Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,839.50 -5.32 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 382.28 -0.63 -0.16%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,314.59 +110.66 +0.33%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 333.03 +1.10 +0.33%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 10,877.05 -108.40 -0.99%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 264.73 -2.63 -0.98%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
TSLA 113.36 -9.79 -7.95%
Tesla Inc
AAPL 130.00 -1.86 -1.41%
Apple Inc
NVDA 144.11 -7.95 -5.23%
Nvidia Corp
NXPI 153.90 -3.77 -2.39%
Nxp Semiconductors
MRVL 36.21 -0.98 -2.64%
Marvell Technology Inc
MU 49.97 -0.23 -0.46%
Micron Technology
ASML 541.43 -9.94 -1.80%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
MCHP 69.31 -0.62 -0.89%
Microchip Technology
LUV 34.37 -1.72 -4.77%
Southwest Airlines Company
KMX 61.01 +0.85 +1.41%
Carmax Inc
WYNN 84.64 +3.92 +4.86%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
LVS 48.58 +2.06 +4.43%
Las Vegas Sands
MGM 34.32 +0.50 +1.48%
MGM Resorts International
COP 118.43 +1.38 +1.18%
Conocophillips
DVN 63.26 +0.75 +1.20%
Devon Energy Corp
XOM 109.70 +1.02 +0.94%
Exxon Mobil Corp
HAL 39.35 +0.26 +0.67%
Halliburton Company
MPC 116.07 +0.95 +0.83%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
HES 143.67 +1.99 +1.40%
Hess Corp
BKR 29.35 +0.25 +0.86%
Baker Hughes Company
VLO 125.54 +1.17 +0.94%
Valero Energy Corp
JD 58.44 +2.00 +3.54%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 88.91 +3.26 +3.81%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
BIDU 114.86 +3.25 +2.91%
Baidu Inc ADR
PDD 85.29 +1.26 +1.50%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
NTES 72.60 +1.51 +2.12%
Netease Inc ADR
ZNH23 112-125 -0-220 -0.61%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 104.178 +0.060 +0.06%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.06402 +0.00031 +0.03%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 133.493 +0.615 +0.46%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCG23 1,828.1 +23.9 +1.32%
Gold
SIH23 24.280 +0.360 +1.51%
Silver

