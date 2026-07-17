Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stocks Tumble as the Rout in Chipmakers Deepens

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wall street sign in New York City with American flags and New York Stock Exchange in background by kasto80 via iStock
Wall street sign in New York City with American flags and New York Stock Exchange in background by kasto80 via iStock

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -1.06%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.12%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -2.23%.  September E-mini S&P futures (ESU26) are down -0.95%, and September E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQU26) are down -2.12%. 

Stock indexes are falling sharply today, with the S&P 500 posting a 1-week low, the Dow Jones Industrials sliding to a 2.5-week low, and the Nasdaq 100 falling to a 5-week low.  The global selloff in chipmakers continues today amid concerns that massive gains fueled by the buildout of artificial intelligence have run too far to justify their elevated valuations.  The rout began in Asia, with China’s Shanghai Composite falling -3% and Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index falling -4% after China's AI startup Moonshot launched its new Kimi K3 AI model, which the company says rivals the strongest offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic PBC, sparking concerns about the industry's spending spree. 

Today’s US housing news was mixed.  Jun housing starts rose +19.0% m/m to 1.427 million, stronger than expectations of 1.310 million.  However, Jun building permits, a proxy for future construction, fell -3.0% to 1.367 million, below expectations of 1.403 million.

US Jun manufacturing production was unchanged m/m, weaker than expectations of +0.1% m/m.

The US Jun import price index ex-petroleum rose +0.5% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.4% m/m.

Geopolitical risks continue, with WTI crude oil (CLQ26) up more than +2% as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night, hitting coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime assets.  Iran responded by attacking US bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, with Kuwait saying a desalination and electricity plant were hit, with many power-generation units sustaining damage.  The Kuwaiti armed forces said it intercepted 32 Iranian drones targeting "vital" institutions.  President Trump pledged to intensify the bombardment until Iran stops attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and agrees to open the waterway.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US forces struck multiple bridges to cut supply routes to an Iranian port city and naval base used to support attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.  According to RBC Capital Markets LLC, a seven-day moving average of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz has slumped to 3.9 million bpd from 8.5 million bpd before the collapse of the ceasefire.

Selling by corporate insiders is another negative for stocks. According to EPFR Global Market Intelligence, executives sold $77.6 billion of stock during the first half of this year, the second-highest amount in more than 20 years.

The outlook for strong Q2 earnings, which began this week, is a bullish factor for stocks.  Forecasts compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence suggest Q2 earnings may increase by +23%, close to Q1’s blowout earnings of +30%, which was more than double the +12% analysts had expected.  AI spending is expected to account for most of earnings, with AI infrastructure stocks set to contribute nearly 60% of the S&P 500's earnings-per-share growth in Q2. 

The markets are discounting a 10% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 28-29.

Overseas stock markets are sharply lower today.  The Euro Stoxx 50 slid to a 1-week low and is down -1.30%.  China's Shanghai Composite sank to a 10.5-month low and closed down -3.05%.  Japan's Nikkei-225 Stock Average fell to a 5-week low and closed down -4.03%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) today are up +8 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is down -2.4 bp to 4.529%.  Sep T-notes climbed to a 1-week high today, and the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 1-week low of 4.515%.  Today’s slump in global equity markets has sparked safe-haven demand for T-notes.  Gains in T-notes are limited after US Jun housing starts rose more than expected and after WTI crude oil rose more than +2%, which has lifted inflation expectations.

European government bond yields are moving lower today.  The 10-year German bund yield is down -1.0 bp to 3.124%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield is down -0.7 bp to 4.959%.

Swaps are discounting a 7% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 23.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI-infrastructure stocks are selling off for a second day today, dragging the broader market lower.  The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) fell to a 1.75-month low and is down more than -3%. Applied Materials (AMAT), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), ARM Holdings Plc (ARM), Intel (INTC), and Lam Research (LRCX) are down more than -6%, and Western Digital (WDC) and KLA Corp (KLAC) are down more than -5%.  Also, SanDisk (SNDK), Marvel Technology (MRVL), Micron Technology (MU), Microchip Technology (MCHP), and Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) are down more than -4%, and Broadcom (AVGO), NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Qualcomm (QCOM) are down more than -3%.

The Magnificent Seven technology stocks are sliding today, also weighing on the overall market.  Nvidia (NVDA) is down more than -4% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials, and Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Tesla (TSLA) are down more than -3%.  Also, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are down more than -1%, and Apple (AAPL) is down -0.04%. 

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are sliding today along with Bitcoin (^BTCUSD).  MARA Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) are down more than -6%, and Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) is down more than -4%.  Also, Circle Internet Group (CRCL), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Strategy (MSTR) are down more than -3%.

Mining stocks are weaker today as gold, silver, and copper prices retreat.  Coeur Mining (CDE) is down more than -3%, and Freeport McMoran (FCX) is down more than -2%.  Also, Hecla Mining (HL), Newmont Corp (NEM),Anglogold Ashanti (AU), Barrick Mining (B), and Southern Copper (SCCO) are down more than -1%.

Cybersecurity stocks are climbing today, a positive factor for the overall market.  Okta (OKTA) and Zscaler (ZS) are up more than +3%, and Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are up more than +2%.  Also, Cloudflare (NET) and Fortinet (FTNT) are up more than +1%.

Netflix (NFLX) is down more than -10% to lead losers in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after forecasting full-year revenue of $51 billion to $51.4 billion, the midpoint below the consensus of $51.38 billion. 

