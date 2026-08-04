Do Wall Street Analysts Like GE Vernova Stock?

As the world races to meet soaring electricity demand, GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) has positioned itself at the center of that transformation. Spun off from GE Aerospace (GE) and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company develops technologies that generate, transmit, convert, store, and manage electricity across the energy value chain.

Its broad portfolio spans gas, nuclear, hydro, steam, wind, grid infrastructure, power conversion, electrification software, and energy storage solutions, helping utilities, industries, and governments build more reliable and efficient power systems. Today, GE Vernova carries a market capitalization of nearly $263.75 billion.

Investors have enthusiastically embraced that growth story. Over the past 52 weeks, GEV stock has climbed 53.4%, comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 21.8% gain. The momentum has accelerated even further in 2026, with shares surging 54% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared with the benchmark index’s 11% advance.

GEV’s performance has been equally impressive against its industry peers. The stock has outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which returned 22.3% over the past year, and 18.1% in 2026.

The stock’s impressive performance hasn't happened by chance. GEV rose impressively over the past year, with investors increasingly viewing the company as a direct beneficiary of the world’s rapidly rising electricity needs.

The AI revolution has triggered an unprecedented wave of data center construction, while the expansion of advanced manufacturing, electrification of transportation, and the global shift toward cleaner energy have all intensified demand for reliable power infrastructure. Those long-term trends play directly into GE Vernova’s strengths. As a leading supplier of power generation equipment, grid technologies, and energy storage systems, the company has seen orders accelerate, its backlog expand, and its long-term growth outlook improve significantly.

The rally, however, has not been without volatility. Following its second-quarter earnings report on July 22, GEV stock fell about 8.7% after narrowly missing Wall Street’s profit expectations. The selloff surprised many analysts, especially since the company reported record orders and raised its full-year revenue guidance, reinforcing that underlying demand remained exceptionally strong.

Analysts soon began treating the decline as an overreaction rather than a sign of weakening fundamentals. As confidence returned, buyers stepped back in, encouraged by the company’s expanding backlog, improving earnings outlook, and powerful industry tailwinds. The rebound gathered further momentum as several Wall Street firms reiterated bullish views or raised their price targets after the earnings call.

That strong business momentum is also reflected in Wall Street’s earnings expectations. For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts tracking the company expect its EPS to decline 12.6% year over year to $15.46 before rising by 56.4% annually to $24.24 in fiscal 2027. The company’s earnings surprise history has been mixed, beating consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two.

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 23 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

While Wall Street remains overwhelmingly positive, sentiment has become marginally more measured in recent weeks. The configuration has turned slightly less bullish over the past month, with the number of “Strong Buy” ratings slipping from 24 a month ago.

Last week, Mizuho raised its price target on GEV to $949 from $913 while reiterating its “Neutral” rating. The revision followed the company’s Q2 earnings call and reflects a steady long-term outlook. Mizuho lifted its fiscal 2026 estimates, citing expectations for increased gas turbine manufacturing capacity, stronger pricing as recent orders are fulfilled, and continued electrification-driven growth led by demand for power transmission equipment.

Despite that slightly more cautious tone, analysts still see meaningful upside ahead. GEV stock’s mean price target of $1,262.81 represents a 25.4% premium to GEV’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $1,450, set by Guggenheim, suggests a 44% potential upside.