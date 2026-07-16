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This Red-Hot AI Infrastructure Stock Just Made a Game-Changing Move. How to Play NBIS Here.

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock

Nebius Group (NBIS) has become one of the hottest names in the artificial intelligence infrastructure market. The AI cloud company has delivered explosive growth over the past year, but the ride has been anything but smooth. 

After soaring more than 231% over the last 12 months and 111% year-to-date (YTD), Nebius recently pulled back sharply following concerns over rising competition after Meta (META) revealed plans to monetize excess AI computing capacity. 

On July 15, however, the company regained some momentum after unveiling a new partner model designed to expand its AI cloud platform without requiring massive capital investments. That said, today's 14% dip in early afternoon trading puts that momentum into question.

So, is this just another short-term catalyst, or could Nebius be building the next phase of its long-term growth story?

www.barchart.com

The New Partner Model Could Become Nebius’ Biggest Growth Catalyst

The company unveiled a new asset-light infrastructure partner model that allows third-party data center operators to deploy Nebius' complete AI cloud platform inside their own facilities. Under the arrangement, partners finance and own the hardware, while Nebius supplies its software stack, systems architecture, and customer relationships.

This approach enables Nebius to expand AI cloud capacity much faster without committing billions of dollars of additional capital to new infrastructure.

CEO Arkady Volozh said the model gives infrastructure partners a flexible way to participate in the booming AI market while allowing Nebius to scale more efficiently. Investors appeared to welcome the announcement, helping lift the stock after weeks of heavy selling.

Beyond this initiative, Nebius has remained active throughout 2026. The company acquired Tavily, Eigen AI, and Clarifai, expanded its AI Cloud platform with new developer and security tools, and secured a contract worth more than $1 billion to provide AI computing capacity to Reflection AI through 2029. 

Nebius Continues to Deliver Exceptional Financial Growth

Nebius' Q1 results were exceptionally strong due to heavy demand for its AI infrastructure.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company generated $399 million in revenue, representing an eye-popping 684% year-over-year (YoY) increase and beating analysts' consensus estimate of $375.1 million. Nebius also posted adjusted EPS of $0.23, easily surpassing expectations for a $0.81 loss per share, while reporting net income of $621 million.

Management maintained a strong balance sheet, with ample liquidity and a current ratio above 8, allowing the company significant flexibility to fund future growth.

Looking ahead, management reiterated its ambitious 2026 outlook, calling for $3 billion to $3.4 billion in revenue and an annualized run-rate revenue of $7 billion to $9 billion by year-end. Analysts currently expect approximately $3.39 billion in revenue this year, implying roughly 540% growth from 2025.

Wall Street Still Sees More Upside for NBIS Stock

Despite recent volatility, analysts remain largely optimistic. According to Barchart, 15 analysts rate NBIS stock a consensus “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of roughly $236.38, implying notable upside of around 36% from current levels.

Goldman Sachs, Citi, Bank of America, and Northland all maintain bullish ratings with targets ranging from $248 to $287, citing AI infrastructure demand and Nebius' expanding platform strategy. 

However, Morgan Stanley is the one with a more cautious view, with a $144 target, arguing that rich valuations and intensifying competition could weigh on future returns.

For reference, NBIS remains one of the market's more expensive AI stocks. The company trades at roughly 67 times trailing earnings and around 55 times sales, far above most software peers. 

So, for investors willing to accept higher volatility, Nebius remains one of the more closely watched growth stories in the AI infrastructure sector.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 668.31 -13.00 -1.91%
META Platforms Inc
NBIS 174.35 -25.16 -12.61%
Nebius Group N.V. Cl A

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