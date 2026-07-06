Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stock Indexes Settle Higher as Big Tech and Chip Stocks Rally

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) on Monday closed up +0.72%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) (DIA) closed up +0.29%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) closed up +1.26%.  September E-mini S&P futures (ESU26) rose +0.82%, and September E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQU26) rose +1.35%. 

Stock indexes settled higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 posting a 2.5-week high and the Dow Jones Industrials posting a new all-time high. Strength in chipmakers, AI infrastructure stocks, and megacap technology companies lifted the overall market on Monday. Stocks also found support in Monday’s US economic news, which showed service sector activity continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, as companies boosted payrolls amid easing cost pressures.

The US Jun ISM services index fell -0.5 to 54.0, right on expectations. The Jun ISM services price-paid sub-index eased to 67.7 from 71.3 in May, stronger than the 67.5 expected. The Jun ISM services employment sub-index rose +3.3 to 51.2, stronger than expectations of 48.2.

Stocks and bonds also have carryover support from last Thursday’s smaller-than-expected increase in US nonfarm payrolls, which bolstered speculation that the Fed will not raise interest rates anytime soon.

The outlook for strong Q2 earnings is a bullish factor for stocks. Forecasts compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence suggest Q2 earnings may increase by +23%, close to Q1’s blowout earnings of +30%, which was more than double the +12% analysts had expected. AI spending is expected to account for most of earnings, with AI infrastructure stocks set to contribute nearly 60% of the S&P 500's earnings-per-share growth in Q2.   

WTI crude oil (CLQ26) fell -0.2% on Monday as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ramped up shipments to nearly pre-war levels.  Also, OPEC+ on Sunday agreed to add 188,000 bpd to their output target, beginning August 1, in line with plans to complete the reversal of production curbs imposed a few years ago.

The markets are discounting a 25% chance of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 28-29.

Overseas stock markets settled lower on Monday.  The Euro Stoxx 50 fell from a new record high and closed down -0.23%.  China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.06%.  Japan's Nikkei-225 Stock Average closed down -0.01%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU6) on Monday closed up +2 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield fell -0.6 bp to 4.477%.  Sep T-notes posted modest gains on Monday amid carryover support from last Thursday’s weaker-than-expected US June payroll report, which reduces the chances of the Fed tightening monetary policy.  Lower crude oil prices on Monday were also supportive of T-note prices.

Gains in T-notes were muted on Monday after the June ISM Services index expanded as expected, with the employment sub-index climbing, a hawkish factor for Fed policy.  Strength in stocks on Monday also curbed safe-haven demand for T-notes.  In addition, supply pressures are weighing on T-notes, as the Treasury will auction $119 billion in T-notes and T-bonds this week, beginning with a $58 billion auction of 3-year T-notes on Tuesday.

European government bond yields moved higher on Monday.  The 10-year German bund yield climbed to a 2-week high of 2.949% and finished up +1.3 bp to 2.948%.  The 10-year UK gilt yield rose +1.1 bp to 4.793%.

Eurozone May retail sales rose +0.2% m/m, weaker than expectations of +0.3% m/m.

The Eurozone July Sentix investor confidence index rose by +10.3 to a 4-month high of -3.1, stronger than expectations of -10.0.

German May factory orders rose +1.9% m/m, stronger than expectations of +1.1% m/m.

Swaps are discounting a 3% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 23.

US Stock Movers

Chipmakers and AI infrastructure stocks moved higher on Monday, helping lift the overall market.  The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) closed up more than +2%.  Western Digital (WDC) closed up more than +7% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed up more than +6%.  Also, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) and Qualcomm (QCOM) closed up more than +5%, and ON Semiconductor (ON) closed up more than +4%.  In addition, Microchip Technology (MCHP), Analog Devices (ADI), and ASML Holding NV (ASML) closed up more than +3%, and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) and ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) closed up more than +2%.

Most of the Magnificent Seven technology stocks gained on Monday, a supportive factor for the broader market.  Tesla (TSLA) closed up more than +6%, and Meta Platforms (META) closed up more than +2%.  Also, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) closed up more than +1%, Amazon.com (AMZN) closed up +0.61%, and Nvidia (NVDA) closed up +0.40%.  However, Microsoft (MSFT) bucked the trend and closed down -0.96% after announcing that its Xbox division plans to eliminate 3,200 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, over the next year. 

Cybersecurity stocks rallied on Monday, a positive factor for the overall market.  Okta (OKTA) closed up more than +5%, and Fortinet (FTNT) closed up more than +3%.  Also, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler (ZS), and Cloudflare (NET) closed up more than +2%. 

