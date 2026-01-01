Explore our Global Market Data Coverage
Use Cases
How We Work With You
Just a glimpse at the kinds of firms we work with
Asset Management
Learn how Passiv uses Barchart’s API to give investors a deeper understanding of their past portfolio performance. With transparent historical insights at their fingertips, investors can make more confident, informed decisions about the future.
Brokerage
Learn how StoneX partnered with Barchart to power mission-critical software products through trusted technology and data infrastructure that improve reliability, performance, and the overall customer experience.