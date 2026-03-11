History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict

When political tensions rise and war rears its ugly head, investors instinctively reach for the U.S. dollar (USD), Treasury bonds, gold, and silver. These are the safe-haven assets that insulate portfolios during times of geopolitical uncertainty. And with no end in sight to America’s shiny new war in Iran, there’s definitely a lot of uncertainty going around.

Markets are rattled, and investors are buying up on all the usual suspects—apart from one.

Despite this huge geopolitical tailwind, silver prices are actually freefalling. After hitting its all-time peak earlier this year, the price of silver has dropped roughly 37% in just a week. At first glance, that doesn’t sound too bad. After all, metals are prone to big price swings.

But silver’s current plunge feels like something else entirely—and historical analysis suggests that we’re only just entering the opening stages of a huge correction. Let’s take a closer look at what’s happening with silver, what history can tell us about this volatility, and what investors need to watch out for moving forward.

What’s Happening With Silver?

Silver has always been sitting in a strange corner in the world of commodities. It’s precious enough that it benefits from geopolitical stress as a safe haven. But it’s also an industrial metal that gets used in a lot of manufacturing jobs, which makes it sensitive to economic cycles.

That dual personality makes silver a lot more volatile than gold—which also means it's more prone to violent price swings. Take this most recent war in Iran, for example.

When tensions started to escalate rolling into March, demand for safe-haven assets lifted the prices for precious metals. But whenever this happens, it only takes a few days for markets to remind traders that silver doesn’t behave like the safe haven they want it to be. The price of silver almost always surges at the beginning of a conflict before almost immediately retracing its steps.

There’s clearly a deeper story here about how metal behaves after speculative rallies.

Analysts have said that silver’s recent 37% decline is actually pretty modest when you stack it up against past corrections. In the 1980s, an insane rally driven by speculation brought silver prices crashing down 90% .

That’s kind of an extreme example. But more recently, we’ve seen corrections of up to 70%. Silver bottomed out in 2008, 2011, and 2013—and the numbers don’t lie. You can pretty much always expect silver selloffs to be followed by additional declines and prolonged consolidation before we see a true bottom form.

Translation: Silver has a long way to go before it reaches a durable floor. This 37% decline is only the beginning, and investors need to react accordingly.

Silver Isn’t Dead, But Its Bull Case Is Complicated

We all love a good history lesson, and the trends speak for themselves. But that doesn’t mean silver is doomed or that long-term demand is going to dry up. To be honest, silver’s industrial importance is stronger than ever.

The metal plays an essential role in the globe’s electrification and green energy push, and silver is a critical component in a lot of data centers and AI infrastructure. That’s why demand has risen in recent years, leading to this historic rally (we’re talking triple digits). Industry still needs silver, and they’re going to keep buying it.

The catch-22 is the factors that push silver prices up also tend to amplify corrections like the one we’re seeing now.

When speculation drives a market rally, it only takes a modest shift in sentiment to trigger huge selloffs. Thanks to margin hikes and shifting expectations around interest rates, silver’s drawn the short straw. Sprinkle in a little (or a lot of) geopolitical uncertainty and inflation, and you get a precious metal that’s overly affected by macroeconomic headwinds.

What Should Investors Be Looking Out For?

Make no mistake: Silver is going to collapse further. If history has taught us anything, it’s that the metal corrects far more intensely than traders expect it to. But things will get better, and there are a few signals to watch out for.

First, keep an eye on interest rates and the USD. Metals like silver normally struggle when the dollar gets stronger or interest rates go up. Combined, these two forces stifle the appeal of non-yielding assets.

But it’s also important to think about speculative positioning. Commodity markets normally overshoot during rallies. If speculative positioning unwinds even more, it could make silver fall faster and harder.

Finally, pay attention to industrial demand trends. Silver’s wide range of applications makes it more economically sensitive than other precious metals like gold. If the U.S.-Iran conflict poses a sustainable impact on global growth, that’s going to weigh on prices in the long term.

Silver will bounce back. But we'll have to ride out this correction first—and past cycles tell us that silver’s real bottom could end up much lower than today’s price suggests.