Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,992.93
|+36.56
|+0.92%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|398.51
|+3.82
|+0.97%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,747.86
|+32.49
|+0.10%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|337.79
|+0.53
|+0.16%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,817.01
|+211.05
|+1.82%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|287.96
|+5.21
|+1.84%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|DOCU
|53.00
|+7.50
|+16.48%
|Docusign Inc
|ALGN
|218.98
|+22.50
|+11.45%
|Align Technology
|OKTA
|54.35
|+5.10
|+10.36%
|Okta Inc Cl A
|AMD
|72.37
|+3.90
|+5.70%
|Adv Micro Devices
|NFLX
|290.13
|+15.16
|+5.51%
|Netflix Inc
|AMAT
|110.53
|+5.74
|+5.48%
|Applied Materials
|CRWD
|143.12
|+7.36
|+5.42%
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|AMZN
|100.79
|+4.16
|+4.31%
|Amazon.com Inc
|SPLK
|85.67
|+4.12
|+5.05%
|Splunk Inc
|WYNN
|77.98
|+5.98
|+8.31%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|LVS
|43.32
|+2.27
|+5.53%
|Las Vegas Sands
|MGM
|36.63
|+1.32
|+3.74%
|MGM Resorts International
|JD
|48.93
|+2.90
|+6.30%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|NTES
|64.76
|+2.49
|+4.00%
|Netease Inc ADR
|BIDU
|89.46
|+3.35
|+3.89%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|PDD
|65.18
|+1.13
|+1.76%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|BABA
|70.77
|+1.00
|+1.43%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|OXY
|74.33
|+3.85
|+5.46%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|DVN
|71.80
|+2.82
|+4.09%
|Devon Energy Corp
|MRO
|32.88
|+1.28
|+4.05%
|Marathon Oil Corp
|PSX
|111.30
|+5.06
|+4.76%
|Phillips 66
|SLB
|54.82
|+1.72
|+3.24%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|COP
|133.96
|+4.50
|+3.48%
|Conocophillips
|XOM
|113.95
|+3.45
|+3.12%
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|WBA
|41.26
|+2.77
|+7.20%
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|CI
|303.82
|-19.52
|-6.04%
|Cigna Corp
|HUM
|528.53
|-29.77
|-5.33%
|Humana Inc
|ELV
|491.36
|-30.52
|-5.85%
|Elevance Health Inc
|UNH
|522.08
|-22.09
|-4.06%
|Unitedhealth Group Inc
|BMY
|75.96
|-3.42
|-4.31%
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|LLY
|352.30
|-16.42
|-4.45%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|HII
|227.58
|-16.59
|-6.79%
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|LHX
|224.75
|-14.59
|-6.10%
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|ZNZ22
|112-100s
|-0-065
|-0.18%
|10-Year T-Note