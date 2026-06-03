Is Constellation Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $98.5 billion , Constellation Energy Corporation ( CEG ) produces and sells energy products and services. The Baltimore, Maryland-based company manages a diverse generating fleet with 55 gigawatts of capacity across nuclear, natural gas, hydro, wind, and solar facilities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CEG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - independent power producers industry. The company’s core strength lies in its status as one of the nation’s largest producers of carbon-free energy, driven by its massive, industry-leading fleet of nuclear power plants.

Despite its notable strength, this utility company has slipped 35.2% from its 52-week high of $412.70 reached on Oct. 15, 2025. Moreover, shares of CEG have declined 17.7% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 19.3% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, CEG has fallen 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 38.4% rise over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of CEG are down 24.4%, compared to NASX’s 15.5% gain.

To confirm its bearish trend, CEG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations.

On May 11, CEG posted robust Q1 financial results, highlighted by a 28% year-over-year increase in its adjusted EPS to $2.74 that underscored the company's vital role in the artificial intelligence (AI) data center buildout. Despite these strong numbers, CEG shares slipped 2% in the following trading session, swept up in a broader market sell-off triggered by reports that the U.S. and Iran remain far apart on a peace deal. The quarter's impressive growth was significantly bolstered by the recent completion of its $16.4 billion Calpine acquisition, which successfully integrated a massive natural gas generation fleet to complement Constellation's core nuclear backbone.

CEG has also notably trailed its rival, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ( BEP ), which soared 48.2% over the past 52 weeks and 35.4% on a YTD basis.