A $2 Billion Reason GameStop Stock Is Up Today

GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock

GameStop (GME) stock closed firmly in the green on Wednesday after the company posted solid Q1 numbers and announced a new $2 billion share repurchase program.

In the recently concluded quarter, GME’s net income soared to a record $390 million on a 14% year-on-year increase in sales to about $835 million.

Despite the post-earnings rally, GameStop shares remain down nearly 17% versus their YTD high.

Significance of the Buyback Plan for GameStop Stock

A $2 billion buyback plan running through mid-2029 is a direct signal from GME’s board that it sees the stock as undervalued at current levels.

Buybacks mechanically reduce the share count, boosting earnings per share (EPS) over time, often providing a demand floor for a stock as well.

GameStop stock also rallied on June 3 because the company’s underlying quarterly numbers came in strong: adjusted net income more than doubled year-over-year to $179 million.

Plus, the collectible business contributed significantly to the 14% growth in revenue versus Q1 of last year. For a company many had written off, this sort of operational momentum is hard to dismiss

Where Options Data Suggests GME Shares Are Headed

Investors should also note that the derivatives market expects GME shares to gain further as the year unfolds.

The put-to-call ratio on options contracts expiring mid-September sits at 0.57x currently, indicating a strong bullish skew, with the upper price set at $26.34 signaling potential for a 19% pop over the next three months.

Importantly, following the post-earnings surge, GameStop sits only slightly below its key moving averages (20-day and 50-day). A decisive break above $22.31 might accelerate bullish momentum in the near-term.

Finally, while the company’s Bitcoin (BTCUSD) bet hasn’t really paid off so far, it remains a reason to stick with GME for those betting on an eventual BTC rebound.

Why Caution Is Warranted in Playing GameStop

On the flip side, a major red flag on GME stock is the absence of Wall Street coverage.