Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an options trading signal again: unusual options activity screeners and strategies. FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPY 367.85 -3.28 -0.88%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 30,299.66 -224.14 -0.73%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 303.69 -1.78 -0.58%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 11,041.97 -105.77 -0.95%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 269.99 -1.49 -0.55%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
NFLX 271.77 +30.91 +12.83%
Netflix Inc
UAL 39.95 +2.70 +7.25%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
AAL 14.15 +0.45 +3.28%
American Airlines Gp
DAL 32.67 +0.50 +1.55%
Delta Air Lines Inc
LUV 33.13 -0.18 -0.54%
Southwest Airlines Company
PG 130.34 +1.97 +1.53%
Procter & Gamble Company
TRV 172.09 +5.32 +3.19%
The Travelers Companies Inc
ISRG 212.13 +18.40 +9.50%
Intuitive Surg Inc
ASML 421.98 +22.99 +5.76%
Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
GNRC 111.60 -36.14 -24.46%
Generac Holdings Inc
MTB 163.41 -25.95 -13.70%
M&T Bank Corp
HD 275.13 -9.93 -3.48%
Home Depot
LEN 72.80 -4.07 -5.29%
Lennar Corp
PHM 37.10 -2.53 -6.38%
Pultegroup
DHI 68.30 -4.06 -5.61%
D.R. Horton
TOL 41.10 -1.98 -4.60%
Toll Brothers Inc
JD 41.30 -3.37 -7.54%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BIDU 95.52 -6.77 -6.62%
Baidu Inc ADR
BABA 72.35 -3.99 -5.23%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NTES 67.49 -3.19 -4.51%
Netease Inc ADR
PDD 54.58 -3.79 -6.49%
Pinduoduo Inc ADR
ZNZ22 110-020 -0-270 -0.76%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 112.943 +0.813 +0.73%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 0.97664 -0.00825 -0.84%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 149.881 +0.676 +0.45%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCZ22 1,633.0 -22.8 -1.38%
Gold
SIZ22 18.360 -0.240 -1.29%
Silver

Most Popular News

Consumer Products - Person In Nike Shoes Jumping Mid-Air 1
Unusual Options Activity for Peloton (PTON) Seems Incredibly Risky
Healthcare - stethescope with cartoon heart 2
2 Bull Call Spread Trade Ideas For MRK This Tuesday
Options - shutterstock_1418448926 3
Unusual Options Activity: 3 Stocks Starboard Value's Backing
Natural Gas - Natural Gas Close up Burner 4
Natural Gas as the 2022 Injection Season Winds Down
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 5
Pre-Market Brief: Stocks Climb as Strong Earnings Boost Sentiment
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' : 'America/Chicago' ]] CDT
Reserve Your Spot