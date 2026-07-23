Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Microsoft Earnings Preview: Get Ready for Soaring AI Spending to Sink MSFT Stock

Patrick Sanders - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Microsoft headquarters By Peter
Microsoft headquarters By Peter

There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence spending – the hundreds of billions of dollars that top companies are doling out for servers, connectivity, data centers, and cooling systems – is making investors nervous. The most recent example was Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), which issued a great earnings report on July 22, increased its capex forecast by $15 billion to $205 billion, and promptly saw its shares drop 6% the next day.

Will Microsoft (MSFT) suffer the same fate when it reports earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter on July 29? Analysts at BNP Paribas are already projecting that Microsoft will spend a whopping $262 billion on capital expenditures in its 2027 fiscal year. That marks a huge increase from fiscal 2026, in which Microsoft spent only $104.3 billion in the first three quarters.

BNP analyst Stefan Slowinski still has a bullish outlook on Microsoft, projecting fiscal year 2027 revenue growth of 18%, versus the consensus estimate of 16.8% growth. So certainly, there’s a strong argument to be made for the capex spending. Will the market agree? Let’s dive into this “Magnificent Seven” stock.

About Microsoft Stock

Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft is one of the largest and most broad-based tech companies in the world. The company is best known for its foundational operating system of Windows, its enterprise cloud platform of Azure, and its flagship 365 suite of enterprise software tools, which include Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and OneNote. Microsoft says more than 3.7 million companies use its Microsoft 365 suite. 

And its Microsoft Azure cloud has 21% of the global market share, putting it in the number two spot behind only Amazon (AMZN), which has 28%. In the fiscal third quarter, Microsoft said its 365 Commercial Cloud revenue grew by 19%.

But those accomplishments haven’t translated into stock price performance. Microsoft stock is down 24.6% in the last year, by far underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) and the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) that tracks the performance of Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and the other four members of the grouping – Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Meta Platforms (META).

www.barchart.com

The dip in stock price has pushed Microsoft’s forward price-to-earnings ratio to 20.61 – its lowest point in 10 years. By historical valuations, Microsoft stock is shockingly cheap right now – but investors are still taking a pass.

Microsoft Beats on Earnings

Quarterly earnings are rarely a problem for Microsoft. The vaunted tech company has a strong track record of exceeding expectations, and it would be a shock if it didn’t hit its marks when it reports on July 29.

Earnings for the fiscal third quarter showed revenue of $82.9 billion, up 18% from a year ago. Operating income was $34.4 billion, up 20%, and earnings per share of $4.27 beat analysts' expectations for $4.07.

The biggest growth, not surprisingly, was in the company’s Intelligent Cloud division that includes Microsoft Azure and cloud services. Revenue in that segment jumped 30% from a year ago to $34.7 billion, while the Productivity and Business Processes segment that contains Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn grew 17% to $35 billion. The only segment that dropped was More Personal Computing, which includes the Windows operating system, the Bing search engine, Surface tablets, and Xbox gaming consoles. That segment fell 1% to $13.2 billion.

 Analysts are expecting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $4.21 per share, which would be a gain of 15.34% from last year; and 2026 full-year EPS of $16.70 per share, up 22.43%.

What Do Analysts Expect for MSFT Stock?

When dozens of experts come to the same conclusion, the result shouldn’t be ignored. Of 51 analysts who cover Microsoft stock, 46 have “Buy” ratings and the rest suggest holding. Analysts have a mean price target of $544.92, which represents potential upside of 42.7%.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

So, the sentiment here is clear. Microsoft is doing exceptionally well, and analysts are bullish about its prospects. But the market is punishing Microsoft and other hyperscalers currently because it is nervous about the amount of capex going to servers, storage, and connectivity in data centers.  

Microsoft stock appears as a long-term play. But investors could expect a dip when Microsoft reports its full-year earnings next week.


On the date of publication, Patrick Sanders had a position in: NVDA . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 381.58 -8.76 -2.24%
Microsoft Corp
GOOG 318.34 -23.57 -6.89%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 317.69 -24.40 -7.13%
Alphabet Cl A
NVDA 208.76 -3.30 -1.56%
Nvidia Corp
META 606.10 -21.07 -3.36%
META Platforms Inc
AAPL 321.66 -4.23 -1.30%
Apple Inc
MAGS 63.23 -3.07 -4.63%
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
TSLA 319.69 -54.32 -14.52%
Tesla Inc
$SPX 7,408.17 -90.79 -1.21%
S&P 500 Index
AMZN 233.66 -11.19 -4.57%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Walmart Inc location- by Wolterk via iStock 1
Walmart Stock’s Extended Downturn Could Trigger a Possible Comeback
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
Huge, Unusual Nvidia Call Options Volume - NVDA Trading Range Attracts Options Players
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Slip as Chip Rally Falters Ahead of Alphabet Earnings
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
AAPL Stock Alert: HSBC Gives Investors Fresh Reasons to Be Bullish on Apple Before Earnings
McDonald's Corp arches by- TonyBaggett via iStock 5
McDonald’s Just Hit a New 52-Week Low. Don’t Buy the Dip Until After August 4.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.