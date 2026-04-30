Warren Buffett Says the 2026 Stock Market Dip Isn’t Big Enough: ‘If There is a Big Decline, We Will Deploy’ Capital

The stock market has been wobbling for a while now. Investors are stressing about AI bubbles, geopolitics, yields, and everything in between. Volatility is back with a vengeance, and there’s a growing chorus of voices claiming we’re now in the early stages of a huge correction.

This is precisely when you’d expect rockstar investors like Warren Buffett to start scooping up bargain stocks hand over fist, right? Wrong.

The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) chairman and former CEO is sitting on a massive pile of cash, and he’s always poised to act. But in a recent CNBC interview, Buffett said his capital will be staying on the sidelines until markets fall further.

He claims the wobbles we’ve seen so far in 2026 are “nothing,” and bigger and better opportunities are just over the horizon. Buffett isn’t bearish, and he’s not calling for a crash. He simply doesn’t believe in buying for the sake of buying.

Let’s be honest: Every portfolio could benefit from that level of discipline—but to understand why this all matters, it’s important to look at Berkshire Hathaway’s position.

What Counts as a “Big Decline”?

Warren Buffett’s company has one of the biggest war chests in history. He’s been shrewdly building cash, letting profits accumulate, and trimming his positions for decades. Now, Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on $373 billion in cash and Treasury bills.

During bull runs, it goes without saying this strategy frustrates investors. But when conditions shift, Buffett is ready to buy the shares that everybody else is being forced to sell. And his company doesn’t deploy capital just because indexes have dropped by a few points.

That’s why he isn’t impressed with this year’s market pullback. Even with the noticeable declines we saw in Q1, many parts of the market are still trading above their historical averages, and they’re supported by fairly strong earnings expectations.

“Three times since I’ve taken over Berkshire, it’s gone down more than 50%,” he said. “This is nothing.”

So, how big does a decline need to be to get Berkshire Hathaway moving?

Historically, Buffett has always made his biggest plays during periods of genuine market distress. We’re not talking about a 10% slump. We’re talking about the 2008 Financial Crisis, Covid-19 market crash, and big-time credit market dislocation.

It’s times like these when liquidity really dries up, decision-making is driven by fear, and high-quality assets start getting sold off indiscriminately. That’s when share prices really disconnect from their true value—and it’s also when Warren Buffett waltzes in with his incredibly large wallet.

Warren Buffett’s inactivity tells us that we’re not currently witnessing a distressed market. We’ve just got a slightly cheaper version of an expensive market, and this is the key lesson that every investor needs to consider moving forward.

The Psychology That Most Investors Get Wrong

Let’s be honest: Most of Wall Street operates using the same playbook. When markets rise, we buy aggressively. When prices fall, we panic. And when there’s a modest dip, we treat it like a great opportunity without questioning valuation.

More important still, investors tend to treat holding large amounts of cash as a synonym for underinvestment. That’s the opposite of what Warren Buffett is doing—and his success speaks for itself.

Unlike the rest of us, Buffett is comfortable doing nothing when markets get expensive, and he’s ready to act decisively when fear generates great opportunities. This strategy requires both a lot of patience and the ability to sit on a big pile of cash without getting FOMO.

Buffett treats cash as optionality that enables his company to act quickly and buy when others can’t. Presently, that optionality appears to be more valuable than chasing marginal opportunities.

This is an important lesson that we can all learn from. But it’s also important to understand your own limitations in terms of replicating his strategy.

Can You Replicate Warren Buffett’s Strategy?

We all want to be like Warren Buffett. But it’s important to remember that he operates at a massive scale.

He’s a value investor who operates on incredibly long time horizons, and he’s got access to unique deals and opportunities you and I don’t find out about until everything’s been signed and the press releases have been published.

It probably doesn’t make a lot of sense for you to sit on a stockpile of cash waiting for a crash that may or may not happen. What does make sense is for you to think more critically about what kind of dip we’re in and the true value of what you’re buying.

That’s what Warren Buffett thinks about—and it’s why Berkshire Hathaway’s frighteningly large pile of cash is going to stay right where it’s at for now.