Dear Arm Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 29

Arm Holdings (ARM) is growing rapidly and should continue to benefit meaningfully from the AI boom. On the negative side of the ledger, however, the Street is currently not too thrilled with chip names. ARM stock has a high valuation, and the company's relatively recent decision to compete with some of its largest customers seems a bit risky.

Consequently, with the company slated to report its fiscal first-quarter results on July 29, the shares do not look especially appealing. Indeed, the market's skepticism about the chip sector, in combination with Arm's extremely high valuation, could cause the shares to dive if the firm's Q1 results do not meaningfully exceed analysts' average estimates.

About ARM Stock

The company designs processors used in chips and obtains royalties from the semiconductor firms that utilize its blueprints. Initially, the firm's blueprints were primarily used in smartphones, but now they are also increasingly incorporated into PCs, laptops, AI data centers, and many other types of connected products. Arm's energy-efficient, high-performance computing architecture gives the world's leading technology companies the flexibility to design, build, and deploy AI infrastructure at scale, making it a critical enabler of next-generation AI workloads.

During Arm's fiscal Q4 that ended in March, its revenue climbed 20% versus the same period a year earlier to $1.49 billion, while its net income rose to $313 million in Q4 compared with $210 million in the year-ago quarter.

ARM stock has a market capitalization of $284.46 billion and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 231.63 times.

A Likely Continued Beneficiary of the AI Boom

Arm has become “the biggest platform in AI servers” as the “accelerated value” of servers using Arm reached $53 billion in calendar Q1, up from below $30 billion as recently as the third quarter of 2025. The company also indicated in its fiscal Q4 earnings presentation that the advent of AI is increasing its royalties, since its offerings enhance the performance of “inference and agentic AI.”

Further, as AI expands to more devices, the number of products that incorporate chips is likely to rapidly accelerate, and the number of chips in each device will increase considerably, tremendously increasing Arm's addressable market. And in March, the company unveiled its own CPU chip for data centers. In light of the current, powerful demand for such chips amid the AI Revolution, the offering should generate a meaningful amount of revenue for the company in the medium term.

The Negative Aspects of ARM Stock

The shares' exceptionally high valuation leaves the shares vulnerable to huge downturns if the company makes any missteps. Indeed, as mentioned above, if the company's Q1 performance doesn't beat analysts' average estimates by meaningful amounts, the shares could easily tumble in the wake of the report.

Additionally, partly due to the negative comments by famed investor Michael Burry on the semiconductor sector, chip stocks have fallen out of favor in recent weeks. Arm itself has been far from immune from this trend, as the shares sank 26.2% in the past month. Investors who buy ARM stock at this point run the risk of the negative trend continuing for an extended period going forward.

Finally, the company's decision to offer its own CPU chip, thereby making itself a competitor with some of its largest customers such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT), seems somewhat risky. In retaliation for the move, these customers could look to reduce the amount that they pay Arm.