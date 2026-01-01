Barchart's cmdtyView Platform Brings Powerful AI to the Global Commodity Industry

Barchart has announced the launch of Carl, an artificial intelligence assistant, directly into cmdtyVBarchart has launched Carl, an AI-powered assistant within cmdtyView, designed to transform how commodity professionals access and analyze market data. By integrating AI across its global ecosystem of futures, physical markets, and fundamental data, Carl enables faster decision-making through intuitive workflows, seamless data discovery, and natural language analysis. Users can instantly build workspaces, surface datasets, and generate insights or reports in seconds, bringing a new level of speed, accessibility, and intelligence to commodity market analysis.iew, Barchart’s flagship platform for global commodity traders, merchandisers, brokers and analysts.