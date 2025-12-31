Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Santa Clara, California-based Intel Corporation (INTC) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. Valued at $175.2 billion by market cap, the company's major products include microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphics, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products. The leading chipmaker is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect INTC to report a loss of $0.02 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect INTC to report a loss per share of $0.14, up 83.5% from $0.85 in fiscal 2024. Meanwhile, its EPS is expected to rise 221.4% year over year to $0.17 in fiscal 2026.

INTC stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 88.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 24% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 23, INTC shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.01. The company’s revenue was $13.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $13.1 billion forecast. For Q4, INTC expects revenue in the range of $12.8 billion to $13.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on INTC stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 42 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 33 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and five advocate a “Strong Sell.” While INTC currently trades above its mean price target of $36.74, the Street-high price target of $52 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 39.4%.