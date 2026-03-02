Are the Magnificent Seven Stocks Losing Steam? Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?

The “Magnificent Seven" stocks, the tech powerhouses that have fueled the U.S. stock market for years, are showing signs of fatigue early in 2026. After dominating the S&P 500 ($SPX) for years, a fresh debate has sparked among investors about whether the Magnificent Seven stock rally has finally peaked and whether one should buy, hold, or sell these mega-cap tech stocks.

Let’s find out what the right play is now.

What’s Happening With the Magnificent Seven?

The Magnificent Seven is a group of dominant large-cap tech companies that includes Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA). These stocks have powered through the AI-led bull run in recent years, accounting for a staggering portion of the S&P 500’s gains.

However, most of these names have had a difficult start to the year 2026. Here is how these stocks have fared so far this year.

Microsoft: down 17.39%

Apple: down 2.24%

Amazon: down 10.1%

Alphabet: down 1.83%

Meta Platforms: down 1.13%

Nvidia: down 2.44%

Tesla: down 11.22%

Part of this sell-off is a 2026 market rotation away from AI stocks with lofty valuations toward previously overlooked areas such as storage, infrastructure, and other cyclical sectors. Investors may be pulling capital away from the Mag 7, but the core drivers behind these mega-cap techs (innovation, scale, and AI investment) haven’t disappeared.

Let me give you my three personal favorites from the Mag 7 group, which I believe will reward investors in the long run once the market rotates back.

Stock #1: Microsoft

Despite its 17% fall, Microsoft makes a compelling case for why it is still a must-own stock. In its recent Q2 of fiscal 2026, revenue surged 17% to $81.3 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) jumped 24%. AI is quickly emerging as a major growth engine, with Azure up 39% and cloud revenue reaching $50 billion for the first time. Despite massive AI investments, Microsoft's operating margins expanded to 47%.

Despite spending $37.5 billion on capital expenditures, Microsoft generated $5.9 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the quarter and returned $12.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. No matter the market sentiment, with a solid backlog of $625 billion, aggressive AI expansion, and strong analyst backing, Microsoft appears more like a temporarily discounted long-term AI leader.

Analysts expect Microsoft’s earnings to increase by 20% in fiscal 2026, followed by another 14.4% in fiscal 2028. Overall, Wall Street has rated MSFT a “Strong Buy.” Of the 50 analysts covering MSFT stock, 41 have a “Strong Buy” recommendation, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five rate it a “Hold.” The average price target of $595.60 implies the stock has 49.9% potential upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $678 suggests the stock could rally as much as 70.6% over the next 12 months.

Stock #2: Nvidia

Often the standout stock in this group, NVDA is also facing the consequences of AI bubble concerns. But it remains my top favorite AI pick. The company reported its Q4 fiscal 2026 earnings last week, strengthening its position as the “Godfather of AI.”

Total revenue surged 73% year-over-year (YOY) to $68 billion, with data center revenue up 75% to $62 billion. Full-year data center revenue reached $194 billion, up 68%, and has scaled nearly 13x since fiscal 2023, a remarkable growth fueled by generative AI adoption. Demand is not only great; it is also expanding. Blackwell systems are quickly ramping up, while Hopper and even older Ampere solutions have sold out in the cloud. The company's networking revenue alone exceeded $31 billion for the full year, highlighting how Nvidia is monetizing the entire AI infrastructure stack and not just GPUs. Adjusted earnings increased 82% in Q4 and 60% for the full year. Despite massive AI investments, Nvidia generated $97 billion in FCF for the full year, returning $41 billion to shareholders. What’s impressive is very few companies have managed to combine hypergrowth with this level of profitability.

Analysts expect Nvidia’s earnings to increase by 57.8% in fiscal 2027, followed by another 20.3% in fiscal 2028. Overall, analysts rate NVDA stock a “Strong Buy.” Of the 50 analysts covering the stock, 45 rate it a “Strong Buy,” three say it is a “Moderate Buy,” one rates it a “Hold,” and one says it is a “Strong Sell.” The average target price of $262.37 implies NVDA stock can rally as much as 43.6% from current levels. The high price estimate of $352 suggests the stock can climb 92.7% from here.

Stock #3: Alphabet

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, might be deemed as the Mag 7 stock losing steam. However, its fundamentals suggest this is far from a broken growth story.

In the most recent fourth quarter, revenue surged 18% YOY to $113.8 billion, with earnings increase of 31% to $2.82 per share. Google Search, which still holds an 89.8% global market share, grew 17% to $63.1 billion.

Additionally, Google Cloud is emerging as a second powerful growth engine. Cloud revenue climbed 48% to $17.7 billion, while backlog doubled to $240 billion, indicating great future prospects. Nearly 75% of Cloud customers now use its vertically integrated AI solutions boosting generative AI-driven product revenue up nearly 400% YOY. Gemini alone now serves over 120,000 customers, including 95% of the top 20 SaaS companies. Importantly, Alphabet is funding this AI expansion from a position of strength. The company generated $73.3 billion in free cash flow, ended the quarter with $126.8 billion in cash and marketable securities, and continues to return capital through buybacks and dividends.

Analysts expect Alphabet’s earnings to increase by 7.3% in fiscal 2026, followed by another 14.7% in fiscal 2027. On Wall Street, GOOGL stock is an overall “Strong Buy." Out of the 55 analysts covering Alphabet stock, 47 have a “Strong Buy” recommendation, three recommend “Moderate Buy,” and five rate it a “Hold.” Based on analysts' average price target of $379.11, Wall Street sees a potential upside of about 23.8% in the next 12 months. Plus, its high price estimate of $420 suggests the stock can climb by 37% from current levels.

So — Buy, Hold, or Sell the Magnificent Seven?

Despite recent underperformance, even CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer says he is not abandoning the Mag 7. He argued that while a trend toward storage and hardware stocks has momentarily overshadowed big tech, the fundamentals supporting these mega-cap names remain intact.

I agree with Cramer that it is better to hold on to them rather than to panic sell. Although the Mag 7 may be losing short-term steam, it doesn’t necessarily mean their reign is over. Savvy investors don’t buy when the stocks are soaring. It is smart investing to gradually accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals, competitive advantages, balance sheet strength, and an ongoing role in AI innovation. Nevertheless, AI stocks carry some risks, including higher capital expenditures pressuring margins, slower cloud growth, and regulatory pressures, among others.

If you still believe in these tech titans and can handle the short-term volatility, temporary weakness in these dominant AI stocks presents a rare accumulation opportunity. Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish across the group, with Apple as a “Moderate Buy” and Tesla as an overall “Hold.”