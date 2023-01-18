Barchart.com
Market:
Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,950.32 -40.65 -1.02%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 393.56 -4.21 -1.06%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,506.32 -404.53 -1.19%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 334.99 -4.17 -1.23%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,454.42 -102.77 -0.89%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 278.92 -2.62 -0.93%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
MRNA 197.50 +6.81 +3.57%
Moderna Inc
ON 66.48 +0.61 +0.93%
On Semiconductor
QCOM 122.84 +2.56 +2.13%
Qualcomm Inc
KLAC 419.30 +3.35 +0.81%
K L A-Tencor Corp
AMAT 110.17 +0.76 +0.69%
Applied Materials
AVGO 576.80 -2.44 -0.42%
Broadcom Ltd
NXPI 172.24 +1.91 +1.12%
Nxp Semiconductors
ASML 653.34 -4.85 -0.74%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
LRCX 469.05 -1.94 -0.41%
Lam Research Corp
MCHP 74.44 -0.05 -0.07%
Microchip Technology
MU 56.72 -0.13 -0.23%
Micron Technology
MRO 27.11 +0.31 +1.16%
Marathon Oil Corp
HES 153.42 +1.77 +1.17%
Hess Corp
OXY 65.00 +0.28 +0.43%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
MPC 121.77 +0.12 +0.10%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
COP 120.14 -0.10 -0.08%
Conocophillips
DVN 63.40 -0.09 -0.14%
Devon Energy Corp
PSX 103.12 +0.61 +0.60%
Phillips 66
FANG 145.45 -0.28 -0.19%
Diamondback Energy
JBHT 184.35 +8.06 +4.57%
J B Hunt Transport
ODFL 316.74 +2.16 +0.69%
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
CHRW 93.48 +0.80 +0.86%
C.H. Robinson Ww
ZS 113.69 +0.18 +0.16%
Zscaler Inc
STX 58.34 +1.36 +2.39%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
PNC 152.97 -8.88 -5.49%
PNC Bank
KHC 39.98 -2.35 -5.55%
Kraft Heinz Company
HRL 44.87 -1.48 -3.19%
Hormel Foods Corp
CAG 38.55 -1.48 -3.70%
Conagra Brands Inc
GIS 78.82 -3.04 -3.71%
General Mills
HSY 219.89 -6.27 -2.77%
Hershey Foods Corp
CPB 53.23 -1.43 -2.62%
Campbell Soup Company
MDLZ 65.16 -1.86 -2.78%
Mondelez Intl Inc
STZ 220.56 -3.22 -1.44%
Constellation Brands Inc
SCHW 80.93 -2.56 -3.07%
The Charles Schwab Corp
IBM 141.24 -3.95 -2.72%
International Business Machines
ZNH23 115-260 +1-045 +0.99%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 102.371 -0.019 -0.02%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.07951 +0.00067 +0.06%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 128.781 +0.637 +0.50%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,906.6 -3.3 -0.17%
Gold
SIH23 23.670 -0.398 -1.65%
Silver

Most Popular News

Soybeans - A hand scooping soybeans 1
Soybean Meal: Naked and Afraid
People and teaching - Man Reading Business Section 2
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For January 17 - 20
Wall Street - Nasdaq at Night 3
Morgan Stanley Spikes on Results Making Short Puts Attractive to Income Investors
Charts, tickers, traders - Stock chart on computer screen -ZzOa5G8hSPI-unsplash 4
Crude Oil is Getting Primed for a Seasonal Rally
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 5
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Mostly Lower Amid Renewed Recession Fears, Weak China GDP Weighs
