An image of Sam Altman in front of a blue background_ Image by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock_

“We’re now, like, in the singularity,” according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Speaking on the Relentless podcast in the wake of a significant security breach at Hugging Face by one of his company’s AI agents, Altman added, “Now we’re actually in the moment that we used to talk about at the lunch table in a very not-serious way.”

There have since been some heated debates about whether or not singularity was truly achieved by the cybersecurity incident, given that OpenAI intentionally dropped some guardrails on the AI agents in question for testing purposes.

But Altman, who has previously written about a “ gentle singularity ,” most likely views that conversation as a rhetorical debate that’s secondary to the agentic hack.

Alex Karp Weighs In on the Ramifications

The Hugging Face hack and Altman’s subsequent declaration that the singularity has effectively arrived has been a hot topic of conversation among tech CEOs.

With his company at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) software, the subject naturally came up in a new interview with Palantir ( PLTR ) CEO Alex Karp on Fox Business .

While Karp declined to make any bold, Altman-style declarations about whether or not AI has surpassed human control, he did note that the hack highlights the need for Silicon Valley to shift its messaging and get serious about the inherent risks of the technology.

“There are dangers,” acknowledged Karp, who also pointed to the threat of competition from geopolitical rivals like China as they race to develop similar technology.

“We are going to end up having to regulate AI,” Karp continued, even as he stipulated that he hoped the U.S. would not follow a regulatory model as restrictive as Europe’s.

While both OpenAI and Palantir have artificial intelligence technology at their core, the two executives are approaching the central issue from notably different perspectives.

Altman has been actively positioning OpenAI as the vanguard of transformative AI, while simultaneously navigating competitive threats and attempting to reassure both employees and investors about the durability of the company's business model.

Karp, meanwhile, has presided over extraordinary financial results at Palantir – driven in no small part by Pentagon and defense partnerships – while vocally, and quite hawkishly, acknowledging the risks that accompany the technology his company deploys.

How AI is Driving Performance for Palantir

Palantir's financial performance provides concrete evidence of AI's accelerating commercial impact.

With its next quarterly earnings report due out after the close next Monday, Aug. 3, Palantir reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.63 billion, representing 85% year-over-year growth, with U.S. commercial revenue surging 133% and net income reaching $871 million.

In his Q1 shareholder letter , Karp characterized this as “staggering growth with a hiring discipline that is too rare in the software industry today,” demonstrating that AI-powered platforms can dramatically expand output without proportional workforce increases.

The company's Rule of 40 score of 145% places it alongside only a handful of AI infrastructure companies in terms of combined growth and profitability.

“We believe it is not hyperbolic to say that nearly all AI workflows that actually create value—especially on the battlefield—are built on Palantir,” wrote Karp at the time.

Yet Karp's acknowledgment of “dangers” reflects a more nuanced understanding of what these tools enable.

Palantir's platforms serve military intelligence, immigration enforcement, and government efficiency operations – and even some of the company's own employees have publicly objected to certain government contracts.

The company's work integrating large language models (LLMs) into decision-making frameworks that directly influence real-world actions, from battlefield operations to social services, illustrates precisely the kind of consequential AI deployment where errors or misuse carry severe consequences.

OpenAI Rakes in Revenue on AI Optimism

OpenAI's trajectory underscores both the promise and the precariousness Altman describes. The company is racing to justify an estimated $852 billion valuation ahead of a potentially massive IPO, while facing intensifying competition from Anthropic, which has surpassed it in valuation, and from cheaper Chinese open-source alternatives.

Reports today suggest that OpenAI's annualized revenue in July exceeded its entire second quarter, yet the company requires roughly $600 billion in total compute spending by 2030, creating an unprecedented scale of financial commitment tied to the assumption that AI capabilities will continue advancing rapidly.

The broader market context reveals that investors are actively grappling with whether AI's transformative potential justifies current spending levels.

Among the Magnificent 7 stocks today, Microsoft's ( MSFT ) stock surged over 15% after demonstrating that AI investment was producing measurable returns through Azure cloud growth, while Meta ( META ) fell nearly 9% after raising spending forecasts without commensurate profit improvements.

This divergence illustrates that Wall Street is increasingly differentiating between companies where AI spending generates returns and those where it remains a costly bet on future productivity.

Broader Risks in the AI Trade

The financial ecosystem surrounding AI has grown so interconnected that prominent investors like Steve Eisman warn it has become one trade, meaning a disappointment in AI could trigger cascading losses across seemingly diversified portfolios.

Also dominating headlines today is the forced unwinding of Leopold Aschenbrenner's $24 billion hedge fund , built entirely around the AI infrastructure thesis – which demonstrates how quickly concentrated AI bets can unravel when momentum reverses.

Palantir's own stock has fallen 40% from its highs despite accelerating fundamentals, reflecting a market repricing of how much future execution should be embedded in current valuations.

Why Alex Karp Sees Risk Where Altman Sees Opportunity

Karp's warnings about dangers carry particular weight because they come from someone profiting enormously from AI deployment rather than from a skeptic on the outside. His company occupies the precise intersection where AI capabilities meet consequential real-world decisions, making his caution about responsible deployment more credible than abstract philosophical concerns.

The contrast between Altman's singularity optimism and Karp's measured warnings may ultimately reflect their different positions in the value chain: one building general-purpose intelligence, the other deploying it where mistakes have immediate human consequences.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.