Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has grown far beyond being just the company behind Google. Today, it sits at the center of the digital economy, with businesses spanning online search, digital advertising, YouTube, cloud computing, and a growing portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. From AI-powered Search features to expanding cloud services and ambitious bets in areas like healthcare and autonomous technology, Alphabet continues to shape how billions of people interact with technology every day.

With a massive market capitalization of over $4.3 trillion, the company stands among the most valuable businesses. Wall Street’s confidence has been fueled by strong execution across its core businesses, rapid growth in Google Cloud, and the belief that Alphabet is well-positioned to capitalize on the AI boom for years to come. Investors will get a fresh look at its quarterly financial performance when the company reports its second-quarter earnings report later this month.

Wall Street analysts are bullish, forecasting Alphabet to generate a profit of $2.86 per share in the second quarter, which would represent a 23.8% year-over-year (YOY) growth.

Plus, the company has built a solid track record of delivering results, beating analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. Last quarter, earnings rose 82% YOY to $5.11 per share, surging past estimates by 93.6%. Looking further ahead, analysts see fiscal 2026 EPS surging by 32.5% YOY to $14.32 and rising by another 3.7% annually to $14.85 in fiscal 2027.

Investors have largely stayed in Alphabet stock’s corner. The stock has climbed 98.1% over the past year, comfortably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains. Similarly, it considerably outpaced the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 2% gains over the same time frame.

Alphabet’s share performance over the past year has been anything but boring. For the most part, GOOG kept moving higher as investors became increasingly confident that the company was one of the biggest winners in the AI race. Excitement around AI-powered Search, strong growth at Google Cloud, and its expanding AI ecosystem helped the stock climb to a record high in May.

Of course, the ride has not been without a few bumps. The shares recently pulled back after Alphabet announced a massive equity raise to help fund its ambitious AI plans. While the move highlighted the company’s commitment to staying ahead in AI, it also reminded investors that leading this race comes with a hefty price tag.

Even so, the bigger picture remains encouraging. The stock is still up nearly 12% so far this year, and has gained more than 18% in the past three months. That suggests investors continue to believe Alphabet’s AI spending is beginning to translate into real business growth.

Analysts remain firmly bullish on GOOG stock, giving it an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 53 analysts covering the stock, 43 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” GOOG’s average analyst price target is $433.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.8% from the current levels.