reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, a huge turnaround from the $63.90 million loss it reported a year earlier.

Wall Street analysts have a mixed view about Nebius’ bottom line trajectory. For fiscal 2026, the company’s loss per share is projected to increase by 37.9% annually to $2.44, followed by a 56.2% improvement to a $1.07 loss per share in fiscal 2027.

Here’s What Analysts Think About Nebius’ Stock

Nebius has recently received praise, with multiple analysts initiating coverage and assigning bullish ratings. This month, analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Nebius with an “Overweight” rating and a $129 price target. As analysts believe the proliferation of AI will likely continue, AI infrastructure stands out as a compelling investment opportunity, since investors remain largely indifferent to which specific AI application or model ultimately prevails.

In March, BofA Securities analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a “Buy” rating and a $150 price target, likely seeing prospects in its AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, with notable customers in its base.

After Nebius revealed a cloud computing deal with Meta that could be worth as much as $27 billion, Citi analyst Tyler Radke initiated coverage of NBIS with a “Buy” rating and $169 price target. Radke expects the company's rapid scaling and continued capacity growth to capture a substantial portion of the total addressable AI compute market.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Nebius’ stock, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 14 analysts rating the stock, a majority of nine analysts have given it a “Strong Buy” rating, one analyst suggested “Moderate Buy,” while four analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating. The consensus price target of $162 represents a marginal 0.04% upside from current levels. But the Street-high price target of $215 represents a 32.8% potential upside.

Key Takeaways

Analysts still see an upside in Nebius’ stock despite its high valuation. Moreover, the company’s expanding operations and notable partnerships suggest it may be well on its way to unlocking further growth, as the need for high computing power is expected to keep the AI infrastructure market on a solid growth path.