Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

ConocoPhillips Stock Jumps - Time to Sell Covered Calls in COP?

Mark R. Hake, CFA - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock

ConocoPhillips (COP) stock is up over 3.0% today due to the Iran war turmoil. It could be time for existing shareholders to sell out-of-the-money (OTM) covered call options, given the 2.48% one-month yield for 5.5% higher strike prices.

COP is at $117.03, up $3.54 (+3.2%) today,  up $15.24 (+15%) from $101.79 from Feb. 2. As it stands, COP stock now has a 2.87% annual dividend yield. 

COP stock - last 3 months - Barchart - Monday, March 2, 2026

But this same yield can be made in one month by selling covered calls. This article will show how.

Target Prices

ConocoPhillips reported strong cash flow on Feb. 5 and the company said it would pay out 45% of its cash flow to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.

I showed in a Feb. 6 Barchart article that Conoco's cash flow could pay for its annual $3.36 dividend per share (DPS).

My price target in the article was between $112 and $126 per share, based on its historical dividend yield metrics. Moreover, analysts' price targets now range between $116.48 (Yahoo! Finance) and $136.16 (AnaChart.com).

So, COP stock could still have some upside.

Shorting OTM COP Puts

In the Feb. 6 Barchart article ("ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?"), I discussed shorting the March 13 expiry put option at the $104 strike price. 

That short-put play yielded 2.60% (i.e., $2.71 in premium received/$104.00 strike price). Today the premium has fallen to just 38 cents. So, it's been very successful and likely to expire worthless, giving the short-seller a full profit.

It might make sense for existing shareholders, or new buyers, to sell a new one-month put.

For example, the April 2, 2026, expiry $111.00 strike price put, which is 5.30% lower than today's price (i.e., “out-of-the-money” or OTM), has a $2.36 midpoint premium.

That gives a short-seller a one-month 2.13% yield (i.e., $2.36/$111.00 = 0.02126 = 2.13%).

COP puts expiring April 2, 2026 - Barchart - As of March 2, 2026

But investors can actually make more shorting a similar distance (i.e., 5.30% away from the spot price) covered call option.

Shorting COP Covered Calls

Note that in the same expiry period, the $123 call option has a midpoint premium of $3.64. This strike price is 4.94% away from the spot price (i.e., “out-of-the-money” or OTM). That means a covered call seller makes a one-month 3.11% yield (i.e., $3.64/$166.99 = 0.0311).

COP calls expiring April 2, 2026 - Barchart - As of March 2, 2026

Moreover, the $124.00 strike price call option, 5.79% away from the spot trading price, has a covered call yield of 2.78% (i.e., $3.25/$116.99 = -.02778).

So, on average, if an investor does two covered calls at these strike prices, the distance would be 5.44% OTM, close to the short-put OTM distance of 5.30%.

However, these one-month covered call plays would average 2.945% (i.e., (2.78% + 3.11% /2)), which is significantly higher than the 2.13% short-put play yield for the same OTM distance.

Moreover, making a 2.95% yield shorting these covered calls over one month is better than the annual 2.87% yield owning COP shares.

That shows that this could be a profitable play for the next month.


On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COP 116.44 +2.98 +2.63%
Conocophillips

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
‘This is Not Business as Usual. This is Risk’: Michael Burry Warns Nvidia Looks Strikingly Similar to Cisco Just Prior to Dot Com Bubble Crash
Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 2
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons to Buy Broadcom Stock Before March 4
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
52 Massive Vol/OI Spikes Expire March 20—Profit Plays on Top 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot