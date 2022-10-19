Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|SPY
|367.85
|-3.28
|-0.88%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|30,299.66
|-224.14
|-0.73%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|303.69
|-1.78
|-0.58%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|11,041.97
|-105.77
|-0.95%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|269.99
|-1.49
|-0.55%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|NFLX
|271.77
|+30.91
|+12.83%
|Netflix Inc
|UAL
|39.95
|+2.70
|+7.25%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|AAL
|14.15
|+0.45
|+3.28%
|American Airlines Gp
|DAL
|32.67
|+0.50
|+1.55%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|LUV
|33.13
|-0.18
|-0.54%
|Southwest Airlines Company
|PG
|130.34
|+1.97
|+1.53%
|Procter & Gamble Company
|TRV
|172.09
|+5.32
|+3.19%
|The Travelers Companies Inc
|ISRG
|212.13
|+18.40
|+9.50%
|Intuitive Surg Inc
|ASML
|421.98
|+22.99
|+5.76%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR
|GNRC
|111.60
|-36.14
|-24.46%
|Generac Holdings Inc
|MTB
|163.41
|-25.95
|-13.70%
|M&T Bank Corp
|HD
|275.13
|-9.93
|-3.48%
|Home Depot
|LEN
|72.80
|-4.07
|-5.29%
|Lennar Corp
|PHM
|37.10
|-2.53
|-6.38%
|Pultegroup
|DHI
|68.30
|-4.06
|-5.61%
|D.R. Horton
|TOL
|41.10
|-1.98
|-4.60%
|Toll Brothers Inc
|JD
|41.30
|-3.37
|-7.54%
|Jd.com Inc ADR
|BIDU
|95.52
|-6.77
|-6.62%
|Baidu Inc ADR
|BABA
|72.35
|-3.99
|-5.23%
|Alibaba Group Holding ADR
|NTES
|67.49
|-3.19
|-4.51%
|Netease Inc ADR
|PDD
|54.58
|-3.79
|-6.49%
|Pinduoduo Inc ADR
|ZNZ22
|110-020
|-0-270
|-0.76%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|112.943
|+0.813
|+0.73%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|0.97664
|-0.00825
|-0.84%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|149.881
|+0.676
|+0.45%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCZ22
|1,633.0
|-22.8
|-1.38%
|Gold
|SIZ22
|18.360
|-0.240
|-1.29%
|Silver