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is down more than -9% after maintaining its full-year forecast despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings results. 

STAAR Surgical (STAA) is down more than -8% after reporting preliminary Q2 net sales of $90.0 million, below the consensus of $90.2 million. 

Autoliv (ALV) is down more than -3% after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.43, below the consensus of $2.45. 

Travelers Cos (TRV) is up more than +7% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials after reporting Q2 net premiums written of $11.53 billion, above the consensus of $11.409 billion.

Construction Partners (ROAD) is up more than +2% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 22. 

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) is up more than +1% after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation and a price target of $290. 

Earnings Reports(7/17/2026)

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Regions Financial Corp (RF), Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV), Truist Financial Corp (TFC).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 93.13 -0.90 -0.96%
Strategy Inc
GOOGL 346.22 -8.24 -2.32%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 332.76 -0.50 -0.15%
Apple Inc
SNDK 1,440.82 +29.74 +2.11%
Sandisk Corp
HL 14.24 -0.28 -1.93%
Hecla Mining Company
CDE 14.24 -0.55 -3.72%
Coeur Mining Inc
ROAD 106.35 +3.94 +3.85%
Construction Partners Inc Cl A
GLXY 21.43 -0.88 -3.94%
Galaxy Digital Holdings
ALV 120.16 -4.83 -3.86%
Autoliv Inc
COIN 157.43 -3.06 -1.91%
Coinbase Global Cl A
TSLA 380.73 -10.33 -2.64%
Tesla Inc
JAZZ 248.67 +6.49 +2.68%
Jazz Pharma Plc
STX 758.70 +13.21 +1.77%
Seagate Technology Holdings
WDC 465.76 -1.05 -0.22%
Western Digital Corp
AMD 489.43 -11.51 -2.30%
Adv Micro Devices
TRV 366.57 +28.75 +8.51%
The Travelers Companies
^BTCUSD 63,214.26 -858.42 -1.34%
Bitcoin - USD
SCCO 173.89 -1.77 -1.01%
Southern Copper Corp
SPY 746.14 -4.58 -0.61%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
META 634.35 -30.19 -4.54%
META Platforms Inc
MU 871.74 +18.54 +2.17%
Micron Technology
QQQ 697.11 -8.83 -1.25%
Invesco QQQ Trust
AU 76.01 -0.34 -0.45%
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ADR
FTNT 161.93 +1.15 +0.72%
Fortinet Inc
ZS 150.47 +4.04 +2.76%
Zscaler Inc
MCHP 80.20 -1.48 -1.81%
Microchip Technology
FCX 58.32 -0.24 -0.41%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
ARM 262.23 +0.22 +0.08%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
MRVL 186.50 -1.80 -0.96%
Marvell Technology Inc
AMAT 535.89 -25.04 -4.46%
Applied Materials
B 34.52 -0.32 -0.92%
Barrick Mining Corp
AVGO 371.38 -3.07 -0.82%
Broadcom Ltd
TXN 284.84 -6.38 -2.19%
Texas Instruments
$IUXX 28,663.13 -362.64 -1.25%
Nasdaq 100 Index
ZNU26 109-125 +0-080 +0.23%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 391.62 -9.48 -2.36%
Microsoft Corp
ESU26 7,523.00 -54.75 -0.72%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 168.43 -2.18 -1.28%
Qualcomm Inc
LRCX 313.01 -7.95 -2.48%
Lam Research Corp
$DOWI 52,529.28 -23.69 -0.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DIA 524.35 -0.48 -0.09%
Dow Industrials SPDR
PANW 362.82 +8.83 +2.49%
Palo Alto Networks
KLAC 212.17 -7.20 -3.28%
K L A-Tencor Corp
MARA 10.73 -0.69 -6.04%
Mara Holdings Inc
NFLX 67.73 -6.62 -8.90%
Netflix Inc
NVDA 203.51 -3.89 -1.88%
Nvidia Corp
CRWD 205.72 +1.96 +0.96%
Crowdstrike Holdings
$SPX 7,491.62 -42.15 -0.56%
S&P 500 Index
NXPI 265.72 -4.94 -1.83%
Nxp Semiconductors
STAA 25.66 -3.32 -11.46%
Staar Surgical Company
OKTA 149.96 +2.22 +1.50%
Okta Inc Cl A
NQU26 28,768.50 -457.25 -1.56%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
CLU26 80.74 +2.46 +3.14%
Crude Oil WTI
INTC 94.52 -2.46 -2.54%
Intel Corp
NEM 90.28 -0.55 -0.61%
Newmont Mining Corp
SOXX 520.32 -10.18 -1.92%
Semiconductor Ishares ETF
RIOT 18.32 -0.50 -2.66%
Riot Platforms Inc
NET 278.64 +6.18 +2.27%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A
ISRG 355.73 -46.60 -11.58%
Intuitive Surg Inc
AMZN 249.46 -0.43 -0.17%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Micron Stock Is Off 31% From Its High. Why This Could Be the Best Time to Buy.
Bitcoin, up or down by jantsarik via Shutterstock 2
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy Is Falling Apart
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 3
This Red-Hot AI Infrastructure Stock Just Made a Game-Changing Move. How to Play NBIS Here.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX Is Back at Its IPO Price. Here Is When I Would Buy It.
A corporate office for IBM by HJBC via Adobe Stock 5
Why Jim Cramer Is Telling Retail Investors to Stay Far Away from the IBM Stock Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.