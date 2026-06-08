Billionaire Jeff Bezos Says America Needs to ‘Fix It at the Root’ Like Amazon Does Instead of Picking Villains — Bottom 50% Should Pay ‘Zero’ Taxes

When Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos talks about solving problems, investors tend to pay attention. It’s the same mindset that helped turn an online bookstore into one of the world’s most valuable companies , reshaped retail and cloud computing, and created enormous wealth for long-term shareholders.

So when Bezos was asked about wealth inequality during a May CNBC interview from Blue Origin’s Florida facility, his answer sounded remarkably similar to the philosophy that helped build Amazon.

Rather than focusing on who deserves blame, Bezos argued that America should focus on understanding why problems exist in the first place.

“I think what’s going on is that it’s kind of a tale of two economies,” Bezos said.

According to Bezos, some Americans are thriving while others are struggling with basic expenses.

“You have a bunch of people in this country who are doing really well, but you also have a bunch of people in this country who are struggling, struggling to pay rent, groceries,” Bezos said.

The problem, he argued, is that public debate often stops there.

“They’re using this age-old technique of picking a villain and pointing fingers,” Bezos said. “But the problem is that doesn’t solve anything.”

Amazon’s Playbook for Fixing Problems

For investors, the most revealing part of the interview wasn’t Bezos’ opinion on taxes. It was the framework he used to explain how problems should be solved.

“If you want to help the group of people who are struggling, you have to figure out real root causes and solutions,” Bezos said.

He then described a process that has long been part of Amazon’s operating culture.

“If we have a problem at Amazon, the way we would fix it is we’d go in and we’d do the five whys and we’d try to get to a root cause,” Bezos said.

The “five whys” approach forces teams to keep digging until they identify the underlying source of a problem rather than settling for a temporary fix.

“We try to find a root fix, and then we fix it at the root,” Bezos said. “You’re fixing it forever. It’s a real solution.”

That philosophy has helped shape Amazon’s approach to everything from warehouse operations and logistics to customer experience and product development. Instead of treating symptoms, the company is known for identifying bottlenecks and removing them.

Bezos contrasted that with the finger-pointing he sees in politics.

“What we don’t do because it doesn’t work is just point fingers and blame people,” Bezos said. “It might feel good for 10 seconds, but it doesn’t accomplish anything.”

Why Bezos Thinks America Has a Spending Problem

The Amazon founder said the debate around taxes often misses a key point.

“We don’t have a revenue problem in this country,” Bezos said.

In his view, the United States is already collecting taxes through a highly progressive system.

“We already have the most progressive tax system in the world,” Bezos said.

To support that argument, Bezos pointed to the share paid by top earners.

“The top 1% of taxpayers pay 40% of all the tax revenue,” Bezos said.

That is why he believes the bigger challenge is not raising more money but using existing resources more effectively.

“We actually have a spending problem, and that’s a skills issue,” Bezos said.

He pointed to New York City’s public school system as an example, noting that it spends more per student than many other major cities without producing better outcomes.

The comparison eventually led back to Amazon.

“If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, your packages would take six weeks to arrive,” Bezos said. “We’d have to charge you $100 delivery fee.”

For investors, the comment offered a glimpse into how Bezos evaluates systems. Whether he’s looking at a supply chain, a business operation, or a public institution, the focus remains the same: efficiency, accountability, and measurable results.

The 3% Argument and the Investor Takeaway

Bezos eventually applied that thinking to lower-income earners and the tax burden they face.

After researching the issue, he highlighted a nurse earning $75,000 a year who pays more than $12,000 annually in taxes. But the statistic that stood out most to him was the share of taxes paid by lower earners overall.

“The bottom half of income earners in this country pay only 3% of the taxes,” Bezos said. “It’s only 3%. We can find 3%.”

Bezos argued that the country could absorb that amount and go even further.

“I don’t think it should be 3%. I think it should be zero,” Bezos said.

Whether investors agree with that proposal or not, the larger takeaway is the consistency of the thinking behind it.

Throughout the interview, Bezos returned to the same principle that has defined Amazon for decades: identify the root cause, focus on what actually works, and avoid getting distracted by arguments that generate headlines but fail to produce results.

For long-term Amazon shareholders, that may have been the most familiar part of the entire conversation. The discussion was about taxes and economic policy, but the underlying philosophy was pure Amazon.

Find the problem.

Find the cause.

Fix it at the root.

And as Bezos put it, “You’re fixing it forever.”