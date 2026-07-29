Dear Sandisk Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 5

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) spent most of the past year rewarding investors who backed the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Relentless optimism over booming memory demand kept the stock climbing until the rally suddenly lost its footing. On Monday, July 27, shares tumbled 11% , making Sandisk the worst-performing stock on the S&P 500 Index ($SPX).

The sell-off spilled over into the semiconductor sector, leaving other chip stocks under pressure too. Traders returned the next day with little appetite for bargains, driving another 14.25% intraday decline. The retreat revived a familiar debate among retail investors over whether Sandisk could hold above the psychological $1,000 mark .

The catalyst emerged almost immediately. On Monday, Chinese memory chipmaker CXMT, formally ChangXin Memory Technologies, stormed onto the Shanghai Stock Exchange in its IPO, soaring 466% and reaching a $487 billion valuation. The spectacular debut sparked concerns that Chinese manufacturers could eventually compete in the NAND flash market, Sandisk's biggest revenue driver.

The jitters only intensified after Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 and DeepSeek unveiled AI models capable of matching leading American frontier systems at only a fraction of the cost, raising fresh doubts about the United States' AI leadership.

Even so, the market may have connected dots that do not quite belong together. CXMT focuses on DRAM memory, which helps AI chips retain information and answer user queries more effectively. Sandisk specializes in NAND flash memory, a different technology serving different applications.

Even though both belong to the broader memory industry, the products serve different purposes. It also suggests that Sandisk's latest sell-off might owe more to shaken sentiment than to any immediate threat to its core business.

The next checkpoint arrives on Wednesday, August 5 . Sandisk is scheduled to host its Q4 FY2026 earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST, which should give investors a clearer picture of demand trends and management's outlook after the recent roller coaster ride.

About Sandisk Stock

Sandisk began a new chapter in 2025 after separating from Western Digital Corporation (WDC). The spin-off transformed the company into an independent player with one clear mission. Today, the Milpitas, California-based business stands among the world's leading suppliers of NAND flash memory.

The company now commands a market cap of $162.3 billion, and its product lineup extends well beyond a single corner of the storage market. Sandisk supplies solid-state drives (SSDs), embedded flash memory for smartphones and wearables, storage solutions for automotive and internet of things (IoT) applications, and removable memory cards that reach customers around the world.

The long-term chart still looks extraordinary despite the recent stumble. Sandisk's shares have soared 2,269.5% over the past 52 weeks, fueled by surging demand for AI-related memory chips and data storage. The stock has also climbed 328.5% year-to-date (YTD).

However, recent trading tells a very different story, as shares have fallen 50.4% over the last month, owing to a broader semiconductor sell-off and growing competitive pressures from Chinese memory makers.

Valuation also continues to attract attention. SNDK stock is currently trading at 16.44 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings non-GAAP. The multiple remains below the industry average of 23.42 times, giving the stock a discounted valuation while also presenting what many investors may view as an attractive entry point.

Sandisk Surpasses Q3 Earnings

Sandisk fulfilled investors' hopes when it released Q3 FY2026 results on April 30. The numbers pushed the stock up 3% that day and another 8.3% in the following trading session.

Revenue climbed 251% from the same quarter a year earlier to reach $5.95 billion. Wall Street had expected only $4.55 billion . Non-GAAP EPS delivered an even bigger surprise, landing at $23.41, leaving the analyst estimate of $14.36 well behind.

The underlying numbers looked even stronger. Non-GAAP gross profit rocketed 1,111.9% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.7 billion. Non-GAAP operating income reached $4.2 billion after coming in at only $2 million during the comparable quarter last year.

Also, non-GAAP net income told a dramatic turnaround story, climbing to $3.7 billion after the company reported a $43 million net loss in the prior year quarter. In addition, the balance sheet carried plenty of good news. Sandisk finished the quarter with $3.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents and cleared its entire term loan, leaving the company with zero outstanding debt.

Management has kept the optimism alive with an encouraging Q4 FY2026 outlook. The company expects Q4 FY2026 revenue to fall between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion. Management projects non-GAAP EPS between $30 and $33, signaling that it expects the business to keep picking up the pace.

Wall Street has arrived at a similar conclusion. Analysts expect Q4 FY2026 EPS to explode 166,300% YOY to $33.28. Estimates for the full-year FY2026 now stand at $64.52, pointing to growth of 3,524.7%. Analysts also expect the momentum to carry well into FY2027, with earnings projected to jump another 188.1% to $185.89.

What Do Analysts Expect for Sandisk Stock?

The recent pullback has done little to shake Wall Street's conviction. Bernstein analyst Mark Newman is backing Sandisk with a “Buy” rating and a $3,000 price target. Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini shares that optimism, maintaining a “Buy” rating while assigning the stock a $3,050 price target.

That confidence extends far beyond those two firms. Sandisk currently carries an overall rating of “Strong Buy” from Wall Street. Among the 22 analysts tracking the company, 17 recommend “Strong Buy,” one suggests “Moderate Buy,” and four advise investors to “Hold” their shares.