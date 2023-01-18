Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,950.32
|-40.65
|-1.02%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|393.56
|-4.21
|-1.06%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,506.32
|-404.53
|-1.19%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|334.99
|-4.17
|-1.23%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,454.42
|-102.77
|-0.89%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|278.92
|-2.62
|-0.93%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|MRNA
|197.50
|+6.81
|+3.57%
|Moderna Inc
|ON
|66.48
|+0.61
|+0.93%
|On Semiconductor
|QCOM
|122.84
|+2.56
|+2.13%
|Qualcomm Inc
|KLAC
|419.30
|+3.35
|+0.81%
|K L A-Tencor Corp
|AMAT
|110.17
|+0.76
|+0.69%
|Applied Materials
|AVGO
|576.80
|-2.44
|-0.42%
|Broadcom Ltd
|NXPI
|172.24
|+1.91
|+1.12%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|ASML
|653.34
|-4.85
|-0.74%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|LRCX
|469.05
|-1.94
|-0.41%
|Lam Research Corp
|MCHP
|74.44
|-0.05
|-0.07%
|Microchip Technology
|MU
|56.72
|-0.13
|-0.23%
|Micron Technology
|MRO
|27.11
|+0.31
|+1.16%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|HES
|153.42
|+1.77
|+1.17%
|Hess Corp
|OXY
|65.00
|+0.28
|+0.43%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|MPC
|121.77
|+0.12
|+0.10%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|COP
|120.14
|-0.10
|-0.08%
|Conocophillips
|DVN
|63.40
|-0.09
|-0.14%
|Devon Energy Corp
|PSX
|103.12
|+0.61
|+0.60%
|Phillips 66
|FANG
|145.45
|-0.28
|-0.19%
|Diamondback Energy
|JBHT
|184.35
|+8.06
|+4.57%
|J B Hunt Transport
|ODFL
|316.74
|+2.16
|+0.69%
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
|CHRW
|93.48
|+0.80
|+0.86%
|C.H. Robinson Ww
|ZS
|113.69
|+0.18
|+0.16%
|Zscaler Inc
|STX
|58.34
|+1.36
|+2.39%
|Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
|PNC
|152.97
|-8.88
|-5.49%
|PNC Bank
|KHC
|39.98
|-2.35
|-5.55%
|Kraft Heinz Company
|HRL
|44.87
|-1.48
|-3.19%
|Hormel Foods Corp
|CAG
|38.55
|-1.48
|-3.70%
|Conagra Brands Inc
|GIS
|78.82
|-3.04
|-3.71%
|General Mills
|HSY
|219.89
|-6.27
|-2.77%
|Hershey Foods Corp
|CPB
|53.23
|-1.43
|-2.62%
|Campbell Soup Company
|MDLZ
|65.16
|-1.86
|-2.78%
|Mondelez Intl Inc
|STZ
|220.56
|-3.22
|-1.44%
|Constellation Brands Inc
|SCHW
|80.93
|-2.56
|-3.07%
|The Charles Schwab Corp
|IBM
|141.24
|-3.95
|-2.72%
|International Business Machines
|ZNH23
|115-260
|+1-045
|+0.99%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|102.371
|-0.019
|-0.02%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.07951
|+0.00067
|+0.06%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|128.781
|+0.637
|+0.50%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,906.6
|-3.3
|-0.17%
|Gold
|SIH23
|23.670
|-0.398
|-1.65%
|Silver