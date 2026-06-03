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Is Constellation Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Valued at a market cap of $98.5 billion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) produces and sells energy products and services. The Baltimore, Maryland-based company manages a diverse generating fleet with 55 gigawatts of capacity across nuclear, natural gas, hydro, wind, and solar facilities. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CEG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - independent power producers industry. The company’s core strength lies in its status as one of the nation’s largest producers of carbon-free energy, driven by its massive, industry-leading fleet of nuclear power plants.

Despite its notable strength, this utility company has slipped 35.2% from its 52-week high of $412.70 reached on Oct. 15, 2025. Moreover, shares of CEG have declined 17.7% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX19.3% uptick during the same time frame.

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 In the longer term, CEG has fallen 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 38.4% rise over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of CEG are down 24.4%, compared to NASX’s 15.5% gain.

To confirm its bearish trend, CEG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations. 

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On May 11, CEG posted robust Q1 financial results, highlighted by a 28% year-over-year increase in its adjusted EPS to $2.74 that underscored the company's vital role in the artificial intelligence (AI) data center buildout. Despite these strong numbers, CEG shares slipped 2% in the following trading session, swept up in a broader market sell-off triggered by reports that the U.S. and Iran remain far apart on a peace deal. The quarter's impressive growth was significantly bolstered by the recent completion of its $16.4 billion Calpine acquisition, which successfully integrated a massive natural gas generation fleet to complement Constellation's core nuclear backbone. 

CEG has also notably trailed its rival, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), which soared 48.2% over the past 52 weeks and 35.4% on a YTD basis. 

Despite CEG’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $372 suggests a 39.2% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,853.98 -239.92 -0.89%
Nasdaq Composite
CEG 267.24 -5.41 -1.98%
Constellation Energy Corp
BEP 36.52 -0.41 -1.11%
Brookfield Renewable

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