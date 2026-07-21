Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries Could Lift Results. But TSLA Stock Needs More Than Strong EV Sales.

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Tesla (TSLA) will report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 22, with strong vehicle deliveries expected to support a solid quarterly performance. Yet for investors, the bigger story extends well beyond electric vehicles (EVs).

Tesla commands a premium valuation as the market expects its emerging businesses, including Robotaxi, the Optimus humanoid robot, artificial intelligence (AI), and energy storage, to become meaningful revenue drivers. These higher-margin opportunities could diversify earnings and support the company's long-term growth profile.

As a result, management's commentary on these initiatives is likely to matter the most. Investors will be looking for a credible roadmap, clearer commercialization timelines, and evidence that Tesla's AI and robotics ambitions are moving closer to generating meaningful revenue. Positive updates could boost investors’ sentiment, driving its share price higher.

Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries Exceeded Expectations

Tesla delivered stronger-than-expected delivery numbers in the second quarter, easing investor concerns about slowing electric vehicle demand and mounting competition ahead of its earnings report.

The EV maker delivered 480,126 vehicles in Q2, surpassing Wall Street expectations. Moreover, deliveries exceeded production during the quarter, easing concerns around inventory buildup and demand.

Notably, Tesla ended the first quarter with its largest Q1 order backlog in more than two years, suggesting customer demand has remained resilient despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and intensifying competition in the EV market.

Another tailwind has been higher gasoline prices, which have improved the economic appeal of electric vehicles.

With deliveries exceeding expectations and production and demand indicators remaining healthy, Tesla is likely to deliver strong Q2 earnings.

Tesla Q2: Analysts Forecast Double-Digit EPS Growth

Tesla is anticipated to deliver solid second-quarter earnings growth, supported by higher vehicle deliveries, improved pricing, lower manufacturing costs, and continued expansion of its Services segment. Alongside the financial results, investors will be watching for updates on the company's Robotaxi program, Full Self-Driving (FSD) adoption, and Optimus humanoid robot.

Wall Street analysts project Q2 revenue of approximately $27.6 billion, compared with $22.5 billion in the same period last year. Growth is expected across Tesla's key businesses, including automotive, energy generation and storage, and services.

Profitability could also improve as declining raw material prices reduce the company's average cost per vehicle, providing additional support for operating margins.

However, Tesla's autonomous driving initiatives could remain a major focus. The company is continuing to invest in expanding its Robotaxi network, increasing both fleet size and service coverage. Tesla has also widened its unsupervised driving operations by extending service areas in Austin and introducing rides in Dallas and Houston.

FSD adoption has continued to increase, with Tesla reporting roughly 1.3 million paid users globally. Subscription-based customers account for most of the recent growth.

Meanwhile, Optimus remains a strategic long-term project with the potential to deliver significant growth. However, both Robotaxi and Optimus are still in the early stages and are unlikely to have any major impact on its financials in the near term.

For the second quarter, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings per share of $0.31, reflecting nearly 15% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Here’s What Analysts Are Saying About TSLA Stock Ahead of Q2

Tesla appears well-positioned to deliver a solid second-quarter performance, but updates on the company's humanoid robot program and Robotaxi initiative would play a bigger role in shaping market sentiment and driving TSLA stock higher.

That said, valuation remains a key risk. Tesla trades at roughly 284 times its forward earnings, a steep premium compared with most automakers and technology peers. While analysts expect earnings per share to grow by about 30% in 2027 and Tesla to benefit from its new growth projects, a significant amount of that optimism is already reflected in the current share price.

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic. Ahead of Tesla's Q2 results, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on TSLA stock.