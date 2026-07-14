Elon Musk Dubs Him 'Scam Altman' Not Sam — Then Altman Clapped Back: 'Homeboy You're The One Selling Space Datacenters'

The AI race isn’t just being fought with chips, code, and billion-dollar data centers anymore. Sometimes it’s fought 280 characters at a time.

On July 11, Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) CEO Elon Musk resurrected one of his favorite nicknames for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman , calling him “Scam Altman” on X , formerly Twitter, just one day after Apple (AAPL) sued OpenAI over alleged theft of hardware trade secrets. Altman didn’t let the jab sit for long, firing back with a shot aimed squarely at one of the biggest pillars supporting SpaceX’s investment story.

“Homeboy you’re the one selling public market investors on short-term space datacenters,” Altman wrote .

For investors, the exchange was about more than bruised egos. It reignited questions about two competing visions for the future of artificial intelligence—one centered on expanding AI infrastructure here on Earth and the other betting that the next generation of computing could eventually orbit it.

From OpenAI Partners to AI Rivals

The public exchange is the latest chapter in a relationship that has unraveled over nearly a decade.

Musk helped found OpenAI in 2015 alongside Altman and other researchers as a nonprofit focused on developing artificial intelligence for humanity’s benefit. He left the organization’s board in 2018, later arguing that OpenAI had abandoned its original mission in favor of commercialization and close partnerships with major technology companies.

Since then, Musk has repeatedly referred to Altman as “Scam Altman” on X while accusing him of transforming OpenAI into a for-profit powerhouse at odds with its founding principles. The feud eventually spilled into courtrooms, public interviews, and competing AI products after Musk launched xAI in 2023.

That rivalry took on even greater significance after xAI merged into SpaceX ahead of the company’s June 2026 initial public offering. SpaceX debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX in one of the largest IPOs in history, giving public investors direct exposure to Musk’s increasingly ambitious AI strategy.

Apple’s Lawsuit Added Fuel to the Fire

The latest flare-up came one day after Apple filed a lawsuit in federal court against OpenAI, io Products, and former Apple employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu, accusing them of misappropriating confidential hardware trade secrets tied to future Apple devices.

Apple alleges the defendants improperly used confidential engineering information, manufacturing processes, and supplier details to accelerate OpenAI’s push into consumer hardware.

The lawsuit quickly became another talking point for Musk.

“Scam Altman strikes again …” Musk posted before adding, “He takes scamming to a whole new level.”

Altman answered with two pointed responses.

Alongside his criticism of SpaceX’s orbital AI ambitions, he added, “there are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again.”

Musk escalated the exchange further.

“We start flying them next year. Maybe you can come see them if your parole officer approves,” he wrote. “After stealing an open source AI charity, you then stole all of Apple’s phone technology! Wow. What do you plan for an encore?”

The “parole officer” remark was an insult rather than a reference to any criminal proceeding involving Altman.

Why “Space Datacenters” Matters

Altman’s response wasn’t simply another social media jab. It targeted one of the biggest assumptions behind SpaceX’s valuation.

Since going public, SpaceX has pitched orbital AI infrastructure as one of its most ambitious long-term growth opportunities alongside Starlink and its launch business. Musk argues that eventually moving AI computing into orbit could help solve growing constraints involving electricity, cooling capacity, and available land by harnessing continuous solar power and the natural cooling environment of space.

The company’s broader vision includes launching AI compute satellites using Starship, creating an orbital computing network capable of supporting increasingly demanding artificial intelligence workloads.

Altman has consistently questioned whether that timeline is realistic.

His criticism centers less on whether orbital computing is possible and more on whether it makes economic sense in the near term. Launch costs, hardware maintenance, radiation exposure, and the rapid expansion of terrestrial AI infrastructure, he argues, make Earth-based data centers the more practical solution for years to come.

What It Means for Investors

The Musk-Altman rivalry may dominate headlines, but investors have far more at stake than who wins the latest exchange on X.

For SpaceX shareholders, orbital AI infrastructure represents a meaningful part of the company’s long-term growth narrative. If Musk can deliver rapid Starship deployment, successfully launch AI compute satellites, and demonstrate that space-based infrastructure offers meaningful advantages over terrestrial alternatives, the strategy could open entirely new revenue opportunities beyond launch services and Starlink.

On the other hand, the vision comes with significant execution risk. Delays in Starship, slower-than-expected progress on orbital AI infrastructure, or continued advances in traditional data centers could challenge one of the key assumptions supporting SpaceX’s premium valuation.

The Apple lawsuit adds another layer of uncertainty across the broader AI industry as competition increasingly shifts beyond software and large language models into hardware, infrastructure, and intellectual property.

Whether orbital AI data centers become one of the defining investment stories of the next decade—or remain an ambitious engineering experiment—won’t ultimately be decided by the next exchange on X.

It will be decided by launches, execution, and whether SpaceX can turn one of the market’s boldest AI visions into a business that delivers returns for public shareholders.