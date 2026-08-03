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Stocks Settle Sharply Higher as Middle East Tensions Ease

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Monday closed up +1.48%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) closed up +1.32%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed up +1.78%.  September E-mini S&P futures (ESU26) rose +1.49%, and September E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQU26) rose +1.77%.

Stock indices settled sharply higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 posting a 2-month high, the Dow Jones Industrials posting a 3.5-week high, and the Nasdaq 100 posting a 1.5-week high.  Stocks rallied on Monday as the latest signs of easing tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices sharply lower and allayed fears about faster inflation.  The slump in crude oil also knocked bond yields lower and supported stocks.  The 10-year T-note yield fell -5 bp to 4.68%. 

Stocks extended their gains on Monday amid signs of strength in the US economy after the July ISM manufacturing index rose by +2.3 to 55.6, stronger than expectations of 53.9 and the fastest pace of expansion in four years.

On the negative side, US June construction spending unexpectedly fell -0.1% m/m, weaker than expectations of a +0.2% m/m increase.

Dovish comments on Monday from New York Fed President John Williams were supportive for stocks and bonds, as he said interest rates remain well positioned and inflation should ease during the second half of the year.

Sep WTI crude oil prices (CLU26) fell more than 5% on Monday, hoping the Strait of Hormuz could soon be reopened as geopolitical tensions ease.  President Trump called off a planned attack on Iran, and Iran suggested negotiations to get more ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz were making progress. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a call with President Trump over the weekend and "stressed the need to prioritize dialogue to reduce escalation and the importance of making every possible effort to achieve calm."

The outlook for strong Q2 earnings is a bullish factor for stocks. Forecasts compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence suggest Q2 earnings may increase by +23%, close to Q1’s blowout earnings of +30%, which was more than double the +12% analysts had expected. AI spending is expected to account for most of earnings, with AI infrastructure stocks set to contribute nearly 60% of the S&P 500's earnings-per-share growth in Q2.  So far, earnings results have been positive, with 86% of the 311 S&P 500 companies that have reported Q2 earnings beating estimates, according to Bloomberg data. 

The markets are discounting a 66% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on September 15-16.

Overseas stock markets settled mixed on Monday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 rallied to a new all-time high and closed up +1.08%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.59%.  Japan's Nikkei-225 Stock Average closed down -0.94%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) on Monday closed up +13.5 ticks.  The 10-year T-note yield fell -5.1 bp to 4.684%.  Sep T-notes moved higher amid Monday’s slump of more than -5% in WTI crude oil prices, suppressing inflation expectations.  T-notes also gained support on Monday after the US Treasury said it will allow Japan to use the Foreign and International Monetary Authorities Repo Facility, which will allow the BOJ to use its Treasury holdings as collateral to access dollars, rather than sell the bonds on the open market to raise cash for yen intervention.

European government bond yields moved lower on Monday.  The 10-year German bund yield fell -5.4 bp to 3.152%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield fell -9.7 bp to 4.953%.

The Eurozone July S&P manufacturing PMI was revised downward by -0.1 to 51.9 from the originally reported 52.0. 

German June retail sales fell -1.1% m/m, weaker than expectations of -0.3% m/m and the biggest decline in 13 months.

The markets are discounting an 88% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at their next policy meeting on September 10.

US Stock Movers

The Magnificent Seven stocks, sans Apple, rallied on Monday, a bullish factor for the broader market. Meta Platforms (META) closed up more than +6%, and Amazon.com (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) closed up more than +4%.  Also, Tesla (TSLA) closed up more than +3%, and Nvidia (NVDA) closed up more than +2%.

Airline stocks and cruise line operators moved higher with Monday’s -5% plunge in crude oil prices.  Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) closed up more than +6%, and American Airlines Group (AAL), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), and Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed up more than +5%.  Also, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed up more than +4%, and Carnival (CCL) closed up more than +3%.  In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) closed up more than +1%.

Software stocks rose on Monday to provide support to the overall market.  Oracle (ORCL) closed up more than +9%, and ServiceNow (NOW), Thomson Reuters (TRI), and Workday (WDAY) closed up more than +3%.  Also, Atlassian Corp (TEAM), Datadog (DDOG), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) closed up more than +2%, and Salesforce (CRM) closed up more than +1%. 

Energy stocks and service providers were under pressure on Monday after WTI crude oil tumbled more than -5%. Diamondback Energy (FANG), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed down more than -2%.  Also, APA Corp (APA), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Devon Energy (DVN), Haliburton (HAL), and Valero Energy (VLO) closed down more than -1%.

Atkore (ATKR) closed up more than +28% after Prysmian agreed to acquire the company for $3.8 billion, or about $95 a share. 

Boeing (BA) closed up more than +8% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials after BNP Paribas double-upgraded the stock to outperform from underperform.

Ferguson Enterprises (FERG) closed up more than +6% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the stock will replace Electronic Arts in the S&P 500 before the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5. 

Corning (GLW) closed up more than +6% after Truist Securities upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $175.

CNH Industrial (CNH) closed up more than +5% after boosting its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to 41 cents to 46 cents from a previous forecast of 35 cents to 45 cents, above the consensus of 41 cents. 

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) closed up more than +3% after agreeing to combine with Indivior Pharmaceuticals in a tax-free all-stock merger of equals. 

GameStop (GME) closed down more than -12% after announcing plans to exchange about $1.4 billion in outstanding convertible senior notes for shares of its common stock with certain existing shareholders.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) closed down more than -8% after reporting Q2 net product revenues of $119.2 million, weaker than the consensus of $122.3 million.

