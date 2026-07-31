Ahead of Palantir Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for PLTR Stock

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is approaching its Q2 earnings, scheduled for after the market close on Monday, Aug. 3. The stock has experienced significant underperformance throughout the year.

PLTR has declined more than 22% over the past 52 weeks and is down 30% year-to-date, dramatically lagging both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) and the broader software and services sectors.

The company’s market cap currently stands around $293 billion, reflecting meaningful valuation compression that has occurred as investors reassess the premium multiple assigned to AI-driven software companies.

What to Expect From Palantir’s Q2 Earnings

Heading into the quarterly print, Barchart data and Wall Street consensus paint a picture of a stock caught between strong fundamental growth expectations and persistent valuation concerns.

Analysts expect Palantir to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the second quarter, representing a 115.4% year-over-year increase, while full-year EPS is projected to grow 85.7% to $1.17.

PLTR has exceeded consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters, and broader projections suggest revenue of around $1.81 billion for the June quarter, an 81% jump from the prior year.

Despite this robust growth trajectory, the stock has been declining ahead of the report, suggesting possible risk reduction by institutional investors.

Wall Street’s View on Palantir Technologies

The analyst consensus rating stands at “Moderate Buy,” based on 20 Strong Buy ratings, seven Hold ratings, and two sell-side recommendations among 29 covering analysts.

This configuration has become slightly more bullish than a month ago, with one additional analyst moving to a “Strong Buy” stance.

Oppenheimer recently reiterated an “Outperform” rating with a $200 price objective, expressing confidence in a potential Q2 earnings beat and outlook raise.

The mean price target of $192.56 implies roughly 58% upside from current levels, while the Street-high target of $255 suggests more than 100% potential upside.

Risks Tied to Owning PLTR Shares

However, significant bearish arguments persist that Barchart data alone cannot fully capture.

Palantir stock’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio remains around 66x, down from over 100x at the start of 2026 but still firmly in territory that historical precedent suggests is unsustainable.

Every tech company that has led a major innovation wave since the mid-1990s has eventually seen premium multiples of this magnitude collapse, and some analysts predict that no earnings beat will be sufficient to justify the current valuation.

Contributing to caution are factors including slower international growth, uncertainty around the renewal of Palantir's U.K. NHS contract, and the inherent difficulty of sustaining rapid revenue expansion at the company's current scale.

Options Traders Are Bullish on Palantir Stock

Palantir's shares fell 7% following its Q1 results in May despite beating expectations, establishing a pattern where strong operational execution fails to satisfy elevated investor expectations.

The upcoming Aug. 4 trading session following the earnings release could see renewed selling pressure if results, however strong, fail to address the fundamental question of whether the AI monetization opportunity justifies paying more than 60x revenue for any software company.

That said, the derivative market remains bullish. The put-to-call ratio on options contracts expiring Aug. 7 sits at 0.4x currently, with the upper price set at $134 , signaling potential for a 10% post-earnings rally.

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