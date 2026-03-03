Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Micron Technology Short-Put Plays Have Huge Yields - Attractive to Value Investors

Mark R. Hake, CFA - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock

Shorting cash-secured put options on Micron Technology (MU) can yield huge returns. A 2-month away MU put option yields 9.6% for a strike price 9% lower. And a one-month expiry MU put 9% lower has a 5.8% yield.

MU is down 7% today at $383.43. That has pushed up its put option premium in near-term expiry periods. Value investors can short out-of-the-money (OTM) put options to set a potentially lower buy-in point.

MU stock - last 3 months - Barchart - March 3, 2026

Shorting OTM Puts

For example, a one-month expiry put option in MU expiring April 2, 2026, has a $20.35 premium for the $350.00 put option contract. That strike price is $33.83 lower than today's spot price, i.e., it's 8.8% out-of-the-money (OTM).

But an investor who secures $35,000 with their brokerage firm can enter an order to “Sell to Open” this put contractand immediately receive $2,035 in their account

That's an immediate yield of 5.814% (i.e., $2,035/$35,000).

MU puts expiring April 2, 2026 - Barchart - As of March 3, 2026

Moreover, the breakeven point, in case MU stock falls to $350 on or before April 2, is:

  $350 - $20.35 = $329.65 B/E

That is -14.7% lower than today's price. So, you can see why value investors love shorting these high-yield puts.

In fact, going out a little further shows that even higher yields and lower breakevens are available.

For example, look at the May 15, 2026, put option. The $330 strike price put, which is -14.7% lower than today's price, has a midpoint premium of $26.10 per put.

That works out to an immediate yield of 7.90% (i.e., $26.10/$330.00).

MU puts expiring May 15, 2026 - Barchart - As of March 3, 2026

Moreover, the breakeven point (B/E) is 21.4% lower (i.e., $330 - $26.10 = $303.90).

That means a value investor can get paid handsomely while waiting to buy in at these lower strike prices.

After all, the target prices for MU stock are significantly higher.

MU Target Prices

Analysts have been raising their price targets (PT) for MU stock. For example, Yahoo! Finance reports that the average PT is $393.35 from 42 analysts. That is up from $356.51 a month ago, as I reported in a January 28, 2026, Barchart article.

Moreover, 23 analysts surveyed by AnaChart.com, which tracks recent analyst write-ups, have an average PT of $454.38. That's up from $433.37 a month ago.

This means analysts believe that the underlying value of MU has increased, not fallen, in the last month.

Setting a FCF-Based PT

Micron reported very strong results on Dec. 17, 2026, and its upcoming results are expected on March 25. Management said they expect “substantial new records” in revenue as well as adjusted free cash flow (FCF) for both fiscal Q2 (ending Feb. 28) and its full FY ending Aug. 31, 2026.

For example, last quarter it generated $3.9 billion in adj. FCF on $13.643 billion in revenue, a 28.6% adj. FCF margin. Analysts' estimates for the year ending Aug. 2026 revenue are $76.9 billion, and $98.2 billion for the following year.

If Micron Technology makes a 30% adj. FCF margin, it could generate $23 billion in adj. FCF this fiscal year and $29.5 billion next year.

So, if the market values this at a 4% FCF yield (i.e., 25x multiple), the stock could be worth between $575 billion and $737.5 billion.

That is +33% higher than today's $432 billion market cap for the 2026 estimate and 71% higher for the following year.

That sets the price target (PT) at between $510 and $656 per share over the next 12 months.

The bottom line is that shorting these out-of-the-money put options in one and two-month expiry periods is a good value investing opportunity.


On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MU 379.75 -32.92 -7.98%
Micron Technology

Most Popular News

A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
SoFi Drops 44%. Should You Buy the Stock Now or Stay Away?
Stickers with AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics on new laptop computer by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
The Smart Money Is Broadcasting a Subtle Warning About AMD Stock Options
A hand holding a smartphone with the logos for Magnificent 7 companies_ Image by gguy via Shutterstock_ 3
Are the Magnificent Seven Stocks Losing Steam? Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock 5
ConocoPhillips Stock Jumps - Time to Sell Covered Calls in COP?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot