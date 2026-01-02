Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Dear Datavault Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 7

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2)
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2)

Datavault AI (DVLT) stock closed more than 20% higher on Dec. 31 after the artificial intelligence (AI) data science firm confirmed plans of issuing a special dividend in the form of warrants. 

DVLT has announced Jan. 7 as the record date but is yet to reveal the distribution date. According to its press release, each of these warrants will carry a strike price of $5 and be exercisable for cash. 

Despite today’s surge, Datavault stock is trading about 80% below its 52-week high set in October 2025. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of Special Dividend for Datavault Stock

DVLT shares soared on the special dividend announcement as it signals management’s confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. 

A strike price of $5 on the to-be issued warrants reassures investors that insiders see massive upside ahead. Plus, since these warrants are exercisable for cash only, Datavault AI doesn’t run a risk of dilution either. 

All in all, the announcement may help stabilize sentiment after recent volatility – offering existing shareholders a tangible incentive to remain invested. 

If DVLT paired it with significant updates at the CES, 2026 may just mark a turning point for its battered equity narrative.   

Are DVLT Shares Worth Buying for 2026?

While Datavault AI remains in the penny stock territory, which makes it a high-risk bet, there’s reason to believe that it will prove a high-reward investment instead over time. 

For starters, the Nasdaq-listed firm is growing at an exceptional pace. In the latest reported quarter, DVLT saw its revenue soar nearly 150% on a year-over-year basis to $1.17 million. 

Moreover, the company’s forward-looking partnerships like the “Dream Bowl” broadcast deal signal significant monetization potential. 

In terms of technicals, the AI stock has its near-term relative strength index (14-day) at roughly 38 currently, indicating bearish momentum is now coming to a halt. 

Datavault AI Seen Rallying to $3 This Year 

DVLT stock currently receives coverage from one Wall Street analyst only, which isn’t particularly a beacon of strong institutional confidence. 

However, investors could take heart in the fact that that one analyst at least rates it at “Strong Buy” with a price target of $3, indicating potential upside of more than 250% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DVLT 0.8670 +0.2149 +32.96%
Datavault AI Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ logo and data- by Piotr Sway via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Activity in Occidental Petroleum Call Options - A Signal Investors Expect a Dividend Hike
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
Buy These 6 Down-and-Out Stocks for a ‘Dogs of the Dow' Rebound in 2026
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 4
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot