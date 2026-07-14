Boeing’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

The Boeing Company (BA), incorporated in 1916, has grown into one of the world's largest aerospace and defense manufacturers. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company designs and produces everything from commercial passenger aircraft and military jets to satellites, helicopters, missiles, and space systems.

Boeing operates through three core businesses – Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services – serving customers ranging from leading global airlines to the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and governments around the world. Its iconic aircraft families, including the 737, 747, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, have helped shape modern aviation. With operations spanning more than 150 countries and a market capitalization of around $175.2 billion, Boeing remains one of the most influential names in the global aerospace industry.

The company is set to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Boeing’s loss for Q2 to narrow by 80.7% year over year (YOY) to -$0.24 per share. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of the previous four quarters while missing on two other occasions. Its adjusted loss per share for the last reported quarter narrowed 59.2% YOY to -$0.20, coming in better than the projections and beating the consensus estimates by 79%.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Boeing’s losses to shrink 99.1% YOY to -$0.10 per share from -$10.64 per share in fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2027, analysts expect a turnaround, with Boeing landing a profit of $4.06 per share.

BA stock has slipped 5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% returns and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 20.1% gains during the same time frame.

Over the past year, BA stock has lagged the broader market as investors weighed a long list of challenges. The aerospace giant is still carrying around $47 billion in debt, with sizable maturities approaching in 2026, leaving management focused on strengthening the balance sheet rather than rewarding shareholders. Meanwhile, the integration of Spirit AeroSystems, persistent supply chain bottlenecks, and negative commercial airplane margins have continued to pressure cash flow.

Investor confidence has also been tested by fresh headlines surrounding the 737 MAX. Earlier this month, two Southwest Airlines-operated MAX 8 aircraft diverted after crews reported technical issues. While both planes landed safely and there was no indication the incidents were related to the MCAS system linked to the 2018 and 2019 crashes, they served as another reminder that Boeing remains under intense scrutiny whenever operational issues arise.

Even so, sentiment has improved in recent weeks as signs of operational progress have started to outweigh those concerns. Boeing recently began operating a fourth 737 MAX assembly line, supporting plans to steadily increase production. According to Baird, the company delivered about 60 commercial aircraft in June, bringing second-quarter deliveries to roughly 167, ahead of analysts' expectations and raising optimism for a stronger earnings report.

The broader production outlook is also becoming more encouraging. Output of the 737 has stabilized, certification programs for the 737-7, 737-10, and 777-9 continue to advance, and the company has resolved several manufacturing issues that previously delayed deliveries. While execution risks remain, investors are increasingly betting that improving production discipline and stronger aircraft deliveries will eventually translate into healthier cash flow.

The stock holds a “Strong Buy” consensus from 29 analysts covering BA, with 21 pushing for a “Strong Buy,” three recommending a “Moderate Buy,” four suggesting a “Hold,” and one leaning toward a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target of $269.07 suggests an upside potential of 24.9% from the current price levels.