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The $8 Billion Reason Rocket Lab Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The front of a Rocket Lab corporate office by Emagnetic via Shutterstock
The front of a Rocket Lab corporate office by Emagnetic via Shutterstock

Rocket Lab (RKLB) stock soared on June 29 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Iridium Communications (IRDM) for $54 per share. 

As investors cheered the cash-and-stock deal that values IRDM at an enterprise value of $8 billion, RKLB rallied past its 100-day moving average (MA), signaling shifting momentum in favor of the bulls. 

Despite today’s surge, however, Rocket Lab shares remain down about 35% versus their year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of IRDM Deal for Rocket Lab Stock

To fund the IRDM transaction, Rocket Lab has secured a $3.6 billion senior secured bridge loan facility backed by Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo.

RKLB will absorb Iridium’s robust global customer base of over 2.55 million active commercial and government subscribers, securing an immediate foothold in the global L-band satellite services market.

RKLB stock rallied on Monday because the agreement transforms the company into a vertically integrated space-communications provider with end-to-end control spanning launch, spacecraft manufacturing, and constellation operations. 

RKLB Shares Are Trading at a Stretched Multiple

The IRDM deal strengthens RKLB’s stature to challenge heavyweights like SpaceX (SPCX)

Acquiring Iridium’s globally coordinated L-band rf spectrum positions Rocket Lab to tap into fast-growing, high-margin direct-to-device (D2D) and satellite Internet of Things (IoT) markets. 

By capturing all future launch and replenishment margins internally, RKLB is now set to cut third-party procurement costs while securing predictable, recurring cash flow streams to fund long-term growth. 

That said, some caution is still warranted given Rocket Lab shares are currently trading at a rather stretched 82x sales

How to Play Rocket Lab at Current Levels

Despite valuation concerns, Wall Street remains constructive on RKLB shares, especially since the IRDM acquisition accelerates the firm’s evolution from a cyclical launch vendor into a diversified space-infrastructure operator with durable subscription revenue. 

It’s a shift that typically commands higher valuation multiples across aerospace and communication sectors, which is why analysts’ price targets on Rocket Lab are as high as $150 currently, signaling potential upside of another 50% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IRDM 54.59 +11.07 +25.44%
Iridium Comm Inc
SPCX 164.06 +10.83 +7.06%
Space Exploration Technologies
RKLB 97.95 +13.41 +15.86%
Rocket Lab Corp

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