Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|ESZ22
|3,715.50
|-17.25
|-0.46%
|S&P 500 E-Mini
|AAPL
|144.32
|+0.57
|+0.40%
|Apple Inc
|GOOGL
|100.44
|-0.33
|-0.33%
|Alphabet Cl A
|MSFT
|238.89
|+0.39
|+0.16%
|Microsoft Corp
|NVDA
|121.45
|+1.78
|+1.49%
|Nvidia Corp
|BBY
|64.58
|-1.98
|-2.97%
|Best Buy Company
|LOW
|185.01
|-8.19
|-4.24%
|Lowe's Companies
|AAP
|172.71
|-2.02
|-1.16%
|Advance Auto Parts Inc
|WOOF
|10.02
|-0.64
|-6.00%
|Petco Health and Wellness Company Cl A
|ALLY
|27.33
|-1.38
|-4.81%
|Ally Financial
|PII
|93.00
|-5.85
|-5.92%
|Polaris Industries Inc
|WYNN
|55.36
|-1.23
|-2.17%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd
|LVS
|35.79
|-0.06
|-0.17%
|Las Vegas Sands
|MGM
|32.47
|-0.10
|-0.31%
|MGM Resorts International
|GNRC
|119.75
|-27.99
|-18.95%
|Generac Holdings Inc
|HUBB
|224.15
|-5.64
|-2.45%
|Hubbell Inc B
|NFLX
|276.40
|+35.54
|+14.76%
|Netflix Inc
|UAL
|39.93
|+2.68
|+7.19%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|AAL
|14.05
|+0.35
|+2.55%
|American Airlines Gp
|DAL
|32.55
|+0.38
|+1.18%
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|LUV
|33.62
|+0.31
|+0.93%
|Southwest Airlines Company
|PG
|131.50
|+3.13
|+2.44%
|Procter & Gamble Company
|ISRG
|218.45
|+24.72
|+12.76%
|Intuitive Surg Inc
|ASML
|419.80
|+20.81
|+5.22%
|Asml Holdings NY Reg ADR