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed up more than +4% after President Trump posted positive comments about the company on social media.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed up more than +4% after Needham & Co raised its price target on the stock to $750 from $600.

Macy’s (M) closed up more than +2% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight with a price target of $30.

US Bancorp (USB) closed up more than +2% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $75.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) closed down more than -7% after Ynet reported that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the proposed sale of the company is “not on the agenda.” 

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) closed down more than -6% to lead losers in the S&P 500 following last Thursday’s report that the company was interested in acquiring Genuine Parts Co’s auto-parts segment.  

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed down more than -4% after Morgan Stanley said it sees potential Q3 demand risk for beer sales following Brazil’s and Mexico’s defeat in the World Cup on Sunday.

Brown & Brown (BRO) closed down -2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight with a price target of $55.

JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) closed down more than -2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight with a price target of $200. 

Earnings Reports(7/7/2026)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC), Enovix Corp (ENVX), Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS), MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX), Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG).


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 366.46 +6.55 +1.82%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 312.66 +4.03 +1.31%
Apple Inc
ADI 388.83 +11.67 +3.09%
Analog Devices
AXON 622.35 +25.31 +4.24%
Axon Enterprise
$SOX 12,900.14 +273.92 +2.17%
PHLX Semiconductor Index
$IUXX 29,697.87 +368.66 +1.26%
Nasdaq 100 Index
M 23.68 +0.43 +1.85%
Macy's Inc
ASML 1,825.07 +55.75 +3.15%
ASML Holding NV
ZNU26 109-205s +0-020 +0.06%
10-Year T-Note
MSFT 386.74 -3.75 -0.96%
Microsoft Corp
TSLA 419.77 +26.32 +6.69%
Tesla Inc
ESU26 7,591.50s +63.25 +0.84%
S&P 500 E-Mini
QCOM 186.48 +10.23 +5.80%
Qualcomm Inc
ORLY 84.24 -6.01 -6.66%
O'Reilly Automotive
STX 868.26 +48.10 +5.86%
Seagate Technology Holdings
WDC 577.46 +38.46 +7.14%
Western Digital Corp
AMD 552.05 +34.23 +6.61%
Adv Micro Devices
STZ 130.68 -6.79 -4.94%
Constellation Brands
$DOWI 53,055.91 +155.84 +0.29%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
SPY 751.28 +6.50 +0.87%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
DIA 530.09 +2.21 +0.42%
Dow Industrials SPDR
DELL 411.80 +17.48 +4.43%
Dell Technologies Inc
ON 94.69 +3.47 +3.80%
On Semiconductor
PANW 357.53 +9.47 +2.72%
Palo Alto Networks
META 600.29 +17.39 +2.98%
META Platforms Inc
NVDA 195.55 +0.72 +0.37%
Nvidia Corp
CRWD 199.38 +5.40 +2.78%
Crowdstrike Holdings
USB 62.83 +1.10 +1.78%
U.S. Bancorp
$SPX 7,537.43 +54.19 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index
JBHT 277.74 -8.09 -2.83%
J B Hunt Transport
NXPI 280.51 +7.15 +2.62%
Nxp Semiconductors
OKTA 148.60 +7.18 +5.08%
Okta Inc Cl A
NQU26 29,941.00s +385.00 +1.30%
Nasdaq 100 E-Mini
QQQ 722.82 +10.22 +1.43%
Invesco QQQ Trust
CLQ26 68.55s -0.14 -0.20%
Crude Oil WTI
FTNT 162.35 +6.10 +3.90%
Fortinet Inc
ZS 150.42 +3.09 +2.10%
Zscaler Inc
MCHP 87.59 +2.95 +3.49%
Microchip Technology
ARM 322.24 +6.96 +2.21%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
NET 247.55 +5.14 +2.12%
Cloudflare Inc Cl A
AMZN 244.16 +1.49 +0.61%
Amazon.com Inc
BRO 68.43 -1.57 -2.24%
Brown & Brown
ZIM 23.71 -1.86 -7.27%
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 1
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
Five July 4th Fireworks: Unusual Options Activity Flags Cheap Lottery-Ticket Calls in CHWY, AVGO, PYPL, STLA and WMT
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 4
SK Hynix Stock’s Upcoming U.S. Listing Is a Sign the Memory Trade Could Soon Topple. 2 Ways to Profit from the Pain.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 5
Will Silver’s Price Action be a Bucking Bronco?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.