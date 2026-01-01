Physical Commodities
Track commodity prices and supply-demand with transparent, accurate data for better decisions.
Explore our Global Market Data Coverage
How We Work With You
Just a glimpse at the kinds of firms we work with
Benchmarking & Price Validation
Use spot, forward and regional benchmark prices to validate supplier quotes, negotiate stronger contracts and ensure you’re buying in line with real physical market levels.
Smarter Procurement Timing
Integrate physical commodity prices into your procurement tools to time purchases, compare sourcing regions and manage exposure as markets tighten or loosen.
Supply-Demand Awareness
Monitor daily production, inventory and flow trends to anticipate supply shifts, adjust hedging strategies and plan operations before market volatility hits.
Asset Management
Learn how Passiv uses Barchart’s API to give investors a deeper understanding of their past portfolio performance. With transparent historical insights at their fingertips, investors can make more confident, informed decisions about the future.
Brokerage
Learn how StoneX partnered with Barchart to power mission-critical software products through trusted technology and data infrastructure that improve reliability, performance, and the overall customer experience.