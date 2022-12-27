Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart’s Top Stock Pick. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Advanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
-
- Market PulseCommodity GroupingsFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasInsider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,839.50
|-5.32
|-0.14%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|382.28
|-0.63
|-0.16%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,314.59
|+110.66
|+0.33%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|333.03
|+1.10
|+0.33%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|10,877.05
|-108.40
|-0.99%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|264.73
|-2.63
|-0.98%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|TSLA
|113.36
|-9.79
|-7.95%
|Tesla Inc
|AAPL
|130.00
|-1.86
|-1.41%
|Apple Inc
|NVDA
|144.11
|-7.95
|-5.23%
|Nvidia Corp
|NXPI
|153.90
|-3.77
|-2.39%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|MRVL
|36.21
|-0.98
|-2.64%
|Marvell Technology Inc
|MU
|49.97
|-0.23
|-0.46%
|Micron Technology
|ASML
|541.43
|-9.94
|-1.80%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|MCHP
|69.31
|-0.62
|-0.89%
|Microchip Technology
|LUV
|34.37
|-1.72
|-4.77%
|Southwest Airlines Company
|KMX
|61.01
|+0.85
|+1.41%
|Carmax Inc
|WYNN
|84.64
|+3.92
|+4.86%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|LVS
|48.58
|+2.06
|+4.43%
|Las Vegas Sands
|MGM
|34.32
|+0.50
|+1.48%
|MGM Resorts International
|COP
|118.43
|+1.38
|+1.18%
|Conocophillips
|DVN
|63.26
|+0.75
|+1.20%
|Devon Energy Corp
|XOM
|109.70
|+1.02
|+0.94%
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|HAL
|39.35
|+0.26
|+0.67%
|Halliburton Company
|MPC
|116.07
|+0.95
|+0.83%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|HES
|143.67
|+1.99
|+1.40%
|Hess Corp
|BKR
|29.35
|+0.25
|+0.86%
|Baker Hughes Company
|VLO
|125.54
|+1.17
|+0.94%
|Valero Energy Corp
|JD
|58.44
|+2.00
|+3.54%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BABA
|88.91
|+3.26
|+3.81%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|BIDU
|114.86
|+3.25
|+2.91%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|PDD
|85.29
|+1.26
|+1.50%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|NTES
|72.60
|+1.51
|+2.12%
|Netease Inc ADR
|ZNH23
|112-125
|-0-220
|-0.61%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|104.178
|+0.060
|+0.06%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.06402
|+0.00031
|+0.03%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|133.493
|+0.615
|+0.46%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCG23
|1,828.1
|+23.9
|+1.32%
|Gold
|SIH23
|24.280
|+0.360
|+1.51%
|Silver