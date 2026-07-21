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CRWD Short Strangle Could Net $1,045 in a Few Weeks

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock

Crowdstrike (CRWD) is currently showing above average volatility with an IV Percentile of 98% and an IV Rank of 84.61%.

Today, we’re going to look at a short strangle trade due to the high IV percentile, that will profit if CRWD stays between 175 and 230 for the next four weeks.

A short strangle aims to profit from a drop in implied volatility, with the stock staying within an expected range.

When implied volatility is high, the wider the expected range becomes.

The maximum profit for a short strangle is limited to the premium received while the maximum potential loss is unlimited. For this reason, the strategy is not suitable for beginners.

CRWD SHORT STRANGLE

Traders that think CRWD stock might remain stable over the next few weeks could look at a short strangle.

As a reminder, a short strangle is a combination of an out-of-the-money short put and an out-of-the-money short call.

The idea with the trade is to profit from time decay while expecting that the stock will not move too much in either direction.

For CRWD stock, an August 21 put with a strike price of $175 could be sold for around $5.55.

Then the short call, placed at the $230 strike, could be sold for around $4.90

In total, the short strangle will generate around $10.45 per contract or $1,045 of premium.

The profit zone ranges between $164.55 and $240.45. This can be calculated by taking the short strikes and adding or subtracting the premium received.

If price action stabilizes, then short strangles will work well. However, if CRWD stock makes a bigger than expected move, the trade will suffer losses.

Note that CRWD is due to report Q2 earnings on August 26th, so this trade should not have any earnings risk if held to expiration. 

The expected move for the August 21 expiration is currently $173.35 - $232.53.

COMPANY DETAILS

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company focused on protecting endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data through its AI‑native Falcon security platform, which aims to stop breaches across modern digital environments.

It provides threat intelligence and incident‑response services and is known for investigating high‑profile cyberattacks and linking them to state‑sponsored actors.

Conclusion And Risk Management

One way to set a stop loss for a short strangle is based on the premium received. In this case, we received $1,045, so we could set a stop loss equal to the premium received, or a loss of around $1,045.

Another way to manage the trade is to set a point on the chart where the trade will be adjusted or closed. That could be around $180 on the downside and $225 on the upside.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. 

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWD 198.49 -4.59 -2.26%
Crowdstrike Holdings
AMD 503.57 +7.81 +1.58%
Adv Micro Devices

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