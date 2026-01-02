Dear Datavault Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 7

Datavault AI ( DVLT ) stock closed more than 20% higher on Dec. 31 after the artificial intelligence (AI) data science firm confirmed plans of issuing a special dividend in the form of warrants.

DVLT has announced Jan. 7 as the record date but is yet to reveal the distribution date. According to its press release, each of these warrants will carry a strike price of $5 and be exercisable for cash.

Despite today’s surge, Datavault stock is trading about 80% below its 52-week high set in October 2025.

Significance of Special Dividend for Datavault Stock

DVLT shares soared on the special dividend announcement as it signals management’s confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

A strike price of $5 on the to-be issued warrants reassures investors that insiders see massive upside ahead. Plus, since these warrants are exercisable for cash only, Datavault AI doesn’t run a risk of dilution either.

All in all, the announcement may help stabilize sentiment after recent volatility – offering existing shareholders a tangible incentive to remain invested.

If DVLT paired it with significant updates at the CES, 2026 may just mark a turning point for its battered equity narrative.

Are DVLT Shares Worth Buying for 2026?

While Datavault AI remains in the penny stock territory, which makes it a high-risk bet, there’s reason to believe that it will prove a high-reward investment instead over time.

For starters, the Nasdaq-listed firm is growing at an exceptional pace. In the latest reported quarter, DVLT saw its revenue soar nearly 150% on a year-over-year basis to $1.17 million.

Moreover, the company’s forward-looking partnerships like the “Dream Bowl” broadcast deal signal significant monetization potential.

In terms of technicals, the AI stock has its near-term relative strength index (14-day) at roughly 38 currently, indicating bearish momentum is now coming to a halt.

Datavault AI Seen Rallying to $3 This Year

DVLT stock currently receives coverage from one Wall Street analyst only, which isn’t particularly a beacon of strong institutional confidence.