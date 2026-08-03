Rocket Lab’s $8 Billion Iridium Acquisition Creates a Powerful, Profitable Space Stock in 2027

The commercial space industry is entering a new phase. Launching rockets is no longer the end goal. Rather, it is becoming the gateway to recurring, high-margin businesses built on satellite communications, data services, and global connectivity. Such is the playbook that helped SpaceX launch the largest IPO ever, and it is increasingly the area in which investors should focus their attention.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) has spent years proving it can build rockets. Now the company is transforming itself into something much bigger, and today's depressed share price gives patient investors an opportunity before that transition begins showing up in the financial statements.

Rocket Lab is Building the Second-Leading Space Business

Rocket Lab has established itself as the clear No. 2 launch company behind SpaceX (SPCX). Its Electron rocket has completed nearly 90 successful missions while its upcoming reusable Neutron rocket is designed to compete for larger commercial and government payloads.

Yet launch services have always been a difficult business. Even SpaceX has relied on Starlink's subscription revenue to offset the enormous costs of developing rockets and expanding launch capacity.

Rocket Lab faces the same challenge. The company has yet to report an annual profit and continues burning cash as it invests in launch infrastructure, spacecraft manufacturing, and the Neutron rocket development. Nevertheless, Wall Street expects those losses to narrow rapidly.

According to analyst estimates, Rocket Lab is projected to lose only about $24 million in 2027 while generating positive free cash flow for the first time as its launch business matures. That trajectory alone would represent meaningful progress, but management isn't waiting for launch economics to improve.

The Iridium Acquisition Changes Everything

In June, Rocket Lab announced it would acquire Iridium Communications (IRDM) for approximately $8 billion , a deal that reshapes the company overnight.

Iridium operates a global satellite communications network serving aviation, maritime, government, defense, Internet of Things (IoT), positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), and direct-to-device communications. Unlike Rocket Lab, Iridium already generates consistent profits and substantial free cash flow.

The contrast couldn't be sharper. Rocket Lab has built one of the world's premier launch companies, while Iridium contributes the recurring, subscription-based cash flow that launch businesses traditionally lack.

Together, consensus estimates suggest the combined company could generate nearly $140 million in net income and close to $500 million in free cash flow next year. That's a very different investment story than the one the market has been pricing.

A Fully Integrated Space Business

The acquisition also expands Rocket Lab beyond launches into businesses that produce recurring revenue regardless of how many rockets leave the pad.

The combined company will span Launch services; Satellite manufacturing; Spacecraft parts, solar panels, flight software; Laser communications terminals; Space robotics; Direct-to-device communications; PNT; and IoT connectivity.

Some of those markets mirror SpaceX's ambitions through Starlink. Others, including Iridium's specialized government and industrial communications businesses, face little direct competition from SpaceX today.

Ironically, investors still tend to value Rocket Lab primarily as an unprofitable launch company despite management assembling a far broader space infrastructure platform. Granted, acquisitions always carry integration risk, and Rocket Lab still must execute on Neutron while successfully combining two very different businesses. Those are real challenges.

Key Takeaway

In short, Rocket Lab's 57% decline from its 52-week high of $151 appears to reflect yesterday's business rather than tomorrow's.

Its launch operations were already approaching profitability on their own, according to Wall Street estimates . The addition of Iridium layers on a profitable satellite communications business with recurring revenue, strong earnings growth, and nearly half a billion dollars in expected annual free cash flow. Those cash flows can help fund future expansion much like Starlink finances SpaceX today, while giving Rocket Lab exposure to direct-to-device, IoT, and PNT markets that could become increasingly valuable over the coming decade.

Ultimately, investors aren't buying a money-losing rocket company anymore. They're buying what could become one of the world's few vertically integrated space infrastructure businesses. With the stock still trading well below its highs, the market may not yet appreciate just how dramatically the Iridium acquisition changes Rocket Lab's long-term trajectory. For patient investors, that disconnect looks more like an opportunity than a warning.