Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Rocket Lab’s $8 Billion Iridium Acquisition Creates a Powerful, Profitable Space Stock in 2027

Rich Duprey - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Rocket takes off by Alones via Shutterstock
Rocket takes off by Alones via Shutterstock

The commercial space industry is entering a new phase. Launching rockets is no longer the end goal. Rather, it is becoming the gateway to recurring, high-margin businesses built on satellite communications, data services, and global connectivity. Such is the playbook that helped SpaceX launch the largest IPO ever, and it is increasingly the area in which investors should focus their attention. 

Rocket Lab (RKLB) has spent years proving it can build rockets. Now the company is transforming itself into something much bigger, and today's depressed share price gives patient investors an opportunity before that transition begins showing up in the financial statements.

www.barchart.com

Rocket Lab is Building the Second-Leading Space Business

Rocket Lab has established itself as the clear No. 2 launch company behind SpaceX (SPCX). Its Electron rocket has completed nearly 90 successful missions while its upcoming reusable Neutron rocket is designed to compete for larger commercial and government payloads.

Yet launch services have always been a difficult business. Even SpaceX has relied on Starlink's subscription revenue to offset the enormous costs of developing rockets and expanding launch capacity.

Rocket Lab faces the same challenge. The company has yet to report an annual profit and continues burning cash as it invests in launch infrastructure, spacecraft manufacturing, and the Neutron rocket development. Nevertheless, Wall Street expects those losses to narrow rapidly.

According to analyst estimates, Rocket Lab is projected to lose only about $24 million in 2027 while generating positive free cash flow for the first time as its launch business matures. That trajectory alone would represent meaningful progress, but management isn't waiting for launch economics to improve.

The Iridium Acquisition Changes Everything

In June, Rocket Lab announced it would acquire Iridium Communications (IRDM) for approximately $8 billion, a deal that reshapes the company overnight.

Iridium operates a global satellite communications network serving aviation, maritime, government, defense, Internet of Things (IoT), positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), and direct-to-device communications. Unlike Rocket Lab, Iridium already generates consistent profits and substantial free cash flow.

The contrast couldn't be sharper. Rocket Lab has built one of the world's premier launch companies, while Iridium contributes the recurring, subscription-based cash flow that launch businesses traditionally lack.

Together, consensus estimates suggest the combined company could generate nearly $140 million in net income and close to $500 million in free cash flow next year. That's a very different investment story than the one the market has been pricing.

A Fully Integrated Space Business

The acquisition also expands Rocket Lab beyond launches into businesses that produce recurring revenue regardless of how many rockets leave the pad.

The combined company will span Launch services; Satellite manufacturing; Spacecraft parts, solar panels, flight software; Laser communications terminals; Space robotics; Direct-to-device communications; PNT; and IoT connectivity.

Some of those markets mirror SpaceX's ambitions through Starlink. Others, including Iridium's specialized government and industrial communications businesses, face little direct competition from SpaceX today.

Ironically, investors still tend to value Rocket Lab primarily as an unprofitable launch company despite management assembling a far broader space infrastructure platform. Granted, acquisitions always carry integration risk, and Rocket Lab still must execute on Neutron while successfully combining two very different businesses. Those are real challenges.

Key Takeaway

In short, Rocket Lab's 57% decline from its 52-week high of $151 appears to reflect yesterday's business rather than tomorrow's.

Its launch operations were already approaching profitability on their own, according to Wall Street estimates. The addition of Iridium layers on a profitable satellite communications business with recurring revenue, strong earnings growth, and nearly half a billion dollars in expected annual free cash flow. Those cash flows can help fund future expansion much like Starlink finances SpaceX today, while giving Rocket Lab exposure to direct-to-device, IoT, and PNT markets that could become increasingly valuable over the coming decade.

Ultimately, investors aren't buying a money-losing rocket company anymore. They're buying what could become one of the world's few vertically integrated space infrastructure businesses. With the stock still trading well below its highs, the market may not yet appreciate just how dramatically the Iridium acquisition changes Rocket Lab's long-term trajectory. For patient investors, that disconnect looks more like an opportunity than a warning.


On the date of publication, Rich Duprey did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IRDM 48.23 +0.89 +1.88%
Iridium Comm Inc
SPCX 109.93 +1.56 +1.44%
SpaceX Corp
RKLB 69.77 +4.82 +7.42%
Rocket Lab Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Ahead of Palantir Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for PLTR Stock
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 2
Reddit Stock Collapses 23% as AI Eats Away at User Growth
BlackRock's global headquarters By Tada Images 3
Why BlackRock Is Betting Big on Ondas Stock Now
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
The Biggest Concern Hanging Over CoreWeave Stock Has Finally Eased
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple vs. HP: The $5 Trillion Giant, or the Stock That Pays 15x the Dividend.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.