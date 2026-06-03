Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 23

Amazon.com (AMZN) is a Seattle-based global technology and e-commerce conglomerate founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and today led by CEO Andy Jassy. Operating across five powerful pillars: online retail, Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, artificial intelligence, and logistics.

Amazon has evolved far beyond its bookstore origins into one of the most diversified and dominant technology enterprises in history. AWS remains the world's leading cloud computing platform, while Amazon's in-house silicon business, comprising Graviton, Trainium, and Nitro chips, is emerging as a multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure powerhouse.

Amazon Stock Performance

Amazon has delivered a year-to-date (YTD) return of approximately 10% in 2026 and a 24% total return over the past 12 months, with an annualized 10-year return of 23%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's ($SPX) 13.78% annualized return over the same period. AMZN has emerged as the best-performing Magnificent Seven stock in 2026, outpacing Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), and the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX).

Against the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index ($SRCD), Amazon's heavy AWS and advertising contribution increasingly differentiate it from traditional consumer-facing peers, making direct sector comparisons less meaningful and AMZN's multi-vertical dominance all the more compelling.

Amazon Posts Strong Results

Amazon delivered Q1 2026 revenue of $181.5 billion, up 17% year-over-year (YoY), beating analyst consensus of $177.3 billion, while diluted EPS of $2.78 surpassed the $1.64 estimate by approximately 70%. AWS revenue reached $37.6 billion, up 28% YoY, its fastest growth rate in 15 quarters, beating the $36.64 billion Street estimate, while advertising revenue jumped 24% to $17.24 billion. It is worth noting that pre-tax gains from Amazon's investment in Anthropic contributed $16.8 billion to non-operating income, accounting for $1.24 of the EPS print.

Operating income reached a record $23.9 billion at a 13.1% operating margin, the highest Amazon has ever reported, beating the top end of its own guided range of $21.5 billion. The AWS division generated operating income of $14.2 billion at a 37.7% operating margin, while capital expenditures reached $44.2 billion, up 77% YoY, driven by AI infrastructure and data center build-out. Amazon's chips business, comprising Graviton, Trainium, and Nitro, crossed a $20 billion annual revenue run rate, growing at triple-digit percentages YoY.

For Q2 2026, management guided net sales of $194 billion to $199 billion and operating income of $20 billion to $24 billion, both comfortably above consensus. CEO Andy Jassy defended the historic $200 billion capex commitment, stating, “We're not investing approximately $200 billion in capex in 2026 on a hunch, we are monetizing capacity as fast as we can install it, and AI is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where current growth is unprecedented and future growth even bigger.”

Amazon Prime Days Is Here

Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day 2026 is set for June 23–26, marking the event's first-ever four-day run and its earliest calendar placement since inception. Exclusive to Prime members, the sale kicks off at 12:01 a.m. PDT on June 23, offering millions of deals across 35+ categories, including electronics, fashion, groceries, home goods, and back-to-school essentials.

This year, Amazon is leaning into consumer value amid economic headwinds, including record-low consumer sentiment, persistent inflation, and the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, with select groceries priced as low as $1 and personal-care discounts of up to 50%. Members can leverage Alexa for Shopping to build personalized deal guides ahead of the event. Prime Day 2026 spans 23 countries globally and is widely watched by investors as a real-time barometer of consumer demand and Amazon's retail momentum.

Should You Buy AMZN Stock?

With Prime Day 2026 arriving as a four-day, 23-country shopping event and a critical real-time test of consumer resilience, Amazon enters Q2 with strong fundamental momentum and significant revenue catalysts ahead. Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish, with AMZN stock carrying a consensus "Strong Buy" rating across 57 analyst ratings, comprising 49 "Strong Buy," five "Moderate Buy," and three "Hold," ratings with a mean price target of $315.85, implying approximately 22% upside from current levels.

With AWS reaccelerating, advertising compounding, and AI infrastructure spending building a durable earnings runway, AMZN remains one of the highest-conviction large-cap AI plays available to investors today.