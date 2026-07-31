Apple vs. HP: The $5 Trillion Giant, or the Stock That Pays 15x the Dividend.

Big-name companies naturally attract big attention. Every product launch, earnings report, and price move becomes a headline, while smaller and less glamorous businesses are often left in the background. But the loudest stock in the market isn’t always the best one for dividend investors.

Strong growth and market dominance matter, yes, but so do valuation, yield, and a company's ability to support its payout without stretching its finances. That is what makes this comparison interesting.

One side is the undisputed giant in this matchup, one of the most talked-about companies in the world, while the other operates in a smaller niche in the tech industry and receives only a fraction of that attention.

So let’s see which dividend stock is better: Apple or HP?

Apple Inc ( AAPL )

Apple needs little introduction. The tech juggernaut has a broad product portfolio, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables such as earphones and watches, and digital services that glue its ecosystem.

The company also recently reclaimed the title of the most valuable publicly traded company, with a market cap of nearly $5 trillion , almost $400 billion above Nvidia. Meanwhile, the stock is trading near its 52-week high and up 23% YTD .

HP Inc ( HPQ )

Let’s move on to the “smaller” contender.

HP Inc. is best known for laptops and printers. It sounds less exciting than Apple, especially with Lenovo, Dell, and Canon competing for many of the same customers. However, it’s still a company worth watching - and I’ll get to the why, shortly.

For clarity, HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are different businesses. Hewlett-Packard split into the two companies in 2015, with HP Inc. keeping the PC and printing business. Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise took over the enterprise technology operations. This comparison focuses on HP Inc., or HPQ.

HP Inc. has a market cap of only $26 billion and is up 21% YTD .

Business Breakdown: Apple Dominates While HP Finds Its Niche

Apple built a strong business through its ecosystem. Its portfolio is centered on convenience, with easy transfers and compatibility among its products. Aside from that, the company earns recurring income from subscription-based services such as iCloud, Apple Music, and AppleCare.

Once you're in Apple’s ecosystem, it becomes easier to go deeper than it is to get out. That is Apple’s business.

Meanwhile, HP has a strong business selling desktops and laptops and remains one of the leading innovators in the printing market, while increasingly adopting subscription-based models. Don’t discount the company just yet because it is also adopting AI, partnering with OpenAI to improve customer experience and operations.

The key difference is that Apple keeps customers inside its ecosystem, while HP relies more on hardware demand and business upgrades.

Financial Story: Health or Value?

So, what do the numbers say? Let’s check the latest quarterly financials for each company to get the full story.

Metric Apple (AAPL) HP Inc. (HPQ) Sales $109.42 billion (+16.4% YoY) $14.41 billion (+9.0% YoY) Net income $29.79 billion (+21.1% YoY) $450 million (+10.8% YoY) Free cash flow $31.91 billion $0.80 billion Forward P/E 38.83x 9.50x

Apple’s growth underscores why it’s the juggernaut in this matchup. As of its latest Q3 FY’26 report , sales rose 16.6% YoY to $10 billion, while net income increased 19.4% to approximately $29.8 billion.

HP also posted fair growth, but its figures are much lower: sales increased 9% YOY to $14.4 billion, and net income rose 10.8% to $450 million.

Apple also reported $31.91 billion in free cash flow, significantly higher than HP’s roughly $800 million , indicating greater capacity for expansion and dividend payments. Overall, that is a difference of tens of billions of dollars between these two.

Now, don’t get me wrong, Apple is the clear winner in terms of sheer numbers. But, it’s an entirely different story when it comes to valuation.

Apple’s forward P/E stands at 40.80x, well above the sector average of around 33. Meanwhile, HP trades at a forward P/E of only 8.48x. That means investors are paying a much higher premium for Apple’s expected earnings, while HP looks significantly cheaper.

Overall, Apple is the stronger business by a wide margin, while HP offers the cheaper entry point right now.

Shareholder Value Matchup? Who Pays Better, Apple or HP?

But what do the dividends say?

Apple pays a forward annual dividend of $1.08, which translates to a yield of around 0.3%. It has a dividend payout ratio of 12.51%, meaning Apple pays out only about 12.5% of its earnings as dividends.

On the other hand, HP pays its shareholders $1.20 annually, which translates to a yield of ~4.5%. Certainly impressive, as is the company’s dividend payout ratio of 35%, which means it's reinvesting a majority of its income while still offering decent yields.

For dividend investors, this is where HP turns the tables. Apple may be the stronger company, but HP offers a better income stream.

Wall Street's Opinion on HPQ and AAPL

Now let’s see what the experts say.

A consensus among 42 analysts rates AAPL stock a “ Moderate Buy ,” with a high target price suggesting as much as 20% upside over the next year.

On the other hand, Wall Street is far more pessimistic on HPQ stock, with a consensus among 15 analysts rating it a “ Hold .” Its high target prices suggest around 27% upside over the next year.

Verdict

Apple and HP are polar opposites. One sits at the top of the market, with all eyes watching every move it makes, while the other receives far less recognition or coverage. However, for income investors, noise isn’t the only thing that matters.

HPQ stock offers a better entry point and yield, so that might appeal to investors looking for a dividend pick with more room for growth. Still, Apple’s dominance and better reception at Wall Street may be the clincher for most investors.

But at the end of the day, For capital growth, Apple may be the better company, but if you need income today, HP is the better dividend stock.