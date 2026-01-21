Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Lemonade Stock Jumps on Plans to Insure Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
  • Lemonade (LMND) recently hit a new three-year high.
  • Shares are up 152% over the past year.
  • LMND maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.
  • Lemonade is up Wednesday on news it will provide insurance for Tesla’s (TSLA) vehicles that have full-self driving enabled. 

Today’s Featured Stock 

Valued at $5.8 billion, Lemonade (LMND) is an insurance startup that brings a digital approach to homeowners and renters insurance, as well as pet insurance, car insurance, and term life insurance. The company’s business model relies heavily on artificial intelligence, allowing it to offer competitive rates and pay out claims instantly. 

What I’m Watching 

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. LMND checks those boxes. Although Lemonade stock is down 6% since the Trend Seeker issued a “Buy” on Jan. 12, the stock is recovering in Wednesday trade and has turned positive for the past 5-day period. 

www.barchart.com

Barchart Technical Indicators for Lemonade

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Lemonade scored a new three-year high of $88.88 on Jan. 13.

  • LMND has a Weighted Alpha of +128.17.
  • Lemonade has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The stock gained 152.61% over the past 52 weeks.
  • LMND has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The stock recently traded at $81.31 with a 50-day moving average of $76.81.
  • Lemonade made 3 new highs but is down 0.92% over the past month.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.92.
  • There’s a technical support level around $75.93.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals 

  • $5.8 billion market capitalization.
  • Analysts expect losses per share to narrow by 17.5% in 2025 and by a further 31.9% in 2026. 

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Lemonade

  • The analysts tracked by Barchart rate Lemonade a “Hold” with price targets ranging between $30 and $98.
  • Short interest is high at nearly 20% of the float. 

The Bottom Line on Lemonade

Lemonade has posted impressive gains over the past 52 weeks and is near its new three-year highs. However, the stock is risky here and has clearly demonstrated volatility, as it is off more than 6% since the Trend Seeker issued a “Buy” signal. 

Its relationship with Tesla adds narrative interest, particularly as partnering with Lemonade on insurance for FSD will allow rates to come down for FSD miles by as much as 50%. This is a benefit for Tesla and its drivers, and Lemonade views it as a win in that it anticipates FSD-enabled cars will be involved in fewer accidents. 

But will the juice be worth the squeeze with LMND? Only time will tell. 

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 435.02 +15.77 +3.76%
Tesla Inc
LMND 84.34 +6.10 +7.80%
Lemonade Inc

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 2
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot