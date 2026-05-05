Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 5

Strategy (MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, has become one of the most unusual stocks in the market. It blends a high-beta Bitcoin (BTCUSD) proxy with a modest but growing enterprise analytics business, making it both exciting and difficult to value.

Now the company is all set to report its Q1 2026 earnings on May 5 after the close. Investors are once again forced to decide whether this hybrid “Bitcoin + AI” story deserves its premium or its volatility. Without further ado, let's discuss what to watch from the upcoming report.

A Leveraged Bet on Bitcoin

Strategy’s stock has been anything but stable. After enduring a brutal 65% decline from its October 2025 highs, shares have staged a notable comeback in 2026. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock is up roughly 24%, largely fueled by a sharp rally in Bitcoin, which climbed about 22% in a single month. Strategy, true to form, amplified that move, jumping more than 57% over the same period.

This kind of leverage to Bitcoin is precisely why investors flock to MSTR stock. Strategy holds over 800,000 BTC, making it the largest corporate holder globally. When Bitcoin moves, Strategy tends to move more, both up and down.

However, recent price action reveals a more nuanced story. Recently, the company raised about $82 million through share sales but notably did not purchase additional Bitcoin during that period. This pause in accumulation raised eyebrows. Typically, investors expect Strategy to aggressively buy BTC on dips or during capital raises.

The decision suggests a more cautious stance heading into earnings. On the one hand, preserving liquidity could be viewed as disciplined capital management. On the other, it may signal uncertainty about near-term Bitcoin direction. Either way, it introduces a new variable into a stock that usually trades as a pure momentum play on crypto.

Valuation Still Looks Extreme

If you evaluate Strategy like a traditional software company, the valuation looks stretched, almost to the point of being indefensible.

MSTR stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio above 100x, far exceeding typical SaaS peers that often sit in the single digits. That alone would normally deter most investors.

However, this isn’t a typical SaaS company.

Strategy’s balance sheet is dominated by Bitcoin, and its earnings are heavily influenced by crypto price swings due to fair-value accounting. That means traditional metrics like P/E are largely meaningless; profits can swing wildly from quarter to quarter depending on Bitcoin’s movement.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Report

Expectations heading into Strategy’s report are cautiously optimistic. Wall Street is looking for steady growth in the software business but also preparing for the usual volatility tied to Bitcoin. Analysts expect revenue in the $135–$140 million range, about 10% higher than last year, building on the modest improvement seen in Q4.

However, the headline numbers could once again be driven by Bitcoin accounting. Last quarter, Strategy reported about $123 million in revenue but posted a massive $12.6 billion net loss as crypto prices moved sharply.

The company hasn’t provided formal guidance, though it previously pointed to a 22–26% Bitcoin yield target for 2025. Investors will be watching closely to see if that goal is still on track. If past trends are any guide, volatility is likely to remain a key theme.

The stock tends to move in large swings alongside Bitcoin, including a roughly 30% jump during last April’s rally.

Going into earnings, investors will focus on software licensing trends, Bitcoin-related gains or losses, and management’s outlook on its crypto strategy. Results have been highly unpredictable, with earnings swinging from an $8.42 per share profit in one quarter to a sharp loss in the next.

Analyst Opinions Remain Bullish on MSTR Stock

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic, but there’s no clear consensus.

Most analysts rate MSTR stock as a “Strong Buy,” with an average price target of $360.81, implying significant upside of 94% from current levels.

Some analysts see massive upside if Bitcoin resumes a strong bull run, Strategy continues leveraging capital markets effectively, and its AI analytics segment gains real traction.

Others are more cautious, pointing to heavy reliance on Bitcoin price movements, dilution risk from ongoing share issuance, and a valuation that already prices in a lot of optimism.

The reality is that Strategy isn’t a stock you analyze with a single framework. It sits at the intersection of crypto speculation, financial engineering, and enterprise software.