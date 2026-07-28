Jeff Bezos’ Brother and Sister Each Bet $10,000 on Amazon When 40 Investors Said No — The Stake Grew 16,659,900% and Is Worth Over $1 Billion

Sometimes the biggest investment winners don’t come from Wall Street. They come from the family dinner table.

Before Amazon (AMZN) became one of the world’s most valuable companies, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spent months trying to convince people to back an online bookstore that few believed had much of a future. He has said he pitched roughly 60 investors. About 40 declined. Only around 20 agreed to invest. Among them were his younger brother, Mark Bezos, and his sister, Christina Bezos Poore.

A $10,000 Bet on Amazon

According to Amazon’s 1997 IPO prospectus, Mark and Christina each purchased 30,000 shares for $10,000, paying about 33 cents per share. Bloomberg highlighted those early investments in 2018, estimating each stake would have been worth roughly $640 million at the time if the siblings had never sold their shares.

Amazon’s stock has climbed dramatically since then.

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Adjusted for the company’s subsequent stock splits, each sibling’s original investment would now represent 7.2 million shares. Based on Amazon’s July 27 closing price of $231.39, each original $10,000 investment would be worth about $1.67 billion today—assuming every share was held.

Bezos has described raising Amazon’s first outside capital as one of the hardest parts of building the company.

“I had to take 60 meetings,” Bezos recalled in 2024 at the New York Times DealBook Summit . “Roughly 40 of them said no, and a little 20, 22 or so said yes.”

A Family That Took the Risk

His parents were also among Amazon’s earliest believers. Jackie and Mike Bezos invested $245,573 in 1995, giving them roughly a 6% stake in the young company. Bezos has said he warned them there was a 70% chance they would lose their entire investment. Mike Bezos, Jeff’s adoptive father, famously responded to the idea with a simple question: “What’s the Internet?”

They invested anyway.

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Whether Mark and Christina still own those original shares isn’t publicly known. No public filings disclose their current Amazon holdings, and reports have suggested Mark Bezos and his wife had already realized hundreds of millions of dollars from AMZN stock by 2018, indicating at least some shares may have been sold. That means the $1.67 billion figure represents the potential value of the original investment had every share been retained through every stock split.

A Lesson From Amazon’s Earliest Investors

For everyday investors, the story isn’t simply about finding the next Amazon. It is a reminder that many of history’s biggest winners looked like long shots in their earliest days. Most of the investors Bezos pitched walked away. A small group saw enough potential to take the risk.

In hindsight, those $10,000 checks rank among the most remarkable early investments in corporate history. At the time, they were little more than a vote of confidence in a founder with an unconventional idea. Decades later, they stand as a reminder that some of the market’s biggest opportunities often look the least obvious before the rest of the world catches on.