Marriott International (MAR) closed down more than -6% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q2 revenue of $7.07 billion, weaker than the consensus of $7.22 billion.

Fair Isaac (FICO) closed down more than -6% after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to peer perform from outperform. 

eBay (EBAY) closed down more than -5% after Wells Fargo Securities downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight with a price target of $92.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) closed down more than -3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight with a price target of $38. 

Earnings Reports (8/4/2026)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), AMETEK Inc (AME), Amgen Inc (AMGN), Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), Aptiv PLC (APTV), Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM), Arista Networks Inc (ANET), Assurant Inc (AIZ), Ball Corp (BALL), Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG), Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Caterpillar Inc (CAT), Cummins Inc (CMI), DaVita Inc (DVA), Devon Energy Corp (DVN), Duke Energy Corp (DUK), DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD), Emerson Electric Co (EMR), EOG Resources Inc (EOG), Expeditors International of Washingtom (EXPD), Fidelity National Information (FIS), Gartner Inc (IT), Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD), Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC), Henry Schein Inc (HSIC), IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Jacobs Solutions Inc (J), Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), Kimco Realty Corp (KIM), Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), McDonald's Corp (MCD), Merck & Co Inc (MRK), Mosaic Co/The (MOS), NRG Energy Inc (NRG), Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY), Pfizer Inc (PFE), Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW), Prudential Financial Inc (PRU), Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), Qnity Electronics Inc (Q), Revvity Inc (RVTY), Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), Sysco Corp (SYY), TransDigm Group Inc (TDG), Waters Corp (WAT), WW Grainger Inc (GWW), Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN), Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALK 50.21 +2.76 +5.82%
Alaska Air Group
GOOGL 373.51 +17.38 +4.88%
Alphabet Cl A
MPC 307.03 -9.44 -2.98%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
CRCL 60.35 -2.26 -3.61%
Circle Internet Group Cl A
TRI 101.61 +3.48 +3.55%
Thomson Reuters Corp
OXY 55.47 -1.60 -2.80%
Occidental Petroleum
TSLA 322.08 +10.87 +3.49%
Tesla Inc
GLW 146.64 +8.39 +6.07%
Corning Inc
FANG 198.75 -4.20 -2.07%
Diamondback Energy
FERG 250.08 +15.75 +6.72%
Ferguson Enterprises Inc
SPY 757.67 +10.64 +1.42%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
GME 19.06 -2.66 -12.25%
Gamestop Corp
META 590.24 +33.53 +6.02%
META Platforms Inc
ORCL 141.85 +11.98 +9.22%
Oracle Corp
AAL 16.04 +0.77 +5.04%
American Airlines Gp
QQQ 700.07 +12.08 +1.76%
Invesco QQQ Trust
PSX 206.19 -5.49 -2.59%
Phillips 66
EBAY 107.13 -6.88 -6.03%
Ebay Inc
NOW 114.19 +2.96 +2.66%
Servicenow Inc
RCL 324.00 +5.70 +1.79%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
CNH 10.80 +0.55 +5.37%
CNH Industrial N.V.
CRM 185.95 +1.93 +1.05%
Salesforce Inc
BA 233.49 +17.35 +8.03%
Boeing Company
MAR 346.83 -26.00 -6.97%
Marriot Int Cl A
UAL 128.39 +7.06 +5.82%
United Airlines Holdings
CVX 193.18 -3.65 -1.85%
Chevron Corp
ATKR 93.55 +20.59 +28.22%
Atkore Inc
DDOG 273.60 +5.63 +2.10%
Datadog Cl A
SUPN 46.00 +1.37 +3.07%
Supernus Pharm
$IUXX 28,776.80 +502.60 +1.78%
Nasdaq 100 Index
FICO 1,045.46 -77.51 -6.90%
Fair Isaac and Company
ZNU26 108-135s +0-135 +0.39%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 487.65 +22.93 +4.93%
Microsoft Corp
ESU26 7,628.25s +109.00 +1.45%
S&P 500 E-Mini
NCLH 19.76 +1.23 +6.64%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
VLO 307.54 -5.36 -1.71%
Valero Energy Corp
$DOWI 53,178.41 +693.38 +1.32%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DIA 531.22 +6.90 +1.32%
Dow Industrials SPDR
PLTR 125.65 +2.59 +2.10%
Palantir Technologies Cl A
NVDA 206.64 +5.89 +2.93%
Nvidia Corp
KRYS 312.57 -28.55 -8.37%
Krystal Biotech Inc
COP 119.16 -1.32 -1.10%
Conocophillips
$SPX 7,600.50 +110.78 +1.48%
S&P 500 Index
LUV 47.07 +2.10 +4.67%
Southwest Airlines Company
NQU26 28,891.75s +487.50 +1.72%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
CCL 28.74 +0.93 +3.34%
Carnival Corporation Ltd
WDAY 165.05 +4.71 +2.94%
Workday Inc
DAL 91.59 +4.15 +4.75%
Delta Air Lines Inc
CLU26 80.34s -4.33 -5.11%
Crude Oil WTI
APA 36.87 -0.45 -1.21%
Apa Corp
HAL 31.89 -0.36 -1.12%
Halliburton Company
TEAM 103.71 +2.69 +2.67%
Atlassian Corp
DVN 44.57 -0.56 -1.24%
Devon Energy Corp
AMZN 284.02 +12.44 +4.58%
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