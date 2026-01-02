Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Bear Put Spread Screener Results for January 2nd

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Sell enter button by Mesh Cube via iStock
Sell enter button by Mesh Cube via iStock

With markets pulling back on Wednesday, it’s a good time to check in on our bear put spread screener.

A bear put spread is a vertical spread that aims to profit from a stock declining in price. It has a bearish directional bias as hinted in the name. Unlike the bear call spread, it suffers from time decay so traders need to be correct on the direction of the underlying and also the timing.

A bear put spread is created through buying an out-of-the-money put and selling a further out-of-the-money put.

The maximum profit is equal to the distance between the strikes, less the premium paid. The loss is limited to the premium paid.

Let’s take a look at Barchart’s Bear Put Spread Screener for today:

Some interesting trades here with impressive Max Profit Percentage. Let’s take a look at the first item in the table – a bear put spread on Nvidia (NVDA).

NVDA Bear Put Spread Example

Using the March 20  expiry, this trade involves buying the $200 put and selling the $195 put.

The price for the trade is $3.20 which means the trader would pay $320 to enter the trade. This is also the maximum loss. The maximum gain be calculated by taking the width between the strikes and subtracting the premium paid:

5 – 3.20 x 100 = $180.

The breakeven price for the trade is equal to the long put strike, less the premium. In this case, that gives us a breakeven price of $196.80.

Let’s look at another example. This time on Netflix (NFLX).

Netflix Bear Put Spread Example

The first Netflix bear put spread is also using the March 20 expiry and involves buying the $100 strike put and selling the $96 strike put.

The cost of the trade is $265 which is also the maximum loss with the maximum possible gain being $135. The maximum gain would occur if Netflix stays below $100 on the expiration date.

Let’s look at another example, this time on Broadcom (AVGO).

Broadcom Bear Put Spread Example

The AVGO trade is also using the March 20 expiry and involves buying the $370 strike put and selling the $360 strike put.

The cost of the trade is $700 which is also the maximum loss with the maximum possible gain being $300. The maximum gain would occur if AVGO stock stays below $370 on the expiration date.

Mitigating Risk

Thankfully, bear put spreads are risk defined trades, so they have some build in risk management. 

For each trade consider setting a stop loss of 30% of the max loss.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. 

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: NVDA . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 93.76 -0.02 -0.02%
Netflix Inc
NVDA 186.50 -1.04 -0.55%
Nvidia Corp
AVGO 346.10 -3.75 -1.07%
Broadcom Ltd

Most Popular News

Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 1
Apple is an Analyst Favorite, But AAPL Stock Has Been Flat - Shorting Puts Is the Best Play
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
Tesla Ratio Spread Targets A Profit Zone Between 410 and 430
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Tread Water Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes
Stack of cigarettes by Andrii Shablovskyi via iStock 4
Altria’s (MO) Unusual Options Activity Just Tipped Its Hand to a Hidden Multi-Dimensional Opportunity
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Is There More to Tuesday's Rally in Metals Than a Simple "Turnaround"?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot