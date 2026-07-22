What You Need to Know Ahead of Eli Lilly's Earnings Release

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a leading pharmaceutical company that sells Trulicity, Verzenio and Taltz drugs. The company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals. With a market cap of $1.1 trillion, LLY’s products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products. The pharmaceutical giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LLY to report a profit of $7.47 per share on a diluted basis, up 18.4% from $6.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect LLY to report EPS of $34.55, up 42.7% from $24.21 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 30.5% year over year to $45.10 in fiscal 2027.

LLY stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 54.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 22.2% returns over the same time frame.

LLY outperformed on multiple catalysts. The EMA committee backed Jaypirca for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, moving it closer to EU approval. Medicare’s new GLP-1 Bridge program will offer Zepbound and Foundayo for a $50 copay starting July 2026, broadening access. Lilly also announced nearly $4 billion in vaccine deals to expand into shingles, EBV, and antibacterial vaccines. Strong demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound, which generated $12.8 billion, plus early uptake of newly approved Foundayo, further reinforced the bullish outlook.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LLY stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” LLY’s average analyst price target is $1,292.93, indicating a potential upside of 10% from the current levels.