Jeff Bezos Says He’s Selling $1 Billion In Amazon Stock Every Year to Fund Blue Origin — ‘It’s The Most Important Work I’m Doing’

Most billionaires spend their fortunes buying things. Jeff Bezos decided to build rockets instead.

“The only way that I can see to deploy this much financial resource is by converting my Amazon winnings into space travel. That is basically it,” Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos said in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner in 2018. “Blue Origin is expensive enough to be able to use that fortune. I am currently liquidating about $1 billion a year of Amazon stock to fund Blue Origin. And I plan to continue to do that for a long time.”

Bezos described the private space company as “the most important work that I’m doing,” saying he viewed its mission through a long-term lens focused on expanding humanity’s future beyond Earth.

At the time, the comments sounded ambitious. Nearly a decade later, they’ve largely become reality.

Billions of Dollars, One Mission

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 , years before commercial spaceflight became one of the world’s most competitive industries. Rather than relying on outside investors in its early years, he largely financed the company himself by steadily selling Amazon shares.

That strategy continued for years.

Industry estimates suggest Bezos has invested roughly $28 billion to $30 billion of his own money into Blue Origin through mid-2026, closely tracking the pace he outlined when he said he planned to sell about $1 billion in AMZN stock annually. As Amazon’s share price climbed over the years, some of those stock sales exceeded $1 billion .

The funding model began to shift in 2026, when Blue Origin raised outside capital for the first time in a funding round reportedly valuing the company at about $130 billion . Even then, Bezos remained one of the largest backers, committing an additional $2 billion alongside institutional investors.

A Reminder That Investing Can Fuel Something Bigger

Bezos’ comments also underscored something many long-term investors understand: ownership in a successful business can create opportunities far beyond the original investment.

His Amazon stake didn’t simply grow his personal wealth. It became the financial engine behind an entirely different company pursuing an entirely different industry.

Most investors won’t use stock gains to build rockets, of course. But the underlying principle is familiar. Long-term investments have historically given people the flexibility to fund new businesses, buy real estate, support charitable causes, or pursue projects that would otherwise be out of reach.

For Bezos, that project has always been Blue Origin.

His vision hasn’t changed much since 2018, even as the company has matured from a privately funded startup into one of the biggest names in commercial spaceflight. If anything, the scale has only grown. What began as an annual sale of AMZN stock has evolved into tens of billions of dollars invested in a business he still considers among his life’s most important work.