Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,992.93 +36.56 +0.92%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 398.51 +3.82 +0.97%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,747.86 +32.49 +0.10%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 337.79 +0.53 +0.16%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,817.01 +211.05 +1.82%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 287.96 +5.21 +1.84%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
DOCU 53.00 +7.50 +16.48%
Docusign Inc
ALGN 218.98 +22.50 +11.45%
Align Technology
OKTA 54.35 +5.10 +10.36%
Okta Inc Cl A
AMD 72.37 +3.90 +5.70%
Adv Micro Devices
NFLX 290.13 +15.16 +5.51%
Netflix Inc
AMAT 110.53 +5.74 +5.48%
Applied Materials
CRWD 143.12 +7.36 +5.42%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
AMZN 100.79 +4.16 +4.31%
Amazon.com Inc
SPLK 85.67 +4.12 +5.05%
Splunk Inc
WYNN 77.98 +5.98 +8.31%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
LVS 43.32 +2.27 +5.53%
Las Vegas Sands
MGM 36.63 +1.32 +3.74%
MGM Resorts International
JD 48.93 +2.90 +6.30%
Jd.com Inc ADR
NTES 64.76 +2.49 +4.00%
Netease Inc ADR
BIDU 89.46 +3.35 +3.89%
Baidu Inc ADR
PDD 65.18 +1.13 +1.76%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
BABA 70.77 +1.00 +1.43%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
OXY 74.33 +3.85 +5.46%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
DVN 71.80 +2.82 +4.09%
Devon Energy Corp
MRO 32.88 +1.28 +4.05%
Marathon Oil Corp
PSX 111.30 +5.06 +4.76%
Phillips 66
SLB 54.82 +1.72 +3.24%
Schlumberger N.V.
COP 133.96 +4.50 +3.48%
Conocophillips
XOM 113.95 +3.45 +3.12%
Exxon Mobil Corp
WBA 41.26 +2.77 +7.20%
Walgreens Boots Alliance
CI 303.82 -19.52 -6.04%
Cigna Corp
HUM 528.53 -29.77 -5.33%
Humana Inc
ELV 491.36 -30.52 -5.85%
Elevance Health Inc
UNH 522.08 -22.09 -4.06%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
BMY 75.96 -3.42 -4.31%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
LLY 352.30 -16.42 -4.45%
Eli Lilly and Company
HII 227.58 -16.59 -6.79%
Huntington Ingalls Industries
LHX 224.75 -14.59 -6.10%
L3Harris Technologies Inc
ZNZ22 112-100s -0-065 -0.18%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Bull & Bear - iStock-1015828796 1
Bull Call Spread Screener Results For November 11th
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Spotify Logo Dark Background 2
Spotify Stock Spiked 9.9% Yesterday, But Its Call Options Still Look Cheap
Options - shutterstock_170780711 3
These 2 All-Cap Winners From the Past Week Had Unusual Options Activity
Wall Street - Wall St-American Flags 4
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Climb As Cooling Inflation Eases Rate Fears
Wall Street - Tall Buildings in New York City -J4M9FKPEaUA-unsplash 5
Markets Today: Stocks Extend Thursday’s Rally as Risk Sentiment Improves
