A Better-Calculated Way to Play the ‘Fear Trade’ in AMD Stock Now

There are compelling reasons right now to gain long, bullish exposure to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

When that decision to buy involves a long call or bull call spread on AMD stock, timing, as they say, is everything.

It’s palpable. Fear has been swirling around the U.S. stock market this week. It’s not without cause.

Wall Street has been challenged by mounting geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, the real-time, inflationary impact of surging oil (CLJ26) prices, and softer-than-forecast economic prints.

Together, macro factors have taken 2026’s already chaotic and mixed risk-off trade into full-blown panic mode with the CBOE Volatility Index ($VIX), also known as the Fear Gauge, rocketing higher.

Readings above 30% are historically a wake-up call that investors have turned extremely risk averse.

This week’s follow-through from Friday’s jittery 29% VIX finish to an opening jump of 35% out of the gate Monday morning was big news.

About Investing in AMD Stock

The obvious upshot of investors’ collective stress is that when fear is elevated like we’ve just witnessed, most often it’s brief.

Moreover, well-discounted opportunities are often quick to disappear well-before those waiting on headline relief are sent their marching orders to buy stocks.

There shouldn’t be much of an argument that AMD stock fits the bill.

At its lows one week ago, shares were off nearly 30% from their January high.

Then there’s Advanced Micro’s recent record smashing earnings beat in early February.

But those favorable factors or a bullish analyst community which maintains a mean price target of $287.68 and 40% above AMD stock’s prices in Wednesday’s session isn’t a reason to buy.

Nor is a more optimistic range high of $380 an invitation to cozy up with all of AMD’s largest bullish options order flow.

AMD Stock’s “Largest” Options Flow

There’s a distinct difference between staying informed of what other larger traders are doing and blindly following that money into positions.

Sometimes, larger trades could simply be outside an investor’s risk tolerance or comfort levels. But bigger doesn’t always mean really, truly bigger, or smarter either.

AMD Largest Prints

During Wednesday’s first half of trade and after sorting AMD’s Options Flow page for larger activity based on contract size, the May $370 and $390 calls stuck out with a handful of purchases ranging from 600 to 1,000 contracts.

Less impressive were the premium totals. The transactions amounted to $12,600 to $21,000 on pricing of 16 cents to 21 cents.

That’s hardly an institutional-size bet where real money is being put on the line.

To be fair to the buyer, they could still be part of a larger entity.

Also, a faster 10% to perhaps 20% rally prior to early May’s earnings event might allow for profitable position adjustments such as a free call or bull call spread.

But that’s likely as good as it gets. Deltas of 1.13 and 1.28 for both strikes, and all but worthless call contracts without an overtly generous act of God, indicates as much.

I’d go as far to say that even the analyst making the $380 price target might find the 84% needed to deliver intrinsic value to those calls, as something other than a viable strategy for participating in an AMD bull market cycle.

AMD Biggest Premium Activity

After reviewing AMD’s out-of-the money calls, it wouldn’t take much effort to find other option trades with stronger odds of profitability.

And mind you, the use of Barchart’s options calculator or the platform’s new Options Data Dashboard isn’t required either.

No kidding aside, find an option that’s not teetering on 0.00 Deltas and investors are off to a stronger start in gaining bullish exposure to AMD stock.

That said, if we’re examining a longer-term, bull call spread, a similar and miniscule Delta has a much greater chance to turn into a hero of a trade over time without nearly the Herculean effort as the long calls detailed above.

Reviewing Advanced Micro’s Options Flow from the vantage point of highest dollar transactions, two of the largest trades combined into a long-term, modestly in-the-money January 2027 bull call spread.

The net Delta is barely larger than the May calls. But that’s where the similarities end.

It’s quite apparent this is a much stronger investment when applied consistently over time.

Priced for $2.64 per spread and more than 10 months to expiration, this 5-point bull call vertical offers a max payout of $2.36 or 89% if AMD stock remains above $185 at expiration.

The max payout is possible as long as the decline is less than 10% from today’s share price. That’s a nice feature of this type of in-the-money vertical.

It should be apparent that timing isn’t everything after all.

Sure, there’s $26,400 (($2.64 x 100) x 100) at risk on the 100 spreads. And a total loss would occur below $180 on that third Friday come next January.

Remember though, the near-term call purchases ranged from $12,500 to $21,000 with truly little time to spare.

And those trades are in desperate need of a faster, outlandishly large, and highly unlikely AMD stock move for anything other than trying to capture nickels and dimes the hard way.

Lastly, if the January bull call spread investor pays just a modicum of respect to the price chart, today’s puny 1.70 Delta ($180 @ 71.76 - $185 @ 70) will also come in extremely handy.

If a weekly chart, high-level double-bottom fails to hold in AMD stock and shares break below $188, the ability to take a smaller fractional loss versus the $2.64 payment up front, is a truly smarter-money trade.