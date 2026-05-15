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Stocks Tumble on Inflation Jitters

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -1.17%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.96%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -1.64%.  June E-mini S&P futures (ESM26) are down -1.07%, and June E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQM26) are down -1.48%.

Stock indexes are tumbling today, weighed down by a broad selloff in global bond markets amid soaring crude oil prices that are fueling inflation fears.  Doubts over whether oil supplies from the Middle East will normalize anytime soon have pushed WTI to a 1.5-week high today, as peace talks between the US and Iran remain in limbo and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.  The soaring crude prices are sending bond yields spiking globally, with the Japanese 10-year JGB bond yield jumping to a 29-year high, the 10-year UK Gilt yield surging to an 18-year high, the 10-year German bund yield rising to a 15-year high, and the 10-year T-note yield climbing to an 11.75-month high of 4.57%. 

Stock indexes extended their losses today after bond yields climbed further on hawkish US economic news showing the May Empire manufacturing survey general business conditions unexpectedly rose +8.6 to a 4-year high of 19.6, stronger than expectations of a decline to 7.2.  Also, Apr manufacturing production rose by +0.6% m/m.  stronger than expectations of +0.2% m/m and the largest increase in 14 months.

WTI crude oil prices (CLM26) are up sharply by more than 3% today, at a 1.5-week high, as talks to end the Iran war remain in limbo.  The Strait of Hormuz remains essentially closed, as about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transits through the strait.  On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a monthly report that global oil inventories declined at a rate of about 4 million bpd in March and April, and the market will remain “severely undersupplied” until October even if the conflict ends next month.  Goldman Sachs estimates that the current disruption has drawn down nearly 500 million bbl from global crude stockpiles, with the drawdown potentially reaching 1 billion bbl by June.

The markets are discounting a 2% chance of a -25 bp FOMC rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

Earnings reports thus far in this reporting season have been supportive of stocks.  As of today, 83% of the 454 S&P 500 companies that reported Q1 earnings have beaten estimates.  Q1 S&P 500 earnings are projected to climb +12% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.  Stripping out the technology sector, Q1 earnings are projected to increase around +3%, the weakest in two years.

Overseas stock markets are sharply lower today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -1.75%.  China's Shanghai Composite fell to a 2-week low and closed down -1.02%.  Japan's Nikkei Stock Average dropped to a 1-week low and closed down -1.99%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM6) today are down by -23 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield is up +8.4 bp to 4.566%.  Jun T-notes slumped to an 11.75-month low today, and the 10-year T-note yield jumped to an 11.75-month high of 4.569%.  Soaring crude oil prices today are raising inflation expectations and weighing on T-note prices, with WTI crude oil up more than +3% at a 1.5-week high.  Bond markets are under pressure globally amid intensifying fears that surging energy prices from the war in the Middle East will force central banks to tighten monetary policy.  T-notes added to their losses today after the May Empire manufacturing survey general business conditions unexpectedly rose to a 4-year high.

European government bond yields are moving higher today.  The 10-year German Bund yield rose to a 15-year high of 3.143% and is up +9.9 bp to 3.142%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield jumped to a nearly 18-year high of 5.172% and is up +16.9 bp to 5.163%.

Swaps are discounting an 88% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on June 11.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers are sliding today as they give back some of this week’s rally that pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to new record highs.  ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) is down by more than -7% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100, and Intel (INTC) is down more than -7%.  Also, Lam Research (LRCX), ASML Holding NV (ASML), and Micron Technology (MU) are down more than -5%, and Nvidia (NVDA) is down more than -4% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials.  In addition, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), KLA Corp (KLAC), and Broadcom (AVGO) are down more than -3%, and Marvell Technology (MRVL), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are down more than -2%.

Mining stocks are retreating today amid plunging gold, silver, and copper prices.  Hecla Mining (HL), Coeur Mining (CDE), and Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) are down more than -7%, and Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and Southern Copper (SCCO) are down more than -6%.  Also, Barrick Mining (B) and Newmont Corp (NEM) are down more than -5%. 

Airlines and cruise line operators are under pressure today, as a +3% jump in WTI crude oil to a 1.5-week high raises fuel costs and dampens the companies’ earnings prospects. United Airlines Holdings (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Carnival (CCL) are down more than -2%.  Also, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), American Airlines Group (AAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are down more than -1%.

Energy producers and service providers are moving higher today amid the +3% jump in WTI crude oil.  Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is up more than +2%, and ConocoPhillips (COP), Devon Energy (DVN), Phillips 66 (PSX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and Chevron (CVX) are up more than +1%. 

Dlocal Ltd (DLO) is down more than -8% after reporting Q1 EPS of 14 cents, below the consensus of 17 cents. 

NU Holdings Ltd (NU) is down more than -5% after reporting Q1 revenue of $4.97 billion, weaker than the consensus of $5.04 billion.

Figma Inc. (FIG) is up more than +11% after raising its full-year revenue forecast to $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion from a previous estimate of $1.37 billion, stronger than the consensus of $1.37 billion. 

Dexcom (DXCM) is up more than +6% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after Elliott Investment Management took a stake in the company and struck a settlement that will put two independent directors on the board.

Papa John’s International (PZZA) is up more than +5% after Reuters reported that Irth Capital is working to take the company private. 

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is up more than +3% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $199.

Earnings Reports(5/15/2026)

Actuate Therapeutics Inc (ACTU), Arrive AI Inc (ARAI), ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY), Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (DRUG), Falcon's Beyond Global Inc (FBYD), Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS), Lument Finance Trust Inc (LFT), Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP), NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT), Picard Medical Inc (PMI), RBC Bearings Inc (RBC), Smith-Midland Corp (SMID).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALK 37.74 -0.42 -1.10%
Alaska Air Group
MPC 253.74 +4.92 +1.98%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
HL 17.74 -1.71 -8.79%
Hecla Mining Company
CDE 17.69 -1.71 -8.81%
Coeur Mining Inc
OXY 59.14 +2.30 +4.05%
Occidental Petroleum
FANG 203.77 +3.51 +1.75%
Diamondback Energy
PZZA 34.13 +1.41 +4.31%
Papa John's Intl
AMD 434.95 -14.75 -3.28%
Adv Micro Devices
SCCO 176.50 -12.00 -6.37%
Southern Copper Corp
SPY 741.05 -7.12 -0.95%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
MU 737.81 -38.20 -4.92%
Micron Technology
AAL 12.47 -0.23 -1.81%
American Airlines Gp
QQQ 711.41 -8.38 -1.16%
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1
AU 92.67 -9.40 -9.21%
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ADR
PSX 174.85 +3.34 +1.95%
Phillips 66
MCHP 94.64 -2.40 -2.47%
Microchip Technology
FCX 62.63 -3.51 -5.31%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
RCL 260.20 -5.18 -1.95%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ARM 212.50 -16.00 -7.00%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
MRVL 180.28 -2.30 -1.26%
Marvell Technology Inc
AMAT 439.08 -1.48 -0.34%
Applied Materials
UAL 94.18 -1.84 -1.92%
United Airlines Holdings
B 40.35 -2.81 -6.51%
Barrick Mining Corp
AVGO 426.95 -12.84 -2.92%
Broadcom Ltd
CVX 189.32 +2.68 +1.44%
Chevron Corp
DLO 11.60 -1.06 -8.37%
Dlocal Ltd Cl A
NU 12.06 -0.87 -6.73%
Nu Holdings Ltd Cl A
TXN 306.00 -2.17 -0.70%
Texas Instruments
$IUXX 29,228.52 -351.78 -1.19%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ASML 1,521.37 -63.14 -3.98%
ASML Holdings NY Reg ADR
ZNM26 109-085 -0-270 -0.77%
10-Year T-Note
ESM26 7,451.00 -74.50 -0.99%
S&P 500 E-Mini
NCLH 15.65 -0.28 -1.76%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
LRCX 286.71 -12.44 -4.16%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 49,604.05 -459.41 -0.92%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DIA 495.98 -4.82 -0.96%
Dow Industrials SPDR
DXCM 61.78 +3.96 +6.85%
Dexcom Inc
KLAC 1,841.65 -51.29 -2.71%
K L A-Tencor Corp
NVDA 228.48 -7.26 -3.08%
Nvidia Corp
COP 121.83 +2.86 +2.40%
Conocophillips
FIG 22.48 +2.24 +11.07%
Figma Inc Cl A
$SPX 7,432.60 -68.64 -0.92%
S&P 500 Index
LUV 38.72 -0.61 -1.55%
Southwest Airlines Company
NQM26 29,320.50 -367.25 -1.24%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
CCL 24.84 -0.36 -1.43%
Carnival Corporation Ltd
DAL 70.70 -0.85 -1.19%
Delta Air Lines Inc
CLN26 100.29 +3.37 +3.48%
Crude Oil WTI
CHRW 164.23 +4.45 +2.79%
C.H. Robinson Ww
INTC 108.94 -6.99 -6.03%
Intel Corp
NEM 109.12 -7.21 -6.20%
Newmont Mining Corp
DVN 48.79 +1.55 +3.28%
Devon Energy Corp

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