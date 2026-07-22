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What You Need to Know Ahead of Eli Lilly's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a leading pharmaceutical company that sells Trulicity, Verzenio and Taltz drugs. The company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals. With a market cap of $1.1 trillion, LLY’s products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products. The pharmaceutical giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 5. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LLY to report a profit of $7.47 per share on a diluted basis, up 18.4% from $6.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect LLY to report EPS of $34.55, up 42.7% from $24.21 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 30.5% year over year to $45.10 in fiscal 2027. 

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LLY stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 54.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV22.2% returns over the same time frame.

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LLY outperformed on multiple catalysts. The EMA committee backed Jaypirca for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, moving it closer to EU approval. Medicare’s new GLP-1 Bridge program will offer Zepbound and Foundayo for a $50 copay starting July 2026, broadening access. Lilly also announced nearly $4 billion in vaccine deals to expand into shingles, EBV, and antibacterial vaccines. Strong demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound, which generated $12.8 billion, plus early uptake of newly approved Foundayo, further reinforced the bullish outlook.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LLY stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” LLY’s average analyst price target is $1,292.93, indicating a potential upside of 10% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 160.17 -0.08 -0.05%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,509.20 +65.92 +0.89%
S&P 500 Index
LLY 1,165.72 -9.69 -0.82%
Eli Lilly and Company

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