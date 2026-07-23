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AMZN Stock Layoffs: What to Know as Amazon Cuts AI Jobs

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock

Amazon (AMZN) confirmed on July 22 that it has eliminated positions within its Artificial General Intelligence division — the unit responsible for building large-scale AI models, autonomous agents, and tools such as Nova Act. 

The company declined to reveal the exact number of employees affected, though workers involved in model customization, post-training, and data services were among those let go. 

This latest round extends a broader restructuring that has now removed roughly 30,000 roles since late 2025, including approximately 16,000 corporate positions cut in January 2026.

Amazon stock is currently up about 8% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

What We Know About Amazon’s AI Layoffs

Affected U.S. employees will receive 90 days of pay and benefits, outplacement support, transitional healthcare coverage, and eligibility for severance packages.

The layoffs follow significant leadership turnover inside the AGI organization. 

Rohit Prasad, the original head of the unit, departed at the end of last year, and David Luan, who joined through the Adept acquisition, left in February. 

AMZN consolidated its AGI work under senior vice president Peter DeSantis in December, placing AI model development alongside custom silicon and quantum computing teams. 

DeSantis has acknowledged publicly that Amazon’s models have not yet reached the “frontier tier” for the most demanding workloads, signaling the giant is still working to close the gap with rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google.

AI Remains a Priority for Amazon

Despite the job cuts, Amazon insists that artificial intelligence remains one of its highest priorities. 

Management has guided for roughly $200 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, more than 50% higher than 2025 levels, and is raising tens of billions of dollars in debt to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. 

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) backlog stood at $364 billion as of the first quarter, excluding a separate commitment worth over $100 billion tied to Anthropic. 

The company's Trainium custom chip business has surpassed a $20 billion annual revenue run rate with total commitments exceeding $225 billion.

The layoffs, therefore, underscore a defining pattern across the tech sector in 2026: companies are simultaneously making record capital investments in AI infrastructure while reducing headcount to improve efficiency and redirect resources. 

Amazon’s decision to trim its AGI team while spending aggressively on computers, chips, and data centers illustrates the tension between long-term AI goals and short-term operational discipline. 

Investors will closely watch its Q2 results on July 30 for evidence that this capital reallocation is translating into accelerating revenue growth and sustainable margin expansion at AWS.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AMZN Stock

Note that Wall Street remains bullish on AMZN shares heading into the company’s quarterly print.

The consensus rating on Amazon sits at "Strong Buy" currently, with the mean price target of about $315 indicating potential upside of nearly 30% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 318.40 -23.51 -6.88%
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GOOGL 318.61 -23.48 -6.86%
Alphabet Cl A
AMZN 232.73 -12.12 -4.95%
Amazon.com Inc

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