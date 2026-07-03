Sam Altman Doesn’t Need an OpenAI IPO for Your Money. He Wants the Valuation Instead.

If you ask the average U.S. investor why companies go public, they'll probably say that they need capital for growth. Looking at OpenAI — which is literally burning billions of dollars per year on AI — it seems absolutely logical that the firm is about to run to the stock exchanges with outstretched hands. Expenses are growing, and revenue can't keep up. This seems to be a classic picture of a startup that urgently needs the cash of retail investors.

But in OpenAI's case, everything is different. The fact is that the company actually doesn't need your money, as it has absolutely no problem finding funding. So, why is OpenAI preparing for an initial public offering (IPO)?

An Endless Private Wallet

Let's look at the facts. In March 2026, OpenAI raised a colossal $122 billion and received a valuation of $852 billion. Who gave the company this money? Not ordinary investors buying shares through brokerage apps, but tech giants like Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT). This volume of money is also multiple times greater than the company's own revenue.

It is important to understand the mechanics here, because in many ways OpenAI does not receive "live" dollars. These are complex, structured deals. Amazon provides access to its AWS cloud servers, and Nvidia ships the latest chips for artificial intelligence (AI). And what does OpenAI give in return? Its equity.

If OpenAI needs hundreds of billions more dollars tomorrow, the company doesn't need to go to the stock exchange. Microsoft or other tech giants will gladly line up to increase their stakes in the AI firm. For OpenAI, selling a piece of itself to private investors is no problem at all.

The Fixed Price Tag Problem

If you have a line of the world's richest corporations ready to take your shares in exchange for hardware, why would you need the headache of a public market, reporting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and nervous retail investors? The answer lies in one word: valuation.

When OpenAI raises capital in the private market, the price is determined by a few people in a negotiation room. Bankers and funds agree, and that's it. This creates a ceiling, with OpenAI giving its shares to partners at a fixed price.

But OpenAI is selling its equity, and like any seller, it wants to sell its product as expensively as possible. The higher the price of one share, the fewer shares given away for the next batch of chips from Nvidia. This is exactly where Wall Street enters the stage.

The Main Goal of the IPO Is Not Cash, But the Market Quote

In my view, OpenAI is not looking at entering the open market to collect billions of dollars from investors, but for a market price tag. The firm wants millions of investors, pension funds, and algorithms to start trading shares and drive the valuation to $1 trillion or more. For OpenAI, the exchange is a tool for legitimizing a new, higher price.

If the public market essentially believes in OpenAI and assigns it a higher market capitalization — say $1.2 trillion — OpenAI has a victory on its hands. That's because the company's "currency" — its own shares — becomes significantly more expensive as a result. Accordingly, any subsequent capital raising will be much cheaper for the company in terms of shares and control.

OpenAI is not looking to potentially go public just to extract money from the market. Management wants the market to give OpenAI and its stock a status and valuation with which it can dictate terms to tech giants and future partners.

The Risk of 'SpaceX Syndrome' and the Volatility Trap

But this trillion-dollar strategy has a flip side. By entering the public market, a company loses the comfortable dome of private agreements. On the exchange, harsh pragmatism, dry quarterly reports, and ruthless algorithms call the shots.

Here, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman faces what we'll call "SpaceX (SPCX) syndrome.” As long as your company remains private, you can name any price to investors, backing it up with beautiful stories about flights to Mars or the creation of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Investors who believe you buy shares at a fixed price in closed rounds. But as soon as you open the doors to the public, your stock takes on a life of its own. Market makers and short-sellers do not look at vision, because they look at unit economics.

Let's imagine a hypothetical scenario. OpenAI goes public with a long-awaited valuation of $1 trillion, and three months later, a quarterly report comes out where infrastructure costs have once again exceeded revenue and the net loss has grown. For the public market, which has already been acting nervously in recent months, this would be a potential trigger for a selloff.

If quotes fall and the market cap drops — for example, to $700 billion — it would be a disaster for OpenAI's financing model. Having lost value on the exchange, an essential funding tool would automatically break, and OpenAI would no longer be able to sell its shares expensively. Procuring the next batch of chips or cloud servers would cost much more as a result. Management would have to give up a much larger percentage of the company, diluting founders and demoralizing employees. On the open market, quotes can run up and down — and if they run down, OpenAI will find itself in a trap with no easy way out.

OpenAI Is Simply Waiting for the Right Market Conditions

This is probably exactly why OpenAI — having recently filed an application with the SEC — looked at how feverish the tech sector has become and decided to hit the brakes. Why risk its valuation right now? OpenAI has no cash gap and is not pressed for time, while Amazon and Nvidia regularly supply hardware in exchange for equity. Going to the exchange at a time when the market is fluctuating would be a risk.

The logic of management right now is most likely both cynical and simple: They will simply wait for ideal market conditions. Management needs a moment of absolute calm and maximum euphoria on Wall Street. They need the Nasdaq to storm new historical highs, and investors armed with an appetite for risk. Only then will the market be able to lock in quotes at the coveted $1 trillion mark. If there is even the slightest risk that the open market values OpenAI at less than the current $852 billion, there will be no IPO. The firm simply does not need such a market valuation.

An Indicator for the Average Investor

If you are an ordinary investor wondering when you'll be able to buy shares of OpenAI, stop reading rumors and insider information about the company's internal schedules. The answer lies on the surface. Just look at the market as a whole.

If the market is growing confidently and steadily, inflation is falling, Fed rates are going down, and Big Tech is breaking profitability records, OpenAI will likely start rolling out its roadshow. But if the market remains stormy, with futures jumping back and forth, Altman will probably continue to sit quietly in the private capital sphere, waiting for a better moment.