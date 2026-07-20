United Parcel's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Atlanta, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery and logistics provider that offers transportation and delivery services. The company has a market cap of $100.1 billion and operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. UPS is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.65 on a diluted basis, up 6.5% from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.10, down marginally from $7.16 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.89 in fiscal 2027.
UPS stock has grown 18.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% rise but outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 18.2% rise during the same time frame.
On Apr. 29, UPS stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $21.2 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.02, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on UPS, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a ‘Moderate Buy,” 12 recommend a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” UPS’ average analyst price target is $116.81, which is below the current price levels. However, its Street-high price target of $135 indicates an upside of 14.7